Daryl Carter's Tips: 11/1 Paddy the play in hot Newmarket handicap

No. 11 Fautinette (Fr) SBK 18/1 EXC 19 Trainer: Venetia Williams

Jockey: Charlie Deutsch

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: 109

I was very drawn to the claims of Pretending at the head of the market, having run a blinder here behind Under Control last April, and it may be that the springtime on good ground is when we will see the best of her. However, she is priced accordingly, and I can't ignore the handicapping claims of Fautinette - 18/119.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - particularly with so much pace in this race likely to see a strong stayer favoured.

The Venetia Williams runner has been highly tried since being brought over from France. Still, she ran her best race since her move at Wincanton last time under Lucy Turner, and some firmer handling may have seen her to even better effect.

The six-year-old is another that may be seen to have the best effect in the spring, having done good work in France from April to May, and her latest run last month coincides with that thought. She looks reasonably handicapped on her final outing in France when a winner over 2m. She gave five pounds to the now 126-rated Milldam, which makes her rating of 109 look very attractive.

That piece of form in France has worked out well, with the runner-up a three-time subsequent winner and fifth of eight to the useful L'Eau Du Sud in a Listed event. In fact, all three runs in France make her look very attractive from this rating of 109, especially considering she was given an opening rating of 132 when she moved to Britain and tried immediately in an Aintree Grade 1 as a Juvenile (to no good effect), so they must have thought a good deal of her.

She is worth a small each-way play at big odds to finally come good for her connections on the back of her Wincanton third, where the second had previously bolted up at Chepstow over Endless Escape, who is much shorter in the market.

Any 16/117.00 or bigger is acceptable. Cottie, behind the selection at Hereford this season, could have been targeted at this race and is an obvious candidate. She is on a tempting mark after three no-shows with the Skeltons, and, interestingly, she is Harry Skelton's choice over Notnowlinda.

There are small cases to be made for a few others in here, too, but the selection will surely play a hand if backing up her latest outing now under Charlie Deutsch's handling.

No. 12 (7) Illusionist (Ger) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Grant Tuer

Jockey: Harrison Shaw

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 73

Many of these have claims, including Fools Rush In, who looks well treated and enjoys cut in the ground, but compensation awaits for those that backed Illusionist - 10/34.33 on the Betfair Sportsbook - at Thirsk last time when seeing the line come too quickly.

Given the downhill nature of the Thirsk course, I am not overly thrilled about the move up in trip, and perhaps a stiffer track over that five furlongs is the answer. I mentioned in last week's column that I like him for specific conditions. Today's race over six furlongs goes slightly against that, but he has only had six furlongs and deep ground on one occasion during his career, so I am happy to give him another chance.

This will be testing at Ripon, and there will be no room for error for those making seasonal debuts. This is a slight dip in grade from his Thirsk outing, down to a 0-80.

Illusionist has run well here at Ripon, so the course holds no fears. It's tough to know if the draw in stall seven will be beneficial, but he has good claims at this level and is hard to pass over, given his latest effort.

He wouldn't be the most substantial selection of the week, but he makes an appeal at 11/43.75 or bigger for a single-point stake.

No. 9 (9) Catch The Paddy (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 10 Trainer: Kevin Ryan

Jockey: Neil Callan

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 93

If there's a group horse in this race, then it's undoubtedly Poet's Master, but he is priced as such, and it's unknown how he will fare on this seasonal return on an undulating track for the first time. He is feared, along with Havana Blue, who will see some support now gelded and with Julie Camacho, but it's certainly worth chancing Catch The Paddy - 11/112.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

Kevin Ryan's four-year-old was highly progressive last season and finished inside the first two on seven of his 11 outings. He ran a scorcher the first time out at York last year when narrowly touched off by Wednesday's Newmarket winner Dark Thirty, confirming that he goes well fresh. Further evidence is offered by his unlucky second on his racecourse debut.

On the balance of his form last term, he still remains fairly treated. He rounded off his turf season with a fine victory over course and distance off four pounds lower when routing his opposition. He remains unexposed over this seven-furlong distance with a record of 162, and given that wind surgery immediately followed that sixth, it's best to forgive that run.

He won't lack fitness, and the drying ground is in his favour. Pearle Dor is one to catch when the ground is testing but is fairly treated. Northern Express can play a part if he takes to this venue but the selection ticks plenty of boxes for a big run.