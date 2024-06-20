Lucky 15 Tips for Day Three at 2024 Royal Ascot: Tipman's 3190/1 four-fold for Thursday
Tipman Tips are back for Day Three at Royal Ascot providing a Lucky 15, with Thursday's four selections coming to combined odds of just over 3190/1...
-
Tipman Tips provide a Lucky 15 for Thursday at Royal Ascot
-
Four selections come to combined odds of over 3190/1
-
-
Day Three Royal Ascot 2024 Superboost
Betfair's Royal Ascot Superboosts have been flying with both Tuesday's and Wednesday's landing at 1/12.00!
On Thursday we are back with another top class Superboost again backing Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore.
He has a great chance on the superstar and previous winner of the race Kyprios in the Ascot Gold Cup at 16:25 today, and if you fancy the horse to run well you can back it at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00 from 2/51.40 to finish in the top two today.
14:30 Royal Ascot - Whistlejacket @ 11/102.11
Whistlejacket (Ire)
- J: Ryan Moore
- T: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
- F: 21
Whistlejacket is a full brother to Little Big Bear and he looks to have his size and ability. He improved for a drop to 5f when beating subsequent winner Arizona Blaze. Short in the market but should go close.
15:05 Royal Ascot - Gallantly @ 12/113.00
Gallantly
- J: W. M. Lordan
- T: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
- F: 72-21
Gallantly is a Frankel colt who should really relish this step up in trip after impressing last time out. Yard has been in good form of late and with the extra places on offer should go very well.
15:45 Royal Ascot - Diamond Rain @ 6/42.50
Diamond Rain
- J: William Buick
- T: Charlie Appleby
- F: 11
Diamond Run has won both starts and on debut was a winner over 7 furlongs at this course.He then followed that up with a win at Newbury over 1 mile 2 furlongs so with a little improvement he is an obvious contender.
17:05 Royal Ascot - Native Warrior @ 16/117.00
Native Warrior
- J: James Doyle
- T: K. R. Burke
- F: 32-41
Native Warrior is well regarded and was purchased by a new racing powerhouse for a tidy sum in Wathnan Racing.
Sire Wooton Bassett leads the way and starting out life handicapping from a mark of 90 should be no barrier to success.
Royal Ascot Tips for Thursday: Tony Calvin's best bets for Day Three
Listen to Racing Only Bettor's Day Three Royal Ascot 2024 Preview...
Recommended bets
