No. 3 (7) Devious SBK 16/1 EXC 19.5 Trainer: Donnacha Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: G. M. Ryan

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

Kevin Blake: "Devious, the son of Starspangledbanner, was very well backed prior to making his debut in a five-furlong maiden at Naas in May and he very much justified the confidence behind him. Never far from the leaders, he made smooth headway towards the far side and was in control of the contest from a fair way out.

A big, powerful colt, he seems sure to improve and make up into a proper stakes horse. The firmer ground he is likely to meet in this race will suit him and he looks to have a stronger chance than his current odds imply.

No. 18 (22) Cloudbreaker SBK 22/1 EXC 20 Trainer: Charlie Fellowes

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 8lbs

OR: 89

Tony Calvin: "Cloudbreaker is officially 4lb well-in here and she was my starting and end point in this ridiculously competitive 3yo handicap. She was actually beaten 6 lengths off a 6lb lower mark than this two starts ago, but maybe the soft ground was the issue there as she certainly came on a ton when fourth in a 1m2f Listed race on good going at Newbury last time.

"She appeared to excel against the Ribblesdale-bound pair of Warm Heart and Bluestocking there, being beaten just 2 ¾ lengths into fourth, and the handicapper originally upped her 6lb to a mark of 89, off which she runs here."

Patrick Weaver: "Bluestocking was beaten in a photo when favourite for a Listed race at Newbury. She is currently rated 94 and 6/16.80 on the Sportsbook, compared to the 25/126.00 and 28/129.00 on offer for Lumiere Rock and Crown Princesse, rated 105 and 107 respectively.

"Bluestocking is ranked 13th of the 19 by the official handicapper and 11th by the Racing Post. It looks very much as if her owners, Juddmonte, wanted to have a runner, along the lines of 'If you're not in it, you can't win it.' Given that, 6/1 is hard to justify. It was hard enough to understand why she was 15/2 at the start of the week."

No. 14 (3) Emily Dickinson (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 7.4 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

"There is no form stand-out in here, but it is a hugely competitive renewal as a result. Coltrane and Eldar Eldarov head the market but I imagine my filly would be topping the betting had she not run at Leopardstown last time. Of course, she did, and got soundly beaten, but I think there were a few excuses for her that day.

"She is a lot better than that, and I really do believe this 2m4f trip will see her improve markedly. She has it to prove after the Leopardstown run, but we haven't lost faith in her at all."

No. 11 (24) Theoryofeverything SBK 18/1 EXC 20 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Benoit de la Sayette

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 94

Mark Milligan: "Plenty has to be taken on trust with Theoryofeverything, but he looked a real prospect when debuting in impressive fashion at Doncaster in April and connections were so enthused that he was flung into the Greenham at Newbury on just his second start.

"He didn't run badly at all to finish third to subsequent French Guineas runner-up Isaac Shelby and looked a potential handicap blot last time at Chester, but he ran no sort of race there and it could be that three quick races in succession on testing surfaces had taken their toll on an inexperienced horse."

No. 14 (9) Torito SBK 7/2 EXC 5.5 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Benoit de la Sayette

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Tony Calvin: "He may still be shy of the talent of his Group 1-winning siblings Journey and Indigo Girl but he is getting there.

"A good second to my Derby fancy Artistic Star at Sandown, he made a mockery of his handicap mark of 95 at Epsom last time, a race in which he also clocked a good speed figure. This is obviously a very competitive race but he can rise above these."

No. 28 (16) Rhoscolyn SBK 11/1 EXC 13 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Daniel Tudhope

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 93

Tony Calvin: "If you wanted an interest in this race then Rhoscolyn is as good a bet as any at 25/1 and bigger. He has become woefully inconsistent and is on a long losing run, but I like his midfield draw and he is now on his lowest mark since he won by 4 lengths at Epsom in June 2021 off just a 1lb lower mark than this.

"Having considered the above, I am going to suggest a bet on him at 26.0 or bigger. He is also 25/1 with the Sportsbook."

