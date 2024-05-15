Horse Racing Tips

York Racing Tips: Free Wind the one to beat

York
The Dante Festival continues on Thursday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each Way selection at York on Thursday...

  • A York Nap, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform

  • Free Win the nap of the afternoon

  • Northern Express looks a solid each-way bet

York Nap - 15:15 - Back Free Wind

Free Wind made a winning reappearance in this race 12 months ago and she has and excellent chance of repeating the feat.

She didn't manage to win again last season, but she was only beaten a neck by an improving three-year-old back here in the Yorkshire Oaks in August, so she clearly goes well at this track.

Free Wind sets a good standard on Timeform ratings and has an exemplary record when fresh, so there is plenty to like about her chance.

Recommended Bet

Back Free Wind in the 3.15 at York

SBK 15/8

York Next Best - 17:20 - Back Hampden

Hampden remains a maiden, but there's no denying he's a useful sort, running with credit behind some nice types on his first three starts, and he has shown improved form in handicaps the last twice.

He relished the step up to a mile and a half for the first time when beaten only a nose at Wolverhampton last time, and he was unlucky to bump into an incredibly well handicapped sort.

Hampden is just the type to take another step forward now returned to turf and he appeals as being well treated from just 2 lb higher.

Recommended Bet

Back Hampden in the 5.20 at York

SBK6/1

York Each Way - 14:45 - Back Northern Express

Michael Dods had several horses run well in defeat on Wednesday and Northern Express is worth siding with in this wide-open handicap.

He is a regular at York, successful in a couple of seven-furlong handicaps, and more often than not giving his running.

Northern Express has a couple of runs under his belt, running creditably at Newmarket and Thirsk, and they should he set him up perfectly for this race which he finished a very close third 12 months ago.

Recommended Bet

Back Northern Express in the 2.45 at York

SBK13/2

Now read Tony Calvin's Thursday ITV Racing tips here.

GET £20 IN FREE BETS WHEN YOU BET £5

New customers only. Bet £5 on the Betfair Sportsbook and receive £20 in FREE bets once your qualifying bet has been settled. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Horse Racing Tips

Thursday York Dante Meeting Cheat Sheet: Expert tips and insight

  • Max Liu
Thursday York Dante meeting cheat sheet tipsters and ambassadors
Daily Racing Multiple

Horse Racing Tips: Tokyo and Trinidad appeal for massive York Thursday double

  • Alan Dudman
York Racecourse
Daryl Carter Tips

Daryl Carter's Tips: 20/1 is an outstanding Newbury ante-post bet

  • Daryl Carter
Daryl Carter

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Thursday ITV Racing Tips: Tony Calvin's trio of bets for York

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Ryan Moore Day Two York Dante Meeting: Five big chances on Thursday

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Tokyo and Trinidad appeal for massive York Thursday double

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Daryl Carter's Tips: 20/1 is an outstanding Newbury ante-post bet

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Mulholland hurdler to score at Ffos Las

Latest podcasts

"