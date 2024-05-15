Thursday York Dante Meeting Cheat Sheet: Expert tips and insight

Ryan Moore on London City's big potential

Tony Calvin says: "No-one is saying Good Earth hasn't run poorly in his two starts this season, but he didn't get a solo from trap one on his return at Kempton, and the soft ground wasn't ideal at Doncaster last time, for which he was dropped 2lb. He was very weak in the market on both occasions.

"Sprint handicaps aren't my bag but I am willing to back him at 34.0 or bigger on the exchange - that should be an attainable price given the wider marketplace, as he is 40s in ive places on the Oddschecker grid - as I quite like his draw in six too, as I think Tees Spirit and Copper Knight will bring the pace into the race from two and one respectively, though there is some speed high, too."

Alan Dudman says: "The 7yo has got York winning form and ran two good races at the track last summer including a 4L defeat in ninth behind Ropey Guest - which was a fine effort considering he missed the break and had a wide draw. He travelled well there, though.

"He should strip fitter for this considering he was beaten at Thirsk on his reappearance in the Hunt Cup there, but the ground was soft and it had the look a prep run lined up for this. Indeed, he usually travels well in his races and went close at Redcar last term off 93, the same mark he is on today."

Mark Milligan says: "Ancient Wisdom's Group 1 Doncaster win last season sets a high standard for these to aim at and there's every chance he can improve again for this step up in trip.

"I wouldn't be inclined to take his form behind Al Musmak at face value, for all that one is a major contender too, and I expect Charlie Appleby's runner to push himself firmly to the fore in the Derby picture with victory here."

Daryl Carter says: "This years renewal of the Dante Stakes lacks depth, and it would be disappointing if the 115-rated Ancient Wisdom could not get the job done and progress into a very live contender for the Epsom Derby (currently 8/19.00). Only three horses have lined up in this race in the last ten years that have been rated higher than Ancient Wisdom, and they finished 2nd, 1st and 3rd. While it has had its fair share of upsets, finding negatives with the short-priced favourite takes a lot of work.

"He looks just the type to make up into a better three-year-old after a productive two-year-old season. He never looked like the finished article last year, big and burly with plenty to learn, but he progressed as the season went on, and his form has been boosted on multiple occasions.

"He holds the most promise now, moving up in the distance, given his pedigree points to him wanting at least ten furlongs, and the trip move is an avenue for improvement while the rain easing the ground enhances his chances with his exaggerated action.

"There's lots to like about Charlie Appleby's improver, but he is rightly well found in the market. Having noted him down as an improver 2-3, he is not a favourite I want to take on. I am sure many will have a crack given he was behind Al Musmak - another potential improver for the distance - and Under The Sun is entitled to take his chance with formlines tieing in closely with those two, but I always want to find a negative to exploit when it comes to taking on a shortie. I just couldn't see that with the Charlie Appleby horse."

Ryan Moore says: "By Justify out of four-time Group 1 winner Winter, he is certainly bred to be better than a mark of 93 and I liked him when he won at Dundalk. Maybe that mark of 93 is not overly-generous on his bare form, but he is all about potential after just the three runs and this longer trip should suit from what we saw from him last time. Again, I think the track will play to his strengths and he will run well."