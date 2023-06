Lots to like about Bertinelli in King George V Stakes

Big improvement expected from Emily Dickinson

More in the tank for Drumroll

No. 6 (16) His Majesty (Ire) SBK 9/1 EXC 12.5 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

He clearly has his work well and truly cut out with Elite Status and American Rascal in here, to name just two as this is a pretty deep field, but he won well in Listed company on his debut and only just came out worst in a three-way photo for the Marble Hill last time.

He may find the top two too hot to handle - and Elite Status did look very good at Sandown - but he is well worth his place in the line-up. Maybe an extra furlong would help him further down the line though, and I am drawn away from the market leaders in 16.

No. 1 (16) Bertinelli (Usa) SBK 13/2 EXC 8.6 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 104

He was also in the King Edward VII Stakes over 1m4f but it obviously makes sense to run him off 104 here. That is 5lb higher than for his narrow win over 1m2f in the London Gold Cup at Newbury last time but stamina won him the day there and I do think this extra 2f will suit him.

I think he is a coming force, and there is a lot to like about him. But it's a big field, luck will be key and there are no shortage of dangerous, lightly-raced improvers against him. We will need the breaks from stall 16.

No. 19 (16) Warm Heart (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 17 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

We all saw what Al Asifah did at Goodwood recently and she has completely changed the complexion of this race by being supplemented. She could have more than a dash of brilliance about her - she was one of the most impressive horses I have seen win this season - but this will present her with a different test. Up in trip, bigger field and she wouldn't want to be too keen here.

I certainly don't think we have seen the best of Warm Heart yet and hopefully the Galileo influence will see the Newbury winner staying this 1m4f trip. She did really well to beat Bluestocking there and the third has since won a Listed race at Longchamp.

If the favourite is as effective under these conditions, we are all very likely to be playing for second place, but that is maybe not the given her price suggests. My filly should go well but, again, we will need luck from stall 16.

No. 14 (3) Emily Dickinson (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 7.4 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

There is no form stand-out in here, but it is a hugely competitive renewal as a result. Coltrane and Eldar Eldarov head the market but I imagine my filly would be topping the betting had she not run at Leopardstown last time. Of course, she did, and got soundly beaten, but I think there were a few excuses for her that day.

She is a lot better than that, and I really do believe this 2m4f trip will see her improve markedly. She has it to prove after the Leopardstown run, but we haven't lost faith in her at all.

Our other runner, Broome, has the class and the course form to figure, and a big run from him would not surprise me in the slightest. It's a deep race, though.

No. 14 (12) Carracci (Usa) SBK 14/1 EXC 22 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 92

I haven't ridden him before but he looks to have not got the rub of the green at the Curragh last time, not getting much racing room on the rail in a race which developed in the middle of the track. A mark of 92 looks fair on the balance of his form and his pedigree suggests the step up to a mile should suit.

No. 2 (5) Drumroll (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 7.6 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: -

A 4lb penalty is clearly not ideal but this looks the right Royal Ascot race for him nevertheless. His second to Paddington speaks for itself and he rightly got the race in the stewards' room at the Curragh last time. He needs to improve again but, as a Deep Impact colt who only made his debut in March, you have to think there is plenty more in the tank. That penalty would worry me though in such a tight race.

No. 14 (3) Biggles SBK 9/1 EXC 12 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 100

I haven't ridden him before but he comes in here in great nick, having bumped into one in the Victoria Cup over 7f here last time. He is off the same mark here and any more rain would help his cause by the looks of it. He certainly can be competitive in what is clearly a hugely competitive race.

