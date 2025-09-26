Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets for ITV Racing at Newmarket and Haydock
Get the best bets from Betfair horse racing experts as the ITV Racing cameras visit Newarket for the Cambridgeshire card and Haydock on Saturday...
-
Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet for Cambridgeshire card at Newmarket
-
Get our tipsters' best bets and ambassador insight
-
Plus tips for Saturday's racing at Haydock
-
Tips from Katie Midwinter, Sam Turner and more experts
Tips Summary
|Race
|Tipster
|Tip
|Odds
|13:50 Newmarket
|Mark Milligan
|Daytona
|Win @ 11/26.50
|14:05 Haydock
|Sam Turner
|Blue Storm
|E/W @ 8/19.00
|14:25 Newmarket
|Katie Midwinter
|True Love
|Win @ 4/15.00
|15:00 Newmarket
|Timeform
|Wise Approach
|Win @ 11/102.11
|15:15 Haydock
|Katie Midwinter
|Intrusively
|E/W @ 12/113.00
|15:40 Newmarket
|Alan Dudman
|Fort George
|Win @ 9/110.00
Saturday horse racing tips and insight
13:50 Newmarket - Mark Milligan: Back Daytona to triumph for O'Brien
Daytona (Ire)
- J: Tom Marquand
- T: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
- F: 113
"Aidan O'Brien sends a strong raiding party to Newmarket on Saturday and he kicks off by fielding two in the 1m Group 2 Royal Lodge Stakes. Action is the mount of Wayne Lordan, who improved to win a maiden on his second start at Galway last time and is clearly open to more progression with that under his belt.
"However, there are of signs of a burgeoning partnership between Ballydoyle and Tom Marquand and I prefer the claims of his mount Daytona, who wasn't seen to best effect when third in France last time. That came on the back of two wins in his first two starts, but the son of the late Wootton Bassett ended up more towards the near-side rail in a race where the action rather developed away from him when going in search of the hat-trick."
14:05 Haydock - Sam Turner: Blue Storm to blow away rivals
Blue Storm
- J: Sam James
- T: Gemma Tutty
- F: 1/412619-6
"The handicap that Blue Storm contested on his comeback was over as a contest after 100 yards as winner Democracy Dilemma pinged the stalls and established an early lead. In contrast, Gemma Tutty's four-year-old was eighth of the nine-strong field to reach 20mph on the RaceIQ metric, understandably exhibiting some rustiness on his first start back of the campaign.
"That outing did little more than blow away the cobwebs and reduce his handicap mark to 100 which was probably the objective and it seems salient that the son of Blue Point returns for his second start of a truncated season in a race he won 12 months ago."
14:25 Newmarket - Katie Midwinter: Plenty to like about True Love
True Love (Ire)
- J: W. M. Lordan
- T: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
- F: 22112
"The leading trainer in the race Aidan O'Brien appears to hold a strong hand in this year's Cheveley Park Stakes, attempting to keep the crown at Ballydoyle following Lake Victoria's success in the race twelve months ago. The master trainer is represented by a pair of talented fillies in this renewal, and, whilst there's plenty to like about Beautify's chances following her narrow defeat at Group One level, her stablemate True Love makes the most appeal.
"The mount of Wayne Lordan, True Love was beaten only by exciting filly Lady Iman when outrunning odds of 12/113.00 on debut, before being denied three-quarters-of-a-length by fellow Coolmore representative Gstaad in a Navan maiden, despite being sent off as the 2/51.40 favourite. Gstaad went on to land Coventry Stakes success at Royal Ascot, and has gone agonisingly close in two Group One contests at both Deauville and the Curragh, respectively, in two recent runs.
"With that form having been significantly franked, and considering True Love was able to beat a number of talented fillies to claim Queen Mary Stakes success, there is plenty to like about her credentials in this contest."
15:00 Newmarket - Timeform Verdict: Jolly looks hard to beat
Wise Approach (Ire)
- J: William Buick
- T: Charlie Appleby
- F: 14213
"Not a particularly strong renewal and Charlie Appleby has an excellent chance of winning this race for the second successive year with Wise Approach, who sets a clear standard on the back of his very good third in the Prix Morny at Deauville.
"Coppull failed to give his running behind the selection that day but still rates the main threat on previous form. Aidan O'Brien has won this a record seven times and Kansas looks the pick of his three runners."
15:15 Haydock - Katie Midwinter: Back Intrusively to make an impression
Intrusively
- J: Ryan Sexton
- T: Edward Bethell
- F: 2315-6597
"Three-year-old colt Intrusively is one to note for Ed Bethell in this mile handicap, stepping up in trip to further than 7f for the first time. A talented juvenile last term, the son of Territories shaped with potential during his debut campaign. He chased home subsequent Group Two winner Aomori City, who went on to be narrowly denied at the Breeders' Cup, on debut at Nottingham, before finishing third over 7f at this venue, then placing in the Richmond Stakes at Goodwood.
"A six-and-a-half-length maiden victory followed, before a creditable fifth in a valuable juvenile contest at Doncaster's St Leger Meeting. That race featured future dual Group One winner Camille Pissarro, now rated 120, who finished second to Hallasan."
15:40 Newmarket - Alan Dudman: George can land feature for in-form yard
Fort George
- J: Oisin Murphy
- T: Ed Walker
- F: 423-1231
"Fort George was one of my antepost selections earlier in the week at 14/115.00 and he's now into 9/110.00 and you would have to be encouraged by the form of Ed Walker's team.
"Success on the Thursday for Walker at Newmarket took his tally to 50 for the season, a good return. Twenty of those have come from three-year-olds on the turf too and Fort George is a front-runner who is progressive and acts on fast ground.
"In short, he has a lot going for him and drawn in 10 for Saturday means he is fairly close to favourite Treble Tee in seven."
Listen to Racing...Only Bettor new episode
Bookmark Betting.Betfair Racing for daily tips and more
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips & Predictions
Cambridgeshire Handicap Big Race Verdict: George and Winston appeal as Newmarket pair
-
Horse Racing Tips & Predictions
Cambridgeshire Handicap Big Race Verdict: George and Winston appeal as Newmarket pair
-
Horse Racing Tips & Predictions
Friday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two picks from Newmarket up to 7/2
-
Horse Racing Tips & Predictions
Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 3/1 Horse In Focus at Ascot
-
Horse Racing Tips & Predictions
Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Troy to lay Siege in Ebor Handicap