Royal Ascot 2025 Day 3 Cheat Sheet: Best bets for every race on Thursday

Royal Ascot 2025 day 3 tips for every race

Get best bets for Ascot Gold Cup and more on Thursday

Timeform Superboost

The first race of the day on Thursday at Royal Ascot is the Group 2 Norfolk Stakes and Charles Darwin heads the market for trainer Aidan O'Brien.

A winner on his last two starts, the hot favourite looks to have plenty going for him in the opener, with his yard in flying form so far this week.

Royal Ascot Day 3 tips

"While Charles Darwin was beaten on his debut in a maiden at the Curragh, he quickly put that right by putting up big performances to win a maiden at Navan and a winner's race at Naas. While the latter success may not be given much significance by some given that he was sent off at 1/141.07, he showed an awful lot on the clock that day and very enhanced his credentials.

"A big, strong colt that strides fast for one with his physical stature, he looks to be a real sprinter that will be well suited by this test. Aidan O'Brien has had some very good horses beaten at this meeting as two-year-olds, but the hope is that Charles Darwin will have what it takes to get the job done."

Recommended Bet Back Charles Darwin to Win 14:30 Royal Ascot SBK 5/4

"Light As Air, a son of Wootton Bassett, remains a maiden after four starts, but he has shaped with substantial promise in both his starts in handicaps this year. He ran particularly well when a never-nearer second in a very strong handicap at Leopardstown in March that has worked out exceptionally well. He again ran well on his next start at Navan, coming from further back than ideal on his way to finishing a close third.

"This longer trip very much promises to suit and first-time cheekpieces should help him establish a more prominent position. He is very much open to further improvement and a big run should be forthcoming from him."

Recommended Bet Back Light As Air to Win 15:05 Royal Ascot SBK 9/1

"Aidan O'Brien seeks a third successive win in the race having saddled Warm Heart and Port Fairy to recent victories in this contest, and is strongly represented by three fillies in this year's renewal. Equipped with first-time blinkers which could spark some improvement, the well bred Island Hopping makes the most appeal at generous odds, capable of performing better than her price suggests under Dylan Browne McMonagle.

"Although she isn't the choice of Ryan Moore, the daughter of Wootton Bassett, who caught the eye in the paddock ahead of her debut at Newmarket last term, has the scope for further improvement and could benefit from this step up to a mile-and-a-half. Island Hopping is out of Heaven Of Heavens, a sister to top class mares in multiple Group One winners Magical and Rhododendron, making her a relative of brilliant performer Auguste Rodin, too.

"Whilst she's yet to fire at Stakes level, the Ballydoyle representative has gained some valuable experience including when only beaten a length-and-three-quarters by stablemate Whirl, narrowly beaten in the Oaks since, in the Staffordstown Stud Stakes."

Recommended Bet Back Island Hopping, Each-Way, in 15:40 at Royal Ascot SBK 20/1

"I never envisaged I'd type the words suggesting Sweet William as an each-way bet for a Gold Cup, but here we are!

"The six-year-old is often the subject of ridicule - perhaps unfairly given he has seven screws in one of his legs - for his relatively modest conversion rate and quirky nature, however he has yet to finish out of the first three in 16 career starts and boasts Ascot form figures of 23332.

"Needless to say, he is loved and revered by connections having acrued nearly three quarters of a million in prize money - not bad for a horse whose temperament and attitude is often questioned.

"Admittedly, his critics aren't totally without merit in that the Sea The Stars gelding needs a bespoke set up to shine, ie; a late pace collapse.

"However, even when that doesn't materialise, Sweet William often picks up the pieces as he did when second to Kyprios in the Long Distance Cup here last autumn, while he was also only beaten six lengths by the same rival in this event 12 months ago.

"He could prove to be the ideal vehicle for the place only punter or backers looking for an each-double horse while, with no Kyprios in the field, the jack may just come up, stranger things have happened!"

Recommended Bet Back Sweet William, Each-Way, in 16:20 Royal Ascot SBK 13/2

"Wootton Bassett colt Serengeti holds strong claims in this competitive handicap for a formidable Coolmore team, trained by Aidan O'Brien and ridden by Ryan Moore.

"On debut at the Curragh last autumn, the colt was a real eye-catcher when a two-length sixth to stablemate Expanded when arguably the horse to take out the maiden having been hampered at a crucial stage of the race and unable to get into a position to pose a serious threat. He then finished third to another Ballydoyle resident in Twain at Leopardstown, before beating First Wave to claim his first career success at Dundalk.

"This season, his form has left a lot to be desired but he did contribute to the quick pace set which allowed Henri Matisse to sweep late in the French 2000 Guineas when last seen, before understandably weakening late on, and drops significantly in grade here.

"Whilst this is a tough task on his second start in handicap company, having failed to make an impression in softer conditions at Naas on his reappearance in March, Serengeti, who fetched €800,000 as a yearling, likely has more to give and could feature from a potentially lenient rating of 94 in this mile contest."

Recommended Bet Back Serengetim, Each-Way, in 17:00 at Royal Ascot SBK 10/1

"Having backed High Stock as a tip in my multiples column in May at Chester, I couldn't quite believe how he didn't win having hit 1.42/5 in-running. That was in the Dee Stakes and twas the meeting which proved to be a testimonial few days for Ryan Moore and Aidan O'Brien in winning everything; High Stock was simply outstayed by Mount Kilimanjaro under an inspired Moore.

"High Stock travelled like a better horse on the inside, though, and all the more to his credit after fluffing the start from the stalls, but he's already posted a rating of 107 now and looks best sticking to 1m2f despite his pace.

"He oozed class on his debut in the Wood Ditton on good ground floating up the inside and on the clock was strong in the finish. More experience and quick ground for Thursday should see him travel well again."

Recommended Bet Back High Stock in the 17:35 at Royal Ascot SBK 15/4

"The case for English Oak to repeat last year's wide margined success in this event is pretty rudimentary.

"Of course, everyone else, including the layers, have joined the dots too so the gelding is reluctantly overlooked with the talented, if mecurial, Gleneagle Bay offered as an alternative.

"Sourced and bought for a substantial sum by Amo Racing since his fine effort in the Victoria Cup over course and distance last month, Stephen Thorne's five-year-old was perhaps a shade unfortunate not to win that day as he was left isolated towards the stands' side without anything to race against late on.

"Hopefully, that won't be the case here with 28 rivals in opposition and the selection, who usually travels strongly in this races, should really enjoy the rigours of this contest."