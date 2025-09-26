Saturday ITV Tips: Mark Milligan with three to back at Newmarket and Haydock

O'Brien colt can get day off to a strong start

Mark also fancies Ballydoyle raider in the next

Gun can fire for Wathnan at Haydock

Aidan O'Brien sends a strong raiding party to Newmarket on Saturday and he kicks off by fielding two in the 1m Group 2 Royal Lodge Stakes.

Action is the mount of Wayne Lordan, who improved to win a maiden on his second start at Galway last time and is clearly open to more progression with that under his belt.

However, there are of signs of a burgeoning partnership between Ballydoyle and Tom Marquand and I prefer the claims of his mount Daytona, who wasn't seen to best effect when third in France last time.

That came on the back of two wins in his first two starts, but the son of the late Wootton Bassett ended up more towards the near-side rail in a race where the action rather developed away from him when going in search of the hat-trick.

The selection also shaped as if the drop back to 7f counted against him and this return to 1m should suit.

Recommended Bet Back Daytona in 13:50 Newmarket SBK 11/2

The 'Lads' also call on the services of St Leger-winning Marquand in the next race on the card, the 6f Group 1 Cheveley Park Stakes.

Beautify is one of a pair that represent Ballydoyle in a race that Aidan O'Brien has made a habit of winning since sending out Brave Anna to triumph in 2016. She got off the mark on just her second start, taking a Group 2 at the expense of Lady Iman in June and the selection also ran really well when second to stablemate Precise in the Moyglare Stud Stakes last time.

Easy to back that day, Beautify looked firmly at home at the top level and impressed with the way she went through the race, and this drop back from 7f to 6f should cause her no issues at all.

O'Brien also sends out Royal Ascot winner True Love, who is the mount of Wayne Lordan, but she couldn't match her summer exploits when turned over at long odds-on in the Phoenix Stakes last time.

She's got a little bit to prove after that but is certainly not out of the equation if bouncing back to her best.

Recommended Bet Back Beautify in 14:25 Newmarket SBK 7/2

We've had to wait a while to see Midnight Gun again after he ran a race full of promise on his seasonal return in the Lincoln at Doncaster back in March but I'm hopeful he can start making up for lost time in this 1m handicap.

Hamad Al Jehani's Wathnan-owned gelding won twice last season and rounded off his year with a good second-place finish to Harper's Ferry in a strong handicap at Town Moor on his final 2024 start.

That placed him high on plenty of shortlists for the big flat curtain raiser and he shaped better than the bare result that day, going with enthusiasm without a great deal of cover in the early stages and then having to wait for a gap to deliver his challenge.

Things clearly haven't gone to plan since then given we didn't see him again after that, but the selection retains plenty of potential and it's a big plus that he seems to act in most conditions.

Few of these hold many secrets from the handicapper but the one who could well be ahead of his mark is Midnight Gun and I'm expecting him to get his career back on track here under Cieren Fallon.

Recommended Bet Back Midnight Gun in 15:15 Haydock SBK 4/1

