Horse Racing Tips: Tokyo and Trinidad appeal for massive York Thursday double
Alan Dudman is going for a brave three-figure each-way double on Thursday at York...
-
-
Praying for rain with Tokyo Bay
-
York - 14:45: Back La Trinidad E/W
La Trinidad
- J: Oisin Murphy
- T: Roger Fell & Sean Murray
- F: 3159327-0
I put up La Trinidad in the Ante-Post column this week and I am pleased to see him around the 16/117.00 and 20/121.00 mark from the 33s advised on Monday and rates a cracking each-way bet considering we have the six places on the Sportsbook.
The 7yo has got York winning form and ran two good races at the track last summer including a 4L defeat in ninth behind Ropey Guest - which was a fine effort considering he missed the break and had a wide draw. He travelled well there, though.
He should strip fitter for this considering he was beaten at Thirsk on his reappearance in the Hunt Cup there, but the ground was soft and it had the look a prep run lined up for this.
Indeed, he usually travels well in his races and went close at Redcar last term off 93, the same mark he is on today.
His trainer Roger Fell, a local Yorkshire man, has a 21% placed record here - not shabby knowing how hard it is to win at the track.
York - 17:20: Back Tokyo Bay E/W
Tokyo Bay (Ire)
- J: Pierre-Louis Jamin
- T: K. R. Burke
- F: 24-1
With Ancient Wisdom at such a short price for the Dante, I won't be including that one in the double column with prices today, and while I don't see him getting beat, Tokyo Bay at 8/19.00 is far more of a betting idea in the closing 1m4f Handicap.
This looks a good race with a stack of unexposed three-year-olds, and with an Aidan O'Brien favourite in London City taking a big old chunk out of the market at 7/42.75, we have three places and a decent price on Tokyo Bay.
He could be a horse that craves some cut in the ground, so it's a watching brief in terms of how racing plays out on Wednesday and the forecast for Thursday, and while he shaped well in a couple of starts as a juvenile, the step up in trip to 1m4f last time at Ripon in testing conditions unlocked plenty of options.
He saw it out ever so strongly, and while he has to improve here, he can, especially as he looks such a strong stayer. That's in keeping with his pedigree too as the dam got 1m4f well and is related to a 1m6f winner, plus the classy Danadana is in there, and he was a smashing horse.
A mark of 79 could seriously underplay him, but it might be a case of hoping the heavens open as he does have a high knee action and I doubt he'd want any firm in the description.
It's an ambitious double, granted, but I am looking forward to seeing Tokyo Bay over a trip.
ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION
Multiples 2021 to present: +63.01pts
2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +174.69pts(not including Wednesday's selections and updated Friday)
