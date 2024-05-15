York Racing Tips: Free Wind the one to beat
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each Way selection at York on Thursday...
Free Win the nap of the afternoon
Northern Express looks a solid each-way bet
York Nap - 15:15 - Back Free Wind
Free Wind (Ire)
- J: Kieran Shoemark
- T: John & Thady Gosden
- F: 1/154205-
Free Wind made a winning reappearance in this race 12 months ago and she has and excellent chance of repeating the feat.
She didn't manage to win again last season, but she was only beaten a neck by an improving three-year-old back here in the Yorkshire Oaks in August, so she clearly goes well at this track.
Free Wind sets a good standard on Timeform ratings and has an exemplary record when fresh, so there is plenty to like about her chance.
Back Free Wind in the 3.15 at York
York Next Best - 17:20 - Back Hampden
Hampden (Ire)
- J: William Buick
- T: Tom Ward
- F: 352-32
Hampden remains a maiden, but there's no denying he's a useful sort, running with credit behind some nice types on his first three starts, and he has shown improved form in handicaps the last twice.
He relished the step up to a mile and a half for the first time when beaten only a nose at Wolverhampton last time, and he was unlucky to bump into an incredibly well handicapped sort.
Hampden is just the type to take another step forward now returned to turf and he appeals as being well treated from just 2 lb higher.
York Each Way - 14:45 - Back Northern Express
Northern Express (Ire)
- J: Paul Mulrennan
- T: Michael Dods
- F: 314502-57
Michael Dods had several horses run well in defeat on Wednesday and Northern Express is worth siding with in this wide-open handicap.
He is a regular at York, successful in a couple of seven-furlong handicaps, and more often than not giving his running.
Northern Express has a couple of runs under his belt, running creditably at Newmarket and Thirsk, and they should he set him up perfectly for this race which he finished a very close third 12 months ago.
