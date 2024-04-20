Daryl Carter's Tips: 5/1 King's handicap debutant must go well at Ayr

Nicky Henderson can enhance fine Ayr record in the opener

Marble Sands 12/1 13.00 fancied to land an open-looking handicap

Alan King 5/1 6.00 has a very well-handicapped runner to score at Ayr (NAP)

Rachael Blackmore Superboost

If you fancy Betfair Ambassador Rachael Blackmore to go well in today's Scottish Grand National at Ayr at 15:35 then you can back Whacker Clan to finish in the top 10 at the super-boosted price of 6/42.50 (from 8/11]).

Back Whacker Clan to finish Top 10 in Scottish Grand National (15:35 Ayr) @ 6/42.50 Bet here

No. 6 Persian Time SBK 6/1 EXC 8 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Nico de Boinville

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: 136

Nicky Henderson's Persian Time - 6/17.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - gave us a good turn at Kempton, and this race could set up well for a trainer with a good recent record.

The six-year-old's rating of 136 is very workable, and if Nico de Boinville is aware that there is plenty of pace in this race, he can revert to hold-up tactics and see a pace collapse favour him. Nico de Boinville has a good relationship with this quirky horse, with form figures reading 112, and Nicky Henderson is not a trainer to underestimate, with a 31% strike rate at Ayr in the last five seasons (4-13).

The selection is a strong stayer at this trip and has the form to play a significant hand in this. His second to Djelo at Newbury has worked out well, and his Ascot victory over Homme Public is also a substantial piece of form.

He is a horse arriving on an upward curve with a lightly raced profile, and there's a good chance he is the best-handicapped horse in the race. Sans Bruit is possibly the other, but having put in a fine performance at Aintree nine days ago, this quick turnaround must be a slight concern. He has a strong record at this time of year and is feared most.

Uncle Phil could be anything. He clocked an excellent comparative number when last seen scoring at Fairyhouse and can follow Persian Time and Sans Bruit home in third.

Any 5/16.00 or bigger appeals.

13:15 Ayr - Back Persian Time @ 6/17.00 Bet here

No. 2 Marble Sands (Fr) SBK 9/1 EXC 10 Trainer: David Killahena & Graeme McPherson

Jockey: Nick Slatter

Age: 8

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 147

Marble Sands - 12/113.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is 2-2 in handicap chases this season, and the move up in trip to 3m opens the door for further improvement in line with his pedigree. He is by Martaline and out of a Poliglote mare, which suggests he should improve for a stamina test, and that would concur with his running-on effort in the Aintree Grade 1 Sefton Novices Hurdle last season.

Marble Sands will have no trouble with today's surface, and returning to a left-handed track is a big positive. His rider, Nick Slatter, is 2-2 on him this season, and he boasts a brilliant course win.

Having been kept fit with a spin at Southwell on the flat, he could have more to come off this rating, which is reduced to 142 under the rider's claim. This is not a deep race, and he should be making his presence felt with this move up in distance the angle to find further improvement.

Deeper Blue is fancied for forecast purposes if the cheek-pieces don't light up his already exuberant nature.

Any 8/19.00 or bigger is acceptable for the selection.

13:50 Ayr - Back Marble Sands @ 12/113.00 Bet here

No. 6 (5) James's Delight (Ire) SBK 11/1 EXC 46 Trainer: Clive Cox

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

James's Delight - 16/117.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - looks overpriced with a fitness edge, and he can continue on his upward curve faced with his ideal underfoot conditions.

The three-year-old made an encouraging seasonal return at Pontefract and bolted up by six lengths, leaving a subsequent winner nine lengths in third. That was the third time he has faced a slower surface and his second success.

The other was on debut here at Newbury over six furlongs when cosily beating Mister Sketch, who is more than half his price today. That race has worked out well, and he ticks the course form on that basis, while the step up in trip is certainly in his favour.

He was gelded before his seasonal return and looks just the type to develop into a useful three-year-old for a yard that knows how to win these races. The slight concern for many is that he didn't kick on after making a successful debut as a two-year-old, but I think he found fast ground over six furlongs too sharp for him, and his pedigree would concur.

On his final start last term, he was all over the place on the Newmarket undulations, but it's worth forgiving that effort. Frustratingly, since the podcast went out, his prices have gone from 25/126.00 to 16/117.00, but his current 16/117.00 is the basement price.

14:40 Newbury - Back James's Delight @ 16/117.00 Bet here

No. 3 Whodini (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.8 Trainer: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

Jockey: Toby Wynne

Age: 7

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 120

Whodini should have won for us at Ayr last time, but for a bad blunder at the third last. Still, that form behind a horse with a brilliant springtime record is rock-solid, and there's little doubt, given how he rallied, that he is ahead of the handicapper off of this rating of 120.

With that run coming after a mid-season break, he is entitled to strip fitter, and he is unexposed as this trip and down in grade into a Class 4 contest.

Several of his form lines promise to suggest this mark is well within reach, and this looks like a fine opportunity for the Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero horse.

With a couple of drying days to make the surface less testing, it only enhances his chances, and Toby Wynne taking over in the saddle only makes him a more attractive proposition.

Use BSP, but any 4/15.00 or bigger is acceptable.

14:50 Bangor - Back Whodini @ BSP Bet here

No. 5 Masaccio (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 5.6 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: Tom Cannon

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 129

This is a good competitive race, and Major Fortune could have any amount in hand off his rating of 112, but the form horse in this race is Masaccio - 5/16.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - and he has been given no respect in the market.

The Alan King-trained runner has had a fine season over hurdles and kicked off his campaign by beating Beat The Bat at Chepstow - a horse that beat today's favourite Welcom To Cartries.

Beat The Bat also gave Dysart Enos a good run at Cheltenham and was only narrowly beaten in a bumper by Golden Ace. That form line is relatively strong for this contest, and he improved at Newbury to be narrowly touched off by Jingko Blue, who was a subsequent winner now rated 140. In third at Newbury was Emailandy, who finished third in the EBF Final at Sandown and is since a winner rated 134.

The selection was no match for those in the Grade 1 Challow Hurdle, but he was given an impossible task from the rear of the field and shaped better than the bare result. He made significant headway, having given the leaders too much rope on the turn into the home straight and stuck to the task well.

A confidence booster at Kempton in February when winning in a canter would have done him a world of good, and he makes his handicap debut off of a fair-looking rating of 129 and moves up to 3m, for which his pedigree and run style should suit.

To tick the final box, he ran a scorcher on his only visit to this venue in a bumper when touched off, having been caught for room at a crucial stage after staying on strongly behind the now 138-rated Vina Ardanza.

It would be astonishing if he were out of the first three here. He rates a good bet at 9/25.50 or bigger, and drying ground should enhance his chances further. I make him a clear favourite for this contest at 11/43.75, particularly as I am not convinced about the stamina of the Paul Nicholls favourite, and everything else needs to improve to reach his level.

16:10 Ayr - Back Masaccio e/w @ 5/16.00 Bet here

Listen to Racing Only Bettor...