Scottish Grand National Cheat Sheet: Best bets and insight

Scottish Grand National tips and insight

Trip will suit Stay Away Fay says Paul Nicholls

Whacker Clan can go well says Rachael Blackmore

Big race tips from Kevin Blake, Tony Calvin and more

Plus Ryan Moore on his Curragh rides

Ayr 15:35 - Scottish Grand National Tips and Insight

No. 1 Stay Away Fay (Ire) SBK 14/1 EXC 17.5 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 7

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 158

Paul Nicholls says: "He's a class horse but life isn't going to be easy for him running off top weight of twelve stone off a mark of 158. It just didn't happen for him in the Brown Advisory at Cheltenham where he was never happy, didn't travel in the ground and his jumping let him down. We've removed the cheekpieces he wore there as they didn't seem to work and I've felt for some time he would be suited by marathon trips. The track at Ayr should be much suitable for him."

Stay Away Fay 14/115.00 Bet here

Watch Paul Nicholls Ditcheat Decs...

Paul's Ditcheat Diary



It's all to play for in the title battle...



No. 22 Whacker Clan (Ire) SBK 9/1 EXC 17.5 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 1lbs

OR: 132

Rachael Blackmore says: "He has progressed really well this season, and he ran a big race in the Kim Muir at the Cheltenham Festival, where he finished third under a really good ride from John Gleeson.

"Of course, all eyes will be on Willie Mullins' six horses. If Willie was to win it, it would obviously be a big step forward for him in terms of his chances of winning the British trainers' championship.

"But I think that our horse can go well. He's in good form at home, he seems to have come out of Cheltenham well, and I think that the step up to four miles could suit him."

Whacker Clan @ 14/115.00 Bet here

No. 10 Ballygrifincottage (Ire) SBK 12/1 EXC 18 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 9

Weight: 10st 8lbs

OR: 138

Tony Calvin says: "I am sticking with my podcast recommendation to back Ballygriffincottage to small stakes, win-only, at 19.0 or bigger on the Exchange. I wanted to tip him at 20s, but that price went with the Sportsbook just after 9am on Friday, being cut into 16s...

"He is far from solid - in November, Skelton said: 'He's got a couple of issues we are not managing to contain at the moment' - and his stamina is unknown. But he was rated 145 after Haydock and he is 138 here after that improved run at Sandown last time, so I will take my chance at the price. In Skelton, we trust. For a few quid, anyway."

Back Ballygriffincottage @ 19.0 Exchange Bet here

No. 8 Iron Bridge (Ire) SBK 22/1 EXC 32 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 9lbs

OR: 139

Kevin Blake: "The eight-year-old Iron Bridge hasn't exactly been a model of consistently in his chasing career thus far, but his good days have suggested for quite some time that a race like this might well be within his reach.

"He has already demonstrated the depth of his stamina this season, finishing a distant second to Nassalam in the Welsh Grand National and an even better third in the Grand National Trial at Haydock. On both occasions he shaped as though even stronger tests of stamina would suit him."

Back Iron Bridge E/W, 6 Places, in the 15:35 Ayr @ 33/1 Bet here

No. 19 Git Maker (Fr) SBK 13/2 EXC 7.4 Trainer: Jamie Snowden

Jockey: Gavin Sheehan

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 3lbs

OR: 133

Timform say: "Jamie Snowden can land another big handicap chase courtesy of Git Maker . This 8-y-o bumped into a subsequent Grade 1 winner at Cheltenham and the fact he pulled 18 lengths clear of the reopposing Whacker Clan in third suggests he could be well treated here off only 1 lb higher.

"Willie Mullins is going all out for the British title after last weekend's Grand National success and his unexposed pair Macdermott and Spanish Harlem are very interesting contenders now stepping up markedly in trip."

Timeform's 1-2-3:

1. Git Maker

2. Macdermott

3. Spanish Harlem





Back Git Maker @ 8.6 on Betfair Exchange Bet here

No. 5 Masaccio (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 5 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: Tom Cannon

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 129

Daryl Carter says: "Masaccio ran a scorcher on his only visit to this venue in a bumper when touched off, having been caught for room at a crucial stage after staying on strongly behind the now 138-rated Vina Ardanza.

"It would be astonishing if he were out of the first three here. He rates a good bet at 9/2 or bigger, and drying ground should enhance his chances further. I make him a clear favourite for this contest at 11/4, particularly as I am not convinced about the stamina of the Paul Nicholls favourite, and everything else needs to improve to reach his level."

Back Masaccio e/w @ 5/1 Bet here

No. 1 (13) Chemistry (Ire) SBK 1/1 EXC 1.55 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: -

Ryan Moore: "This Kingman colt shaped well enough on his debut last autumn on this type of ground at Naas, and hopefully he can step forward this year. There are plenty of newcomers in here but he probably sets the standard of those to have raced. The extra 2f here should suit."

Chemistry @ Betfair SP Bet here

