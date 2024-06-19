Royal Ascot Day Three Tips: Kevin Blake's big price trio of bets for Thursday

Three bets from Kevin on day three at Royal Ascot

Back overpriced Moving Force in the Norfolk

Aidan O'Brien pair backed to outrun their odds

Bet safely at Royal Ascot - read more here

Head over to the Euro 2024 HUB for the best tips and previews everyday

The halfway point in the marathon that is Royal Ascot is approaching. Hopefully it has been kind to you so far. As always, the results have seen plenty of big-price winners so far and to me, Thursday has the look of a day that it might pay to go in pursuit of one.

One of the beauties of Royal Ascot is that such is the depth of the racing, one can have a bet at a big price on smart horses that don't need too much excusing to make a case for them. Rather than focusing on one big race as I often do in this space, I'm going to spread my views across three races with three big-price selections. Let's hope the strategy pays off.

The first race of interest is the Norfolk Stakes (14:30) and there is one that is very much overpriced in the shape of the Richard Fahey-trained Moving Force. The son of Mehmas made a promising winning debut at Beverley in May, overcoming a slow start to produce a strong finish and run out the ready winner.

He was thrown into deeper company back at Beverley for his next start where he came up against the much-hyped expensive breeze-up buy Shareholder and had to give him 7lb. Still showing signs of greenness, he produced a very game effort to make Shareholder pull out all of the stops and go down by just a short-head. Granted, Shareholder did show some signs of inexperience, but 7lb is a substantial penalty and Moving Force made a very bold bid to defy it.

The market seems to be assuming that Shareholder will improve the 7lb he is worse off with Moving Force and much more on top of that given the huge gap between them in the market. I think the market might have got it wrong and I'd be very happy to side with him to improve himself and run a big race at huge odds.

Recommended Bet Back Moving Force SBK 25/1







The King George V Stakes (15:05) is always one of the trickiest handicaps of the week with it being chock-full of potential improvers that are unexposed at middle distances. The one I like at the prices is the Aidan O'Brien-trained Gasper De Lemos.

The son of Justify has looked a strong stayer from the outset of his career and considering this, his two-year-old form reads well. He dropped to seven furlongs to win a maiden at the Curragh on his second start, beating the smart Taraj (now rated 103) by three lengths. He then stepped up to a more suitable trip for the Zetland Stakes when he bumped into the high-class Arabian Crown, finishing well clear of Dallas Star.

This year, Gasper De Lemos has yet to have sufficient emphasis to show his true worth. The nine-furlong trip on his return to action was plainly too sharp for him and O'Brien's runners were needing their first run at the time. He was upped to a sufficiently long trip for his next start in a one-mile-five-furlongs Listed race at Navan last time. But having been obliged to make his own running, he went much too slow to put enough emphasis on stamina, with the finishing speed of the race being a very fast 116%.

Despite this, he still ran a fine race to finish 1½ lengths third to Birdman who will seek to advertise the form in the Queen's Vase on Wednesday.

A well-run mile-and-a-half is sure to play to his strengths and getting a lead will also be a help. As well as that, 12f at Ascot is one of the more fascinating course and distances to examine in terms of the draw, as low draws have a particularly poor record and high draws fight their corner very well indeed compared to the middle stalls. So, Gasper De Lemos is actually not badly drawn at all in stall 17. He could well outrun market expectations.

Recommended Bet Back Gasper De Lemos SBK 22/1

The final dart of the day comes in the Ribblesdale Stakes (15:45). Again, this is a race full of fillies that could improve for the step up to a mile-and-a-half, but my preference is for one that will improve for the switch to this more orthodox track. My pick is the Aidan O'Brien-trained Rubies Are Red.

A full-sister to Found, she stamped herself as a really promising filly in the Lingfield Oaks Trial, getting completely outpaced when not handling the downhill section of the track and storming home to beaten just half-a-length by You Got To Me. Given her difficulties with Lingfield, it wasn't a surprise that Epsom wasn't to her liking in the Oaks last time either.

This track is sure to suit her a lot better and the potential for her to produce a career-best effort now that she is switched to a more suitable track should be obvious. She looks notably overpriced and could well run a big race.

Recommended Bet Back Rubies Are Red SBK 16/1

Watch Racing...Only Bettor Royal Ascot Day 3 Preview...