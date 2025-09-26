Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets for ITV Racing at Newmarket and Haydock

Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet for Cambridgeshire card at Newmarket

"Aidan O'Brien sends a strong raiding party to Newmarket on Saturday and he kicks off by fielding two in the 1m Group 2 Royal Lodge Stakes. Action is the mount of Wayne Lordan, who improved to win a maiden on his second start at Galway last time and is clearly open to more progression with that under his belt.

"However, there are of signs of a burgeoning partnership between Ballydoyle and Tom Marquand and I prefer the claims of his mount Daytona, who wasn't seen to best effect when third in France last time. That came on the back of two wins in his first two starts, but the son of the late Wootton Bassett ended up more towards the near-side rail in a race where the action rather developed away from him when going in search of the hat-trick."

Recommended Bet Back Daytona in 13:50 Newmarket SBK 11/2

"The handicap that Blue Storm contested on his comeback was over as a contest after 100 yards as winner Democracy Dilemma pinged the stalls and established an early lead. In contrast, Gemma Tutty's four-year-old was eighth of the nine-strong field to reach 20mph on the RaceIQ metric, understandably exhibiting some rustiness on his first start back of the campaign.

"That outing did little more than blow away the cobwebs and reduce his handicap mark to 100 which was probably the objective and it seems salient that the son of Blue Point returns for his second start of a truncated season in a race he won 12 months ago."

Recommended Bet Back Blue Storm, E/W 4 Places, in 14:05 Haydock SBK 8/1

"The leading trainer in the race Aidan O'Brien appears to hold a strong hand in this year's Cheveley Park Stakes, attempting to keep the crown at Ballydoyle following Lake Victoria's success in the race twelve months ago. The master trainer is represented by a pair of talented fillies in this renewal, and, whilst there's plenty to like about Beautify's chances following her narrow defeat at Group One level, her stablemate True Love makes the most appeal.

"The mount of Wayne Lordan, True Love was beaten only by exciting filly Lady Iman when outrunning odds of 12/113.00 on debut, before being denied three-quarters-of-a-length by fellow Coolmore representative Gstaad in a Navan maiden, despite being sent off as the 2/51.40 favourite. Gstaad went on to land Coventry Stakes success at Royal Ascot, and has gone agonisingly close in two Group One contests at both Deauville and the Curragh, respectively, in two recent runs.

"With that form having been significantly franked, and considering True Love was able to beat a number of talented fillies to claim Queen Mary Stakes success, there is plenty to like about her credentials in this contest."

Recommended Bet Back True Love in 14:25 Newmarket SBK 4/1

"Not a particularly strong renewal and Charlie Appleby has an excellent chance of winning this race for the second successive year with Wise Approach, who sets a clear standard on the back of his very good third in the Prix Morny at Deauville.

"Coppull failed to give his running behind the selection that day but still rates the main threat on previous form. Aidan O'Brien has won this a record seven times and Kansas looks the pick of his three runners."

Recommended Bet Back Wise Approach to Win 15:00 Newmarket SBK 11/10

"Three-year-old colt Intrusively is one to note for Ed Bethell in this mile handicap, stepping up in trip to further than 7f for the first time. A talented juvenile last term, the son of Territories shaped with potential during his debut campaign. He chased home subsequent Group Two winner Aomori City, who went on to be narrowly denied at the Breeders' Cup, on debut at Nottingham, before finishing third over 7f at this venue, then placing in the Richmond Stakes at Goodwood.

"A six-and-a-half-length maiden victory followed, before a creditable fifth in a valuable juvenile contest at Doncaster's St Leger Meeting. That race featured future dual Group One winner Camille Pissarro, now rated 120, who finished second to Hallasan."

Recommended Bet Back Intrusively E/W in 15:15 Haydock SBK 12/1

"Fort George was one of my antepost selections earlier in the week at 14/115.00 and he's now into 9/110.00 and you would have to be encouraged by the form of Ed Walker's team.

"Success on the Thursday for Walker at Newmarket took his tally to 50 for the season, a good return. Twenty of those have come from three-year-olds on the turf too and Fort George is a front-runner who is progressive and acts on fast ground.

"In short, he has a lot going for him and drawn in 10 for Saturday means he is fairly close to favourite Treble Tee in seven."

Recommended Bet Back Fort George to win the 15:40 at Newmarket SBK 9/1

