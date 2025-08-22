Saturday ITV Tips: Mark Milligan's best bets for the Ebor Festival day 4

Mark's hoping for a Royal winner to kick off proceedings

Rosallion can prove too classy in Group 1 contest

Ballydoyle to take the Ebor

Often referred to as the 'Ebor for three-year-olds', the Melrose Handicap nearly always proves to be strong form and this year's renewal looks no different with plenty of promising young staying types lining up.

The four towards the head of the betting all have plenty to recommend them and it wouldn't be a surprise to see all that quartet lining up in the Ebor itself next season, if not in even better contests, with it highly possible that several of them could be in Group races by this time next year.

William Haggas is having his usual strong year and his Golden Handshake makes most appeal in the King's colours. The selection is bred to stay well on the dam's side of his pedigree, and he looks sure to progress again stepping up to 1m 6f having won his last two starts over shorter.

His most recent success came only narrowly, but he had more in hand the official margin of a head and he's open to plenty of improvement as his stamina gets drawn out further.

Recommended Bet Back Golden Handshake to win 14:25 York SBK 9/2

The 7f City Of York Stakes has been upgraded to Group 1 status for the first time this season and York have been rewarded by it attracting a genuine top-class performer in Rosallion.

Richard Hannon's four-year-old was forced to miss the Prix Jacques Le Marois at Deauville last Sunday after suffering a small setback, but France's loss is York's gain and he has instead been rerouted to this contest.

I don't have any issues with his fitness as I'm certain the Hannon camp wouldn't risk him if he wasn't 100% and I was fully expecting him to be odds-on in here, so his current price of around 2.447/5 on the Exchange is a gift that we should be accepting.

Yes, there is the slight doubt that the trip may prove a little on the sharp side, but conversely, he's the only genuine Group 1 performer in the field (I'm not counting Audience as he looks on the downgrade both in terms of form/attitude-wise) and he should be able to make his class tell despite the trip not being optimum.

Qirat may have beaten Rosallion in that bizarre Sussex Stakes, but he'll find it hard to repeat the feat this time around and Hannon's charge is a confident pick.

Recommended Bet Back Rosallion to win 15:00 York EXC 2.44

The Ebor itself has its usual open look and plenty will be siding with Willie Mullins, who fields three, including two of the better-fancied runners.

Hipop De Loire heads the betting and it's easy to seen why when you take a look at his runner-up finish in this race last year. He was stopped several times in that contest having travelled through it with consummate ease and he'd certainly have gone even closer had the gaps come when needed.

The other one prominent in the betting is William Buick's mount Ethical Diamond, who comes here on the back of a win in the Duke Of Edinburgh at Royal Ascot and is much less exposed than most.

Neither are passed over lightly, but I'm going to side with one of the Aidan O'Brien pair, but not the mount of Ryan Moore, as I rather fancy the other one, London City. Justify appears to be imparting plenty of stamina to his progeny and this son of the US Triple Crown winner is still relatively unexposed himself.

Twice a winner as a three-year-old, including over this course, which shouldn't be underestimated, he's not been seen to best effect on either of his two starts this season, seemingly failing to stay 2m on his return, while he was a little out of his depth against Al Riffa last time (with the other O'Brien runner in this, Queenstown, just behind him).

I'm not convinced the handicapper has fully pinned down London City and his mark of 104 could well be exploited by his top-class handler.