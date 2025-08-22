York Ebor Festival Day 4 Cheat Sheet: Best bets for ITV racing on Saturday

Betfair Racing Cheat Sheet for ITV races at York and Goodwood

York Ebor Festival Saturday Tips and Predictions

Bullet Point bids to make the graduation into Group company in the Sky Bet Strensall Stakes. Trainer William Haggas rarely backs up horses so quickly as he is hoping to do with the son of Advertise who was backed as if defeat was out of the question when landing Thursday's Clipper Handicap in good style, bursting clear of some talented rivals when the gaps arrived inside the distance.

The selection steps up in trip here which looks sure to suit and, if he is given the green light by his cautious handler, we should take it on trust that he is ready to go again 48 hours later.

Recommended Bet Back Bullet Point, E/W, in 13:50 York SBK 9/2

14:05 Goodwood - Timeform Verdict: Mudbir

Well-bred MUDBIR is proving most progressive on the track, catching the eye with how he moved through the race from stall 1 when landing a double in a 16-runner C&D handicap at the Glorious meeting. He's drawn widest of all this time but may well progress again to land the hat-trick in first-time headgear. Back In Black impressed when winning at Newbury earlier this season and is a big danger if in the same form after a break, while 2023 winner Rhoscolyn is very much respected.

raceEntry url="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/23-august-2025/york/62/2/#many-men"]

The attitude of Many Men has ensured the extremely likeable son of Study Of Man has moved towards the top of the list of my favourite flat horses in training. With that in mind, I'll be hoping Jim Boyle's gelding again brings his 'A game' to the Knavesmire and goes close in a typically interesting renewal of the Melrose Handicap.

Many Men isn't just all heart and guts though, he also boasts a fair amount of ability allied to his will-to-win ethos which was again in evidence at Ascot when tackling two miles last time with the form of that victory endorsed by third-home Fireblade winning well at the Shergar Cup.

The selection ran extremely well at York back in May when he stayed on gamely from the back of the field to take third over an inadequate mile-and-a-half handicap won by Merchant who has subsequently landed one of the hottest handicaps at Royal Ascot prior to lifting a Goodwood Group 3.

Recommended Bet Back Many Men, E/W 4 Places, in 14:25 York SBK 8/1

14:40 Goodwood - Timeform Verdict: Warda Jamila

It could pay to take a chance on WARDA JAMILA who ran well off this mark at the Glorious meeting last season and shaped as though 1½m may be within her reach having finished with running left at Southwell (11f) last month. Prince of the Seas is the least exposed runner and merits plenty of respect having posted his best effort when third at Ascot 2 weeks ago, while Crystal Flyer has an excellent record here and could well recapture her form.

I don't have any issues with Rosallion's fitness as I'm certain the Hannon camp wouldn't risk him if he wasn't 100% and I was fully expecting him to be odds-on in here, so his current price of around 2.447/5 on the Exchange is a gift that we should be accepting.

Yes, there is the slight doubt that the trip may prove a little on the sharp side, but conversely, he's the only genuine Group 1 performer in the field (I'm not counting Audience as he looks on the downgrade both in terms of form/attitude-wise) and he should be able to make his class tell despite the trip not being optimum.

Qirat may have beaten Rosallion in that bizarre Sussex Stakes, but he'll find it hard to repeat the feat this time around and Hannon's charge is a confident pick.

Recommended Bet Back Rosallion to win 15:00 York EXC 2.44

Siege of Troy has only had two runs in handicaps and has ran well on both occasions, most notably when fourth in the Duke Of Edinburgh Handicap at Royal Ascot last time. Long-term readers might remember that I put her up as one of my bets of the day on that occasion. I felt she ran quite well that day, shaping as though she is ready for this longer trip.

Since then, Siege Of Troy ran a huge race when upped in class for the Ballyroan Stakes. Granted it was a particularly steadily-run race and thus the form may not be considered reliable, but she came from further back than her main rivals and was beaten just a length by the much higher-rated pair of Sons And Lovers and Crystal Black. The handicapper could have raised her much more than the 3lb that he did and that run leaves her well-in off her old mark here.

The booking of Patrick McGettigan is potentially significant too, as the promising apprentice represents very good value for his 7lb claim. She is a really interesting contender and might well back a bold bid to give Johnny Murtagh his third win in the Ebor of his training career.

Recommended Bet Back Siege Of Troy, E/W 6 Places, in 15:35 York SBK 14/1

Three-year-old colt Tropical Storm warrants each-way consideration at generous odds of 14/115.00 in this 6f trip, although he needs to bounce back significantly from a disappointing effort at Ascot when last seen.

Tried at Group One level on his penultimate start, the Andrew Balding-trained contender was unable to land a blow at odds of 50/151.00 at Royal Ascot, but had previously claimed Listed success over 5f at this venue over subsequent winner Star Of Mehmas. That form was franked on Wednesday by the runner-up, whose success in handicap company here this week from a mark of 98 can be upgraded.

Tropical Storm had previously recorded another Listed success at this meeting last year, beating subsequent Breeders' Cup winner Magnum Force to victory over a furlong shorter as a juvenile. Unbeaten on the Knavesmire, the son of Eqtidaar has course form in his favour and can outrun his odds for an in-form yard under the in-form Oisin Murphy.