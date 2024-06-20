2024 Royal Ascot Day Three Cheat Sheet: Kyprios Superboost one of seven best bets on Thursday

Ryan Moore's Seven Rides on Day Three of Royal Ascot

Betfair's Royal Ascot Superboosts have been flying with both Tuesday's and Wednesday's landing at 1/12.00!



On Thursday we are back with another top class Superboost again backing Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore.

He has a great chance on the superstar and previous winner of the race Kyprios in the Ascot Gold Cup at 16:25 today, and if you fancy the horse to run well you can back it at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00 from 2/51.40 to finish in the top two today.

Recommended Bet Back Kyprios To Finish In The Top 2 In The 16:25 Royal Ascot SBK 1/1

Betfair tipsters recommend their best bets while our ambassadors provide exclusive insight for an exciting Day Three of 2024 Royal Ascot.

Kevin Blake: "The first race of interest is the Norfolk Stakes (14:30) and there is one that is very much overpriced in the shape of the Richard Fahey-trained Moving Force. The son of Mehmas made a promising winning debut at Beverley in May, overcoming a slow start to produce a strong finish and run out the ready winner.

"He was thrown into deeper company back at Beverley for his next start where he came up against the much-hyped expensive breeze-up buy Shareholder and had to give him 7lb. Still showing signs of greenness, he produced a very game effort to make Shareholder pull out all of the stops and go down by just a short-head. Granted, Shareholder did show some signs of inexperience, but 7lb is a substantial penalty and Moving Force made a very bold bid to defy it.

"The market seems to be assuming that Shareholder will improve the 7lb he is worse off with Moving Force and much more on top of that given the huge gap between them in the market. I think the market might have got it wrong and I'd be very happy to side with him to improve himself and run a big race at huge odds."

Recommended Bet Back Moving Force in the 14:30 Royal Ascot SBK 25/1

Timeform: "The King George V Stakes is always a fiercely contest handicap and this year's renewal looks no different, but the William Haggas-trained Gilded Water has potentially got into handicaps on a lenient mark and is well worth supporting.

"He was already gelded but ran respectably on his debut in the Wood Ditton at Newmarket in April, looking very inexperienced under pressure, and improved for that outing when showing more at Windsor next time despite still looking very raw.

"As expected, Gilded Water progressed further tackling a mile and a quarter for the first time when running out a very impressive winner at Chepstow last time, powering away from another well-bred type - who was backed into favouritism - in the closing stages in the style of a smart prospect.

"The handicapper may have taken a chance with his opening mark of 92 - his Timeform weight-adjusted rating is 117p and he is 3 lb clear at the top - and, interestingly, Haggas won this race for The King with Desert Hero 12 months ago, so he may have had this date circled in the calendar a while."

Recommended Bet Back Gilded Water in the 15:05 Royal Ascot SBK 13/2

Tony Calvin: "There must have been a few empty pockets when Kalpana failed to pick up Friendly Soul at Newmarket last time, as she was absolutely smashed up in the betting into 4/6. It was a big betting move.

"The winner clearly failed to give her true running when last of seven at 8/11 in the Musidora next time, so I wouldn't use that as a stick to beat Kalpana with, and I can see her going close here.

"Granted, being drawn 1 of 13 is not ideal and she has her stamina to prove, but we will let Oisin Murphy do his job on the former front and the latter point is hopefully addressed by her dam being a 1m4f winner. And the sire won a French Derby, too.

"She had earlier looked a potential Group race tool when running away with a 1m2f handicap (admittedly only off a mark of 78) at HQ and I think she is a very fair bet at 7/1 each-way, four places, with the Sportsbook."

Recommended Bet Back Kalpana E/W in the 15:45 at Royal Ascot SBK 7/1

Ryan Moore: "The first thing to say is that you can make a case for several of these, but the second is that my horse is still the one to beat.

"Obvious, I know, but his 2022 form sets him apart from these and hopefully he is ready to return to his Group 1-winning best after winning his warm-up races, from stablemate Queenstown, at Navan and Leopardstown.

"Winner of this race in 2022, when he won four Group 1s on the spin, we are very happy with him coming into this."

Recommended Bet Kyprios in the 16:25 Royal Ascot (Thursday) SBK 1/1

Tipman Tips: "Native Warrior is well regarded and was purchased by a new racing powerhouse for a tidy sum in Wathnan Racing.

"Sire Wooton Bassett leads the way and starting out life handicapping from a mark of 90 should be no barrier to success.

"Tipman landed a 10/111.00 winner in Wednesday's Cheat Sheet with Doha! Can they do it again."

Recommended Bet Back Tipman's Thursday Royal Ascot Lucky 15 SBK 3190/1

Daryl Carter: "If I could only have one bet today, it would be Harry Charlton's King's Gambit - 7/42.75 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who took a giant stride forward to win the typically always strong London Gold Cup, and he is well-fancied to land his first Group assignment.

"He had clearly shown promise at Newbury as a two-year-old in three Maiden and Novice races and perhaps got a little bogged down in the soft ground in the final of those when narrowly touched off by Bracken's Laugh. Still, he looked to have wintered well, and it was a huge performance to win, as he did at Newbury on his seasonal return. That performance looks strong enough to make me think he can cut it in this company.

"The three-year-old crossed the line pulling a cart and was clearing away from some useful rivals, including Persica, who has subsequently boosted the form with a win on Derby Day at Epsom. The time was very good relative to the Fillies Trial over the same distance won by Diamond Rain (106) (30 lbs better), although the Fillies race was run at a modest early tempo. Still, he represented a yard that knew how to win that race, and two of the last three went on to win Group races next time out.

"There's little doubt he was fully revved up for his seasonal return, so expecting improvement on the fitness front may not be wise. However, he was such a dominant winner that he made a mockery of an opening handicap rating of 93. He is impossible to ignore under William Buick from a fair draw in stall seven. He appeals at 13/82.63 or bigger and perhaps shorter, as I wouldn't lay him at 8/131.61.

"Bellum Justum may do better now, dropping back in trip, having finished a creditable but non-staying seventh in the Epsom Derby. He is fancied for forecast purposes and is overpriced."

Recommended Bet 17:40 Ascot - Back King's Gambit SBK 7/4

Ryan Moore: "I haven't ridden him before but he certainly comes in here in good form, following up his Chester win with a close third at Newmarket last time.

"He is going the right way and it is just a matter of whether the handicapper has him now."

Recommended Bet Divine Libra in the 18:15 Royal Ascot (Thursday) SBK 8/1

