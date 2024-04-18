- Trainer: David Evans
- Jockey: Ryan Moore
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 8lbs
- OR: 91
Ryan Moore: Hoping there's improvement to come from Cambridge in Craven Stakes
Ryan Moore has just three rides on the final day of Newmarket's Craven meeting, including holding a decent chance in the feature race of the meeting...
Three rides for Ryan at Newmarket on Thursday
Garrus has solid chance of following up last year's win
More improvement to come from Cambridge
- Trainer: Charles Hills
- Jockey: Ryan Moore
- Age: 8
- Weight: 9st 9lbs
- OR: -
- Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
- Jockey: Ryan Moore
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 2lbs
- OR: -
13:50 - Blue Prince
I haven't ridden him before but he comes here fit and in-form from the all-weather and hopefully that will count for a fair deal here. He has decent turf form, too.
15:00 - Garrus
I rode him when he won this race last season and he went on to run some good races in defeat. This is his grade, though he was placed in the Group 1 Prix Maurice De Gheest a couple of years ago, so he has a solid chance once again.
15:35 - Cambridge
He has a fair bit to find with the form horses Alcantor and Eben Shaddad, but he followed up his Salisbury win on lively ground for me with a decent second in a Group 3 on deep ground at Leopardstown, and hopefully there is plenty of improvement in him at three. He will probably want further down the line but this is a good starting point for him.
