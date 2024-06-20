Royal Ascot Day Three Tips from Timeform: King's Gambit can reign

Timeform highlight three selections for day three of Royal Ascot

King's Gambit is an exciting prospect

Diamond Rain chock-full of potential

Gilded Water will relish longer trip

King's Gambit has some strong form as a juvenile - he finished a head behind the reopposing Bracken's Laugh when giving him 6lb - and he was all the rage in the market ahead of his return and handicap debut in the notoriously competitive London Gold Cup at Newbury last month.

It was hard not to be impressed with how well he won that day, too, always travelling well, but having to wait for a gap, and readily moving clear once it opened up, making a mockery of a BHA mark of 93.

The timefigure he recorded that day was also very good, and that performance marked him out as a very exciting prospect, one who is definitely capable of making his presence felt in pattern company.

King's Gambit tops Timeform weight-adjusted ratings (127p), still has the 'p' attached to his rating - highlighting he is open to further improvement - and also carries the Horse In Focus Flag, too. He is strongly fancied to win again before having his sights raised even further.

Recommended Bet Back King's Gambit in the 17:40 Royal Ascot SBK 13/8

Diamond Rain has an excellent pedigree - she is out of Oaks winner Dancing Rain - and she also looked the part in the flesh ahead of making a winning debut over a mile at this course last month.

She also did especially well to make a winning start, still having plenty to do around two furlongs out, but staying on well under a hands-and-heels ride to narrowly prevail from another promising newcomer.

Diamond Rain took a massive step forward to follow up in a hot-looking listed race at Newbury last time, too, moving clear in the closing stages in the style of a very smart filly.

Interestingly, Diamond Rain has the Timeform Large 'P' attached to her rating, symbolising that she remains open to significant improvement, and she also carries the Horse In Focus Flag. This test will demand more, but she is clearly very exciting, should have no problem staying this longer trip, and must have an excellent chance.

Recommended Bet Back Diamond Rain in the 15:45 Royal Ascot SBK 11/8

The King George V Stakes is always a fiercely contest handicap and this year's renewal looks no different, but the William Haggas-trained Gilded Water has potentially got into handicaps on a lenient mark and is well worth supporting.

He was already gelded but ran respectably on his debut in the Wood Ditton at Newmarket in April, looking very inexperienced under pressure, and improved for that outing when showing more at Windsor next time despite still looking very raw.

As expected, Gilded Water progressed further tackling a mile and a quarter for the first time when running out a very impressive winner at Chepstow last time, powering away from another well-bred type - who was backed into favouritism - in the closing stages in the style of a smart prospect.

The handicapper may have taken a chance with his opening mark of 92 - his Timeform weight-adjusted rating is 117p and he is 3 lb clear at the top - and, interestingly, Haggas won this race for The King with Desert Hero 12 months ago, so he may have had this date circled in the calendar a while.

Recommended Bet Back Gilded Water in the 15:05 Royal Ascot SBK 13/2

