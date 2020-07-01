US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Tampa Bay Downs on Wednesday

Salute Cadet Connelly

Race 3 18:27 Tampa Bay Downs - Cadet Connelly

Cadet Connelly should prove difficult to beat in this $40k optional claimer on the turf.

This Grey Swallow gelding has faced much better in the past, notably when finishing second in a Grade 1 at Woodbine last September. He has yet to reproduce that effort, but has run respectably in $75k optional claimers. There is no doubt he is the horse to beat, but is a tricky ride. Despite his quirks, he should take care of this field. Trainer Teresa Connelly has had a respectably meeting with a 16% strike rate. Anything around [2.8] on the exchange will do.

Vintner to deliver

Race 9 21:30 Tampa Bay Downs - Vintner

Vintner should make his presence felt in this $10k non winners of three races on the turf.

This gelding finished a close fourth in a $16k non winners of three races over this course last month. He lost his position at the entrance to the straight, but rallied and was not beaten all that far. Trainer Moises Yanez drops him to this level for the first time, which is a positive move. He put in a bullet work four days ago, and should be ready to roll. I do not think this race will take a lot of winning, and hopefully we can end the meeting with a fair priced winner. Anything around his Morning Line of [4.5] is recommended.