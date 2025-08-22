Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets including 33/1 Ebor fancy

Katie Midwinter has selections at the Ebor Festival and Goodwood on Saturday

Rosallion is bet of the day on the Knavesmire

Legendary performer bids to go out on a high in the finale

Racing... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

Forced to skip his intended Prix Jacques le Marois assignment last Sunday, Rosallion heads to the Knavesmire rather than Deauville as he seeks a fourth Group One success and first win of the year.

The Richard Hannon-trained four-year-old returned from a 333-day break, his Classic campaign cut short last season, with a third-placed effort in the Lockinge Stakes to Lead Artist. Likely to have needed the run on that occasion, he appeared set to provide his best showing in the Queen Anne Stakes but was narrowly beaten by one of the outsiders in Docklands.

Again in the Sussex Stakes, Rosallion was beaten a short margin by a huge priced runner, this time in the form of 150/1151.00 chance Qirat, and he searches for redemption at the highest level here as he drops back to 7f.

The newly upgraded City Of York Stakes has attracted a fine field of 11 this year, with Rosallion the pick of the lot, 5lb clear on ratings. The likeable colt sets the standard under Sean Levey, and should prove tough to beat should the race pan out favourably.

Recommended Bet Back Rosallion in 15:00 York SBK BSP

Roger Varian-trained Shadow Dance is one to note in this highly competitive renewal of the Ebor, making each-way appeal from a rating of 100 in the hands of Silvestre De Sousa.

The five-year-old grey has shown snippets of good form in ten runs to date, and can take a step forward from his return to action following a 319-day break when last seen at Goodwood.

Ninth on that occasion over the mile-and-a-quarter trip, Shadow Dance can fare better on his return to a stiffer test of stamina having finished a close second to Faylaq on his penultimate start over an extended mile-and-three-quarters, carrying 17lb more than the eventual winner, now rated 95, on that occasion, with the reopposing Subsequent, now rated 7lb higher, in second.

Shadow Dance had won over a mile-and-a-half prior to that step up in trip, too, and remains unexposed coming into this race, lightly-raced with the potential of further improvement to come as a stayer.

Recommended Bet Back Shadow Dance E/W in 15:35 York SBK BSP

Another unexposed contender in the field is James Tate-trained Majestic Warrior, the mount of Rossa Ryan, who is making only his fifth career start.

The five-year-old is three from four so far, and returned from a 698-day absence to record a comfortable victory over Knightswood in a lower class Thirsk handicap in April. He was impressive that day and is entitled to take a step forward for the outing, now on a 9lb higher rating. The ceiling of his ability is unknown and he's an intriguing contender in this field, capable of showing the improvement required to win a race of this nature.

The talented jockey boasts a 23 percent strike-rate when teaming up with the trainer, which is another positive, and it would be no surprise to see this son of Churchill put in a bold bid.

Recommended Bet Back Majestic Warrior E/W in 15:35 York SBK 12/1

Likeable six-year-old gelding Real Dream cannot be discounted at generous odds in this competitive race, capable of putting in a competitive effort under Joe Leavy on a going day. From a rating of 103, 3lb higher for a creditable third at Newmarket when last seen, the Ian Williams-trained gelding is only 2lb above his rating when eighth in the Copper Horse Stakes, in which he stuck on well late on.

Although Real Dream was no match for the winner French Master that day at Royal Ascot, it was a promising effort at odds of 50/151.00 and if he can match that level of performance, he could be able to make the frame.

Recommended Bet Back Real Dream E/W in 15:35 York SBK 33/1

Three-year-old colt Tropical Storm warrants each-way consideration at generous odds of 14/115.00 in this 6f trip, although he needs to bounce back significantly from a disappointing effort at Ascot when last seen.

Tried at Group One level on his penultimate start, the Andrew Balding-trained contender was unable to land a blow at odds of 50/151.00 at Royal Ascot, but had previously claimed Listed success over 5f at this venue over subsequent winner Star Of Mehmas. That form was franked on Wednesday by the runner-up, whose success in handicap company here this week from a mark of 98 can be upgraded.

Tropical Storm had previously recorded another Listed success at this meeting last year, beating subsequent Breeders' Cup winner Magnum Force to victory over a furlong shorter as a juvenile.

Unbeaten on the Knavesmire, the son of Eqtidaar has course form in his favour and can outrun his odds for an in-form yard under the in-form Oisin Murphy.

Recommended Bet Back Tropical Storm E/W in 16:10 York SBK 14/1

Top weight Tryfan makes appeal in this mile-and-three-quarter handicap, dropping in class which should give him the perfect opportunity to strike should he leave his recent Yarmouth run behind him. He was able to finish within a length of Savrola in the Northumberland Vase on his penultimate start from only a 2lb lower mark, having won at Salisbury in his prior outing from a rating of 74.

From a mark of 81 here, the son of Nathaniel has the ability to win at this level and remains open to further progression as a stayer. There's plenty of stamina in his pedigree, being by a talented stallion who boasts a 33 percent success-rate winners-to-runners over 1m6f and further, and is out of a daughter to strong staying mare Cresta Gold in Rhagori.

This represents a feasible opportunity for Tryfan to record a third career success, and he is one to note under Finley Marsh.

Recommended Bet Back Tryfan in 16:25 Goodwood SBK BSP

Making his 60th and final career start, loveable veteran Sir Busker will hope to go out on a high as he seeks to retain his title in the Ebor Festival finale.The William Knight-trained stalwart won this race twelve months ago from a 5lb higher rating with 5lb claimer Brandon Wilkie aboard, therefore holds solid claims at the weights once again.

Whilst he has lacked consistency this term, he did put in a competitive effort at odds of 22/123.00 on his penultimate start at Sandown when narrowly denied by Flying Frontier, proving he still retains plenty of ability on a going day.

A dual winner on the Knavesmire, having landed Group Two honours over Dubai Honour here three years ago, Sir Busker once finished third to the magnificent Baaeed in the International at this meeting, as well as being narrowly denied in his first start here in handicap company earlier in his career.

It would be a fairytale finish to a stellar career for the nine-year-old legend should he finish with his head in front at the line, and he has the ability to do so with proven form in the race in his favour.