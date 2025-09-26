Cambridgeshire Handicap Big Race Verdict: George and Winston appeal as Newmarket pair

Lead pick holding up well in market for Saturday

Ground to ride on quicker side

Ground conditions are set to remain on the firmer side for Saturday's Newmarket card and no rain is forecast for the weekend nor Friday, although winning tactics will be important to monitor as the opening card for the Cambridgeshire meeting saw all but one winner score from being ridden from off the pace.

Boiling Point for Karl Burke was cut from 12/113.00 to 10/111.00 on the Sportsbook just after Friday luncheon, and from similar positions Cash 16/117.00 into 11/112.00 and Real Gain 14/115.00 into 10/111.00 were also positives.

Cash and Real Gain have high draws in 22 and 24. Boiling Point will come from box six.

Marhaba Ghaiyyath (stall four) was into 16/117.00 from 22/123.00 and Mister Winston (stall 17) also was reduced in price from 25/126.00 into 20/121.00 initially, before another move into 16/117.00.

Three-year-olds dominate the top of the betting

Three of the top four on the Sportsbook market are three-year-olds with recent impressive Doncaster scorer Treble Tee one of those at a price of 5/16.00.

The going was good at Donny and he travelled very strongly from off the pace to slam Cash into second and on that evidence, he would still be a well treated customer even with the 4lb penalty.

Fifth Column is another of the three-year-old contingent and scored from 97 beating Big Leader at York last time. Another win this term on the July course on good to firm means conditions will be in his favour and John Gosden (who also has Westridge prominent in the betting) has won the Cambridgeshire five times since 1994 - way back with Halling.

He must have been a good thing then?

Fort George was one of my antepost selections earlier in the week at 14/115.00 and he's now into 9/110.00 and you would have to be encouraged by the form of Ed Walker's team.

Success on the Thursday for Walker at Newmarket took his tally to 50 for the season, a good return. Twenty of those have come from three-year-olds on the turf too and Fort George is a front-runner who is progressive and acts on fast ground.

In short, he has a lot going for him and drawn in 10 for Saturday means he is fairly close to favourite Treble Tee in seven.

Pace map with tactics and draw

Front runners: Boiling Point (6), Fort George (10), Mr Swivell (2), Mister Winston (17), Sir Paul Ramsey (9).

Prominent racers: Thunder Run (5), Westridge (12), Ebt's Guard (15), Urban Lion (19), Marhaba Ghaiyyath (4), Fifth Column (18), Real Gain (22), Mr Swivell (2), Great Chieftain (16).

Mid division: Thunder Run (5), Greek Order (13), Treble Tee (7), Treasure Time (21), Silver Sword (1).

Hold up horses: Savvy Victory (14), Cash (24), Greek Order (13), Treble Tee (7), Tribal Chief (20), Indalo (3), Silver Sword (1), Divine Knight (8), Dutch Decoy (11).

Trainer form for leading contenders

Simon and Ed Crisford are 5-34 at 15% over the past two weeks and 10-77 at Newmarket in five seasons showing a loss to level stakes profit of just over 28.00 points.

Johnny and Thady Gosden are 9-42 at 21% in the same period and hold two aces here in Westridge and Fifth Column, although Gossey hasn't had a great record at HQ this term with just four winners from 34 runners at a paltry (for him) 11%.

Ed Walker is 2-11 at Newmarket this season and shows a profit to level stakes of +14.33 at 18% and over five season at Newmarket returns a profit of +35.16.

Karl Burke chimes in with 10-47 in the last fortnight at 21% and a Newmarket record this term 11-123 at just 9%. That's a whole lotta runners!

Is there a big price runner for an each-way spot?

I still am firmly with the claims of Fort George as not a lot has changed there (apart from his price from Thursday) but with the six places on offer, surely a big price runner or two has to come into it?

Mister Winston has form tied in with Treble Tee and Tribal Chief from Goodwood last month, a race Tribal Chief won with Treble Tee in second and the latter obviously has given the form a big nudge.

Mister Winston might have got it wrong at Goodwood however, and the jockey got caught out trying to track front-runner Lunario in the race, a tactic that backfired as Mister Winston hit the front too soon and with a furlong to go got gobbled up by Tribal Chief and Treble Tee on the inside, and it all got very messy on the rail as it usually does there.

He hasn't got much to find with Fifth Column from their clash on the July Course earlier this season and he did win on fast going at HQ (July) when smashing a field by five lengths.

Andrew Balding trains Mister Winston, and Balding is second in the Newmarket standing this term behind Charlie Appleby (and nobody beats Appleby here) with stats of 9-35 at 26& and a level stakes profit of +12.37.

The other at a price is Indalo for Roger Varian. Now I usually avoid the trainer's runners when priced up very short but Indalo is a 20s poke here with six places and the fact he's a hold up horse drawn in three gives another angle of attack away from the two front runners Fort George and Mister Winston.

Indalo usually travels well and finished fourth to Gladius at Goodwood in August in a race where he wasn't travelling at all. Perhaps it was the softer going, or the track, but at one stage he looked like a no-hoper on the pace, but to his credit and kept going and finished a very creditable fourth.

Previously he scored and travelled well on better going at Sandown and his performance in the Racing League at Southwell last time really lit up a dull competition with the way he was switched off and stormed home from a long way off the pace.

That was a taking display.

He's at 20/121.00 and with six places on the Sportsbook is well worth considering.

Alan Dudman's 1-2-3 Verdict for the Cambridgeshire

1) Fort George

2) Mister Winston

3) Indalo

Recommended Bet Back Fort George to win the 15:40 at Newmarket SBK 9/1