To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

La Liga Tips

PGA Tour Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Tampa Bay Downs on Wednesday

Vintner Tampa Bay Downs
Today's best bet Vintner runs at Tampa Bay Downs
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Nick Shiambouros struck again yesterday when his selection Ella's Island won. Nick returns to Tampa Bay Downs for the final day of another outstanding meeting...

"I do not think this race will take a lot of winning, and hopefully we can end the meeting with a fair priced winner"

Back Vintner Race 9 at [4.5] in the 21:30 at Tampa Bay Downs

Salute Cadet Connelly

Race 3 18:27 Tampa Bay Downs - Cadet Connelly

Cadet Connelly should prove difficult to beat in this $40k optional claimer on the turf.

This Grey Swallow gelding has faced much better in the past, notably when finishing second in a Grade 1 at Woodbine last September. He has yet to reproduce that effort, but has run respectably in $75k optional claimers. There is no doubt he is the horse to beat, but is a tricky ride. Despite his quirks, he should take care of this field. Trainer Teresa Connelly has had a respectably meeting with a 16% strike rate. Anything around [2.8] on the exchange will do.

Vintner to deliver

Race 9 21:30 Tampa Bay Downs - Vintner

Vintner should make his presence felt in this $10k non winners of three races on the turf.

This gelding finished a close fourth in a $16k non winners of three races over this course last month. He lost his position at the entrance to the straight, but rallied and was not beaten all that far. Trainer Moises Yanez drops him to this level for the first time, which is a positive move. He put in a bullet work four days ago, and should be ready to roll. I do not think this race will take a lot of winning, and hopefully we can end the meeting with a fair priced winner. Anything around his Morning Line of [4.5] is recommended.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site


NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2020 Overall: +46:75

This week so far....

Staked: 4.0
Returned: 8.1

Recommended bets

Back Cadet Connelly Race 3 at [2.8] in the 18:27 at Tampa Bay Downs
Back Vintner Race 9 at [4.5] in the 21:30 at Tampa Bay Downs


If race is taken off the turf the advice is no bet

Tampa (US) 1st Jul (R3 1m Claim)

Show Hide

Wednesday 1 July, 6.27pm

Market rules

Back Lay
High Heater
Cadet Connelly
Uncle Kevin
Caramelito
Danceronthebeach
Sir Ludlow
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Tampa (US) 1st Jul (R9 1m1f Claim)

Show Hide

Wednesday 1 July, 9.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Eric The Salesman
Attack Zone
Midnightonbroadway
Embattled
Americas Simmard
Sacco And Vanzetti
Fade Away
Vintner
Prequalified
Ill Make U Famous
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Nick Shiambouros,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles