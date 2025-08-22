Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner is backing Bullet to hit the target again at York

Haggas hoping Point can prove a Group race hero

Magnificent Men looks a Melrose maestro

Walk set to stroll home on the Knavesmire

It is Ebor day on the Knavesmire, but Europe's richest handicap looks too tough for me with some well-backed Irish raiders complicating the mix at the head of the market and the last year's candidate for 'unluckiest loser of the week' award Hipop De Loire back for another try at half the odds he was 12 months ago.

I'll leave that race to those above my pay grade and concentrate on four other Saturday wagers which make plenty of appeal, starting with Bullet Point who bids to make the graduation into Group company in the Sky Bet Strensall Stakes.

Trainer William Haggas rarely backs up horses so quickly as he is hoping to do with the son of Advertise who was backed as if defeat was out of the question when landing Thursday's Clipper Handicap in good style, bursting clear of some talented rivals when the gaps arrived inside the distance.

The selection steps up in trip here which looks sure to suit and, if he is given the green light by his cautious handler, we should take it on trust that he is ready to go again 48 hours later.

Recommended Bet Back Bullet Point, E/W, in 13:50 York SBK 9/2

The attitude of Many Men has ensured the extremely likeable son of Study Of Man has moved towards the top of the list of my favourite flat horses in training.

With that in mind, I'll be hoping Jim Boyle's gelding again brings his 'A game' to the Knavesmire and goes close in a typically interesting renewal of the Melrose Handicap.

Many Men isn't just all heart and guts though, he also boasts a fair amount of ability allied to his will-to-win ethos which was again in evidence at Ascot when tackling two miles last time with the form of that victory endorsed by third-home Fireblade winning well at the Shergar Cup.

The selection ran extremely well at York back in May when he stayed on gamely from the back of the field to take third over an inadequate mile-and-a-half handicap won by Merchant who has subsequently landed one of the hottest handicaps at Royal Ascot prior to lifting a Goodwood Group 3.

Merchant and Many Men were split by unexposed three-year-old Rahiebb on the Knavesmire that day and he was a place behind subsequent Geoffrey Freer winner Furthur and two in front of Scandinavia, winner of the Group 1 Goodwood Cup, in the Queen's Vase at the Royal meeting.

The booking of Oisin Murphy looks another positive for Many Men and, with four places on offer, he looks a solid each-way bet.

Recommended Bet Back Many Men, E/W 4 Places, in 14:25 York SBK 8/1

Newmarket handler Stuart Williams must have been gutted to read the news that Rosallion was going to be re-routed to the City Of York Stakes following agonising defeats in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot and, latterly at Goodwood, in the Sussex Stakes by 150/1 pacemaker Qirat who he tackles again today.

The Williams-trained Quinault, an electric winner himself of the Group 3 Criterion Stakes back in June, has had this race on his radar all season and that career-best effort two starts ago extended the five-year-old's record on the Knavesmire to three.

Official ratings would suggest Quinault has little chance of toppling Rosallion or the maturing Never So Brave who has also graduated from handicap company to become a Group winner this season.

However, the selection has raced five times in August or September, winning on four occasions so clearly likes this time of year, while his strike-rate when returned to the track between two and 28 days reads 10 victories from 16 starts.

Given he has won all three times he has raced York and he is 16/117.00 then he surely merits an each-way play on his 'home' turf, especially as his trainer has also fired in three winners in the past week.

Recommended Bet Back Quinault, E/W, in 15:00 York SBK 16/1

It hasn't been the most fruitful campaign for James Ferguson to date, but Jubilee Walk could provide the Newmarket handler with a welcome winner in this competitive sprint.

Having tipped in these races since they used to be run in black and white, it is hard to be dogmatic and fancy one strongly, however the fragile four-year-old - having just his 12th career start today - ran a blinder when touched off in a similar course and distance handicap last month so looks to have all the attributes required to go close once more.

The selection clearly has his physical frailties, but hopefully a recent wind operation and the application of a tongue tie has helped Jubilee Walk with his breathing and there looks plenty of pace on his side of the track for William Buick to shoot at.

Recommended Bet Back Jubilee Walk, E/W 5 Places, in 16:10 York SBK 6/1

