The Norfolk at 14:30 has long been billed as a match between Elite Status and American Rascal but, judging from the final field delivered to us at 10am on Tuesday morning, that assessment could well have been a touch premature.

Sure, Elite Status looked a rocket at Sandown and American Rascal looked supercharged at Keeneland in April, but they have 14 unexposed rivals to contend with and the likes of Noche Magica, Thunder Blue, The Fixer and Mon Na Slieve all have attractive time credentials. And His Majesty has a fair form claim, too.

Good luck if you are betting in this, as I won't be. Much too hard.

The 19-runner King George V Handicap at 15:05 isn't that much easier to solve but Cloudbreaker is officially 4lb well-in here and she was my starting and end point in this ridiculously competitive 3yo handicap.

No. 18 (22) Cloudbreaker SBK 22/1 EXC 20 Trainer: Charlie Fellowes

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 8lbs

OR: 89

She was actually beaten 6 lengths off a 6lb lower mark than this two starts ago, but maybe the soft ground was the issue there as she certainly came on a ton when fourth in a 1m2f Listed race on good going at Newbury last time.

She appeared to excel against the Ribblesdale-bound pair of Warm Heart and Bluestocking there, being beaten just 2 ¾ lengths into fourth, and the handicapper originally upped her 6lb to a mark of 89, off which she runs here.

However, it appears that the assessor has had a re-think after the third (just ½ length in from of Cloudbreaker at Newbury) won a Listed race in France last week and stuck her up her another 4lb.

And that wasn't the only form boost from that race. The fifth ran well when only beaten 4 lengths in Listed company next time and the sixth (who also runs in the Ribblesdale) won a Newbury maiden next time.

She is drawn widest in 19, but that is a positive around the 1m4f course at Ascot, and hopefully this Sea The Stars filly will improve for the extra 2f here, given the sire's stamina influence.

The first-time cheekpieces are a touch puzzling, as she did very little wrong, sticking on really well close home, and she also travelled kindly enough throughout, at Newbury but in Ginger Charlie Fellowes we trust (though he is only 5 from 44 with the initial cheekpieces option since 2016).

She is also related to some good horses, being a half-sister to the 105-rated, 1m2f performer Lamar.

How some bookmakers put her in as the 40/141.00 outsider of the field is mystifying (and a staggering seven firms are still offering her at that price as this column goes live at 10am on Wednesday).

The Sportsbook are alive to her form chance at 25/126.00 - the general price is [40/1 and 33/134.00 - so I am going keep it simple and suggest you look to back her at 26.025/1 or bigger.

If you can get bigger then obviously do so; I'll settle at Betfair SP. Even 25/126.00 is too big. The trip could be the big issue but I'll take my chances at the price.

We have another full field in the Ribblesdale at 15:40, so the supplemented Al Asifah hasn't frightened anybody off.

You could forgive anyone that didn't want to lock horns with one of the season's most visually impressive winners, as she looked so, so good at Goodwood, but the time was nothing flash, she steps up in trip against 18 rivals and she will meet hustle and bustle for the first time from her midfield (ish) stall in 13.

For me, her presence makes this race a no-play as she could be several leagues above these - the official handicapper hasn't gone mad though, giving her a mark of 111 - but there are doubts about her, as stated above.

She is a classic Betfair horse though, trading at around 10/111.88, so are you a backer or a layer?

Outside of her, this looks ridiculously competitive and I don't have a strong betting opinion at the current prices on offer.

Village Voice came closest at 25/126.00 as a tip - actually I have had a very small each way bet on her - for the stable that won this race in 2020 and 2015. She won well over 1m2f in heavy ground at Navan last time, but the trip and better ground are unknowns. I will sit this out tipping-wise.

It is a really tricky day of racing and I don't have a recommendation in the Gold Cup at 16:20 either, I am afraid.

I would have Coltrane as the most likely winner, as he is so solid - his current exchange price of 4.57/2 is very fair but not bet-inducing - but I can certainly see the upside of main market rival Eldar Eldarov at the trip too, and then we have a whole host of plausible contenders. I am talking five or six of them, as well, so this race has depth and no form stand-out.

