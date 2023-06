14/1 15.00 Devious has been overlooked in opener

11/1 12.00 Davideo fits the bill with a high draw

Plus Kevin's Bet 10 Get 10 offer double

Day three of Royal Ascot has a particularly tricky look about it, but we'll drive on and hope to put you on the right road to winners.

Those of you that have read my five best bets of Royal Ascot piece will know that I have already put up Lumiere Rock in the Ribblesdale Stakes (15:40) and Coltrane in the Gold Cup (16:20), so I will look outside of those races for my additional two selections.

No. 3 (7) Devious SBK 16/1 EXC 19.5 Trainer: Donnacha Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: G. M. Ryan

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

The opening Norfolk Stakes (14:30) brings together a group of the most promising young sprinters in Europe and it looks to be fiercely competitive. There has been and will continue to be a great amount of focus on Elite Status and American Rascal, but one that has been overlooked in the build-up to the race is the Donnacha O'Brien-trained Devious.

The son of Starspangledbanner was very well backed prior to making his debut in a five-furlong maiden at Naas in May and he very much justified the confidence behind him. Never far from the leaders, he made smooth headway towards the far side and was in control of the contest from a fair way out.

A big, powerful colt, he seems sure to improve and make up into a proper stakes horse. The firmer ground he is likely to meet in this race will suit him and he looks to have a stronger chance than his current odds imply.

Back Devious e-w @ 14/115.00 Bet now

No. 8 (19) Davideo SBK 15/2 EXC 9 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 92

The King George V Handicap (15:05) is always a very tough contest to decipher that is chock-full of promising three-year-olds with scope to improve over this longer trip. The formula that I like for this race is one drawn high that races prominently.

The notion that high draws are favoured over this trip at Ascot may seem counter intuitive, but it very much stands up to statistical scrutiny. This race can also be tough to get into from off the pace, particularly when the pace isn't overly strong and there doesn't look to be a huge amount of candidates to push forward in this year's renewal.

One that fits that bill is the Ralph Beckett-trained Davideo. The son of Galileo has improved significantly with each of his three starts culminating in an impressive all-the-way win on his seasonal return in a mile-and-a-quarter maiden at Newmarket last time.

He is very well-bred being a half-brother to two Group 1 winners in Hong Kong and he very much has the scope to keep improving over this longer trip. All being well he will hit the gates well and roll forward into a prominent position at the very least, potentially making the running himself. He should be involved in the finish.

Back Davideo e-w @ 11/112.00 Bet now

Finally, the headline offer from Betfair every day of Royal Ascot is if you bet £10 on a horse racing multiple, you get a free £10 bet on a horse racing multiple, so I'll be looking to steer you in the direction of a payout if you wish to avail of that offer.

For Thursday, Devious in the Norfolk Stakes and Coltrane in the Gold Cup are the two I will stick together.

Read Tony Calvin's Royal Ascot day three tips.

Watch Racing...Only Bettor Royal Ascot day 3 preview