Big Winners on Betfair: Punter's £5 each-way acca returns over £10K
A Betfair horse racing punter enjoyed a winning Wednesday with a three-fold at Newmarket and Cheltenham that returned more than £10K...
-
£5 each-way acca returns over £10K
-
Winners at Newmarket and Cheltenham
-
Get tips for today's racing here
A Betfair horse racing punter enjoyed a Wednesday to remember with a £5 each-way acca that returned £10,060.
The three-fold took in the racing on the flat at Newmarket and over jumps at Cheltenham and was wrapped up in under two hours.
Dark Thirty @ 14/1-- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) April 17, 2024
Hymac @ 9/1
Pretty Crystal @ 28/1
How about this for an impressive each-way winner... 👏 pic.twitter.com/Vu4GIoqT7Q
Dark Thirty in the 13:50 at the Suffolk racecourse got the three-fold up and running.
After that, the focus moved to jumps as Hymac was backed in the 15:15 at Cheltenham. The Harry Fry-trained eight-year-old jumped well from the front and ran to victory gamely.
With two winners in the bag at 14/115.00 and 9/110.00 respectively, it was back to Newmarket to see if Richard Fahey's Pretty Crystal could finish the job.
The answer was a resounding 'yes' at 28/129.00 - the biggest price of the three - to send the punter into raptures.
More Big Winners on Betfair on Thursday?
That was Wednesday but what does Thursday hold?
The racing continues at both Cheltenham and Newmarket today and our experts are all over the action.
Ryan Moore has previewed his rides, including in the feature Craven Stakes, while Tony Calvin and Daryl Carter have recommended their best bets.
Now read Ryan Moore: Hoping there's improvement to come from Cambridge in Craven Stakes
GET £20 IN FREE BETS WHEN YOU BET £5
New customers only. Bet £5 on the Betfair Sportsbook and receive £20 in FREE bets once your qualifying bet has been settled. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.