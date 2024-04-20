- Trainer: Paul Nicholls
- Jockey: Harry Cobden
- Age: 7
- Weight: 12st 0lbs
- OR: 158
Scottish Grand National Cheat Sheet: Best bets and insight
Get the best bets from our experts for Saturday's Scottish Grand National at Ayr as well as exclusive insight from Rachael Blackmore and Paul Nicholls on their chances...
-
Scottish Grand National tips and insight
-
Trip will suit Stay Away Fay says Paul Nicholls
-
Whacker Clan can go well says Rachael Blackmore
-
Big race tips from Kevin Blake, Tony Calvin and more
-
Plus Ryan Moore on his Curragh rides
- Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland
- Jockey: Rachael Blackmore
- Age: 8
- Weight: 10st 1lbs
- OR: 132
- Trainer: Dan Skelton
- Jockey: Harry Skelton
- Age: 9
- Weight: 10st 8lbs
- OR: 138
- Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill
- Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.
- Age: 8
- Weight: 10st 9lbs
- OR: 139
- Trainer: Jamie Snowden
- Jockey: Gavin Sheehan
- Age: 8
- Weight: 10st 3lbs
- OR: 133
- Trainer: Alan King
- Jockey: Tom Cannon
- Age: 7
- Weight: 11st 11lbs
- OR: 129
- Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
- Jockey: Ryan Moore
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 8lbs
- OR: -
Ayr 15:35 - Scottish Grand National Tips and Insight
Paul Nicholls: Stay Away Fay will be suited by marathon trip
Paul Nicholls says: "He's a class horse but life isn't going to be easy for him running off top weight of twelve stone off a mark of 158. It just didn't happen for him in the Brown Advisory at Cheltenham where he was never happy, didn't travel in the ground and his jumping let him down. We've removed the cheekpieces he wore there as they didn't seem to work and I've felt for some time he would be suited by marathon trips. The track at Ayr should be much suitable for him."
Watch Paul Nicholls Ditcheat Decs...
Paul's Ditcheat Diary-- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) April 19, 2024
It's all to play for in the title battle...
Team Ditcheat have some fancies runners in Ayr on Saturday, as @PFNicholls discusses with @BetfairBarry. pic.twitter.com/A0LVYr5Mrh
Rachael Blackmore: Whacker Clan can go well at Ayr
Rachael Blackmore says: "He has progressed really well this season, and he ran a big race in the Kim Muir at the Cheltenham Festival, where he finished third under a really good ride from John Gleeson.
"Of course, all eyes will be on Willie Mullins' six horses. If Willie was to win it, it would obviously be a big step forward for him in terms of his chances of winning the British trainers' championship.
"But I think that our horse can go well. He's in good form at home, he seems to have come out of Cheltenham well, and I think that the step up to four miles could suit him."
Tony Calvin: Take a chance on 18/1 Ballygriffincottage
Tony Calvin says: "I am sticking with my podcast recommendation to back Ballygriffincottage to small stakes, win-only, at 19.0 or bigger on the Exchange. I wanted to tip him at 20s, but that price went with the Sportsbook just after 9am on Friday, being cut into 16s...
"He is far from solid - in November, Skelton said: 'He's got a couple of issues we are not managing to contain at the moment' - and his stamina is unknown. But he was rated 145 after Haydock and he is 138 here after that improved run at Sandown last time, so I will take my chance at the price. In Skelton, we trust. For a few quid, anyway."
Kevin Blake: 33/1 Iron Bridge can bounce back
Kevin Blake: "The eight-year-old Iron Bridge hasn't exactly been a model of consistently in his chasing career thus far, but his good days have suggested for quite some time that a race like this might well be within his reach.
"He has already demonstrated the depth of his stamina this season, finishing a distant second to Nassalam in the Welsh Grand National and an even better third in the Grand National Trial at Haydock. On both occasions he shaped as though even stronger tests of stamina would suit him."
Timeform: Git Maker tops 1-2-3
Timform say: "Jamie Snowden can land another big handicap chase courtesy of Git Maker . This 8-y-o bumped into a subsequent Grade 1 winner at Cheltenham and the fact he pulled 18 lengths clear of the reopposing Whacker Clan in third suggests he could be well treated here off only 1 lb higher.
"Willie Mullins is going all out for the British title after last weekend's Grand National success and his unexposed pair Macdermott and Spanish Harlem are very interesting contenders now stepping up markedly in trip."
Timeform's 1-2-3:
1. Git Maker
2. Macdermott
3. Spanish Harlem
More Saturday tips and insight
16:10 Ayr - Daryl Carter: Back Masaccio at 5/1
Daryl Carter says: "Masaccio ran a scorcher on his only visit to this venue in a bumper when touched off, having been caught for room at a crucial stage after staying on strongly behind the now 138-rated Vina Ardanza.
"It would be astonishing if he were out of the first three here. He rates a good bet at 9/2 or bigger, and drying ground should enhance his chances further. I make him a clear favourite for this contest at 11/4, particularly as I am not convinced about the stamina of the Paul Nicholls favourite, and everything else needs to improve to reach his level."
16:30 Curragh - Ryan Moore: Extra distance suits Chemistry
Ryan Moore: "This Kingman colt shaped well enough on his debut last autumn on this type of ground at Naas, and hopefully he can step forward this year. There are plenty of newcomers in here but he probably sets the standard of those to have raced. The extra 2f here should suit."
Listen to this week's Racing...Only Bettor
Now read Tony Calvin Antepost Tips: Time to back Ramatuelle at 12/1 for 1000 Guineas
