Big Winners on Betfair: Punter's £5 each-way acca returns over £10K

£5 each-way acca returns over £10K

Winners at Newmarket and Cheltenham

A Betfair horse racing punter enjoyed a Wednesday to remember with a £5 each-way acca that returned £10,060.

The three-fold took in the racing on the flat at Newmarket and over jumps at Cheltenham and was wrapped up in under two hours.

Dark Thirty @ 14/1

Hymac @ 9/1

Pretty Crystal @ 28/1



How about this for an impressive each-way winner... 👏 pic.twitter.com/Vu4GIoqT7Q -- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) April 17, 2024

Dark Thirty in the 13:50 at the Suffolk racecourse got the three-fold up and running.

After that, the focus moved to jumps as Hymac was backed in the 15:15 at Cheltenham. The Harry Fry-trained eight-year-old jumped well from the front and ran to victory gamely.

With two winners in the bag at 14/115.00 and 9/110.00 respectively, it was back to Newmarket to see if Richard Fahey's Pretty Crystal could finish the job.

The answer was a resounding 'yes' at 28/129.00 - the biggest price of the three - to send the punter into raptures.