I just couldn't see a betting angle into the race, and I am not going to force it.

If you wanted one at a double-figure price (currently 12.011/1 on the exchange) then the 2021 winner Subjectivist could win the battle up front (other forward-goers are possibly Big Call and Emily Dickinson, though they may ride the latter more conservatively here) and lead deep into the race, but there are better races to unload on.

Saying that, many will look at the 30-runner Britannia at 17:00 and say "are you kidding me?"

Incidentally, if you wonder why all bookmakers are "only" offering four places on this race it is because they are giving all profits on this race to charity.

So stop whinging at the back.

I was expecting Docklands to be shorter so I am happy to back him win only at 14/115.00 with the Sportsbook.

No. 9 (18) Docklands SBK 7/1 EXC 10.5 Trainer: Harry Eustace

Jockey: Hayley Turner

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 94

Docklands was second to Tuesday's Group 1 blow-out Cicero's Gift at Wolverhampton, won at heavy odds-on at Kempton and then proved a revelation on soft ground over course and distance last time, hacking up off a mark of 80 in a good time.

He went up 14lb for that, and the Ascot form is admittedly mixed.

The second, third and seventh have all been stuffed since but the second should probably have won at Sandown last Saturday and the sixth has gone in since.

The quicker ground here is also an unknown but I like his midfield draw in 18 here given the pace map (mostly middle to high) and he is related to higher-rated horses than his revised mark of 94.

He will do for me. Given his profile, I expected him to be inching into single figures, to be honest.

I was hugely taken by Torito at Epsom last time and I think he is a very fair price at the Sportsbook's 6/16.80 to make a successful step up in class for the Group 3 Hampton Court Stakes at 17:35.

No. 14 (9) Torito SBK 7/2 EXC 5.5 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Benoit de la Sayette

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

He may still be shy of the talent of his Group 1-winning siblings Journey and Indigo Girl but he is getting there.

A good second to my Derby fancy Artistic Star at Sandown, he made a mockery of his handicap mark of 95 at Epsom last time, a race in which he also clocked a good speed figure.

This is obviously a very competitive race but he can rise above these.

The 66/167.00 poke Dancing Magic has to be a saver as that price is insulting for a horse of his talent. I'll settle at Betfair SP but the 66/167.00, or bigger on the exchange, has to be worth a few quid.

He was a 106-rated juvenile, fourth to Auguste Rodin in the Group 1 Vertem Futurity, and he ran well when third on his comeback when third to Indestructible and The Foxes in the Craven.

He was a big flop in the Dante when he pulled too hard, but they have put a hood on him here (trainer in 3 from 17 with the angle) and presumably he may have made a noise at York too, as a tongue-tie is also applied. Funnily enough, his half-brother Dancing Harry won in a first-time tongue-tie.

The Camelot colt should easily be up to staying 1m2f on pedigree and he is no forlorn hope. He is the type to trade at three-figures on the exchange, which would be bang wrong. The Sportsbook are paying four places, by the way.

I was going to leave the 29-runner 7f Buckingham Palace Stakes at 18:10 alone tipping-wise. but I admit I have had a few quid on Rhoscolyn, so feel free to follow me in.

No. 28 (16) Rhoscolyn SBK 11/1 EXC 13 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Daniel Tudhope

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 93

He was a big disappointment when I tipped him at Epsom last time but someone actually contacted me beforehand and told me this race was the plan, and not that day. In any event, he ran badly, beating one home.

They could be proved right as he got dropped 2lb for Epsom and he is now 10lb lower than when a length third in this race last year.

If you wanted an interest in this race then he is as good a bet as any at 25/126.00 and bigger. He has become woefully inconsistent and is on a long losing run, but I like his midfield draw and he is now on his lowest mark since he won by 4 lengths at Epsom in June 2021 off just a 1lb lower mark than this.

Having considered the above, I am going to suggest a bet on him at 26.025/1 or bigger. He is also 25/126.00 with the Sportsbook. To be open, five firms are going 33/134.00 as this goes live.

Go well.

