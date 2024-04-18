Ryan Moore: Hoping there's improvement to come from Cambridge in Craven Stakes

Three rides for Ryan at Newmarket on Thursday

Garrus has solid chance of following up last year's win

More improvement to come from Cambridge

No. 3 (3) Blue Prince (Ire) SBK 15/2 EXC 10 Trainer: David Evans

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 91

I haven't ridden him before but he comes here fit and in-form from the all-weather and hopefully that will count for a fair deal here. He has decent turf form, too.

No. 2 (5) Garrus (Ire) SBK 9/1 EXC 13.5 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: -

I rode him when he won this race last season and he went on to run some good races in defeat. This is his grade, though he was placed in the Group 1 Prix Maurice De Gheest a couple of years ago, so he has a solid chance once again.

No. 2 (1) Cambridge (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 9.8 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

He has a fair bit to find with the form horses Alcantor and Eben Shaddad, but he followed up his Salisbury win on lively ground for me with a decent second in a Group 3 on deep ground at Leopardstown, and hopefully there is plenty of improvement in him at three. He will probably want further down the line but this is a good starting point for him.

