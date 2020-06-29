US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Tampa Bay Downs on Tuesday

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Violator Tampa Bay Downs
Today's best bet Violator runs at Tampa Bay Downs
Nick Shiambouros was on the mark yesterday when his selection Mr Classical won. Nick returns with two fancies from Tampa Bay Downs...

"Trainer Leon McKanas wisely drops him in class, and should be rewarded with a big run"

Back Violator Race 8 at [7.8] in the 20:58 at Tampa Bay Downs

Ella's Island to graduate

Race 5 19:28 Tampa Bay Downs - Ella's Island

I am going to take a chance with Ella's Island in this $16k maiden claimer on the turf.

This filly put in a much improved effort when finishing third to Etelka over this course, earlier this month. She looked the likely winner inside the final furlong, but faltered close home. This was her debut on the turf and there was a lot to like. She is by Treasure Beach, and clearly has a turf pedigree. I think she is open to a fair bit of improvement, and should go close. Trainer Kathleen O' Connell has had a super meeting with 32 winners. Hopefully this filly can add to the tally. She should be backed at around [4.5].

Violator will appreciate class drop

Race 8 20:58 Tampa Bay Downs - Violator

Violator should run well at a decent price in this $16k non winners of two races on the turf course.

This Violence gelding has faced better, and was not disgraced in a $20k claimer over this course last month. He was fanned five wide on the home, turn but put in some good work in the closing stages to finish a never nearer fifth. Trainer Leon McKanas wisely drops him in class, and should be rewarded with a big run. McKanas has a small string, but is an astute conditioner. I think this is his level and should be backed at his current price of [7.8] on the exchange.

NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2020 Overall: +44:23

This week so far....

Staked: 2.0
Returned: 3.6

Back Ella’s Island Race 5 at [4.5] in the 19:28 at Tampa Bay Downs
Back Violator Race 8 at [7.8] in the 20:58 at Tampa Bay Downs

If race is taken off the turf the advice is no bet

Nick Shiambouros,

