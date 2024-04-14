Serial Winners Fund: Final charity payout hits £250k

Rachael Blackmore landed 19 winners across the campaign

All money donated to UK & Irish Injured Jockeys Funds

A stunning first year of the Serial Winners Fund has come to an end and Betfair has rounded up our final donation to injured jockeys charities to a massive £250,000.

All roads led to Aintree in April when we launched the Fund back in November at Haydock on Betfair Chase Day.

Having initially started the fund with a £100,000 donation it was then down to Rachael Blackmore.

We challenged the brilliant jockey to win as many races as possible with £5,000 donated for every victory.

At Cheltenham we doubled that to £10,000 per win.

The final day of the #SerialWinnersFund



Here's the story of @rachaelblackmor's journey so far...



From Haydock to Aintree, raising over £200k for the @IJF_official / @InjuredJockeyspic.twitter.com/IoRlpG7oBs -- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) April 13, 2024

So, from her first triumph at Tramore in November to her final win aboard Captain Guinness at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival, the pot has kept growing.

By the time of the final race at Aintree it stood at £210,000.

Betfair have now upped that to a whopping £250,000 to finalise the first year of the Serial Winners Fund.

Rachael has had a fantastic season as ever, riding winners at all of the big meetings including the Dublin Racing Festival and Cheltenham Festival.

She signed off by riding Gold Cup winner Minella Indo in the 2024 Grand National with the Betfair ambassador looking to win the race for a second time.

Having had a brilliant passage round, Rachael jumped the last in front and with just running on the flat left to do she had to settle for third behind winner I Am Maximus and second Delta Work.

An unbelievable ride from Rachael.

The Serial Winners Fund has been a fantastic iniatitive that will see the UK and Irish Injured Jockeys Fund gain substantial funds that will only go and help those in the sport.

£250,000 raised by @rachaelblackmor and the #SerialWinnersFund



Our charity initiative ended today at Aintree with the pot on £210,000 but, in keeping with the spirit of the initiative, we have rounded up the final figure to a cool £250,000!@IJF_official / @InjuredJockeys pic.twitter.com/eyoEGRxe2L -- Betfair (@Betfair) April 13, 2024

Charlotte Booth, Chief Commercial Officer for Betfair commented today: 'The Serial Winners Fund has been a fantastic journey for all of us; Betfair, the IJF, Irish injured jockeys and Rachael. Its been a real team effort from the start, and we've all been cheering Rachael on. Our team visited both Oaksey House in Lambourn and the RACE facility in Ireland and witnessed firsthand the work both charities do. It's nothing short of amazing to see the services and support they provide to jockeys and the dedication of the teams. These are such important charities for the racing community, and I am sure this initiative has raised awareness of these great causes. Rachael has been brilliant throughout and the highlight must be her two Cheltenham winners, which added £20,000 to the pot.''

Rachael Blackmore added: ''The Serial Winners Fund was an incredible initiative run by Betfair throughout the season in support of the Injured Jockeys Fund in Ireland and UK, it's one that I am very proud to have been a part of. This really is a substantial donation, generously topped up by Betfair, and will support the vital work they carry out helping jockeys in all areas of their lives''.

Lisa Handcock CEO of the IJF continued: ''Coming to the Canal turn we thought that Rachael and Minella Indo were going to finish the initiative in the most spectacular way, but I am Maximus had other ideas . It's been a wonderful campaign for us and we are so grateful to the Betfair team for supporting us so very generously.''

Michael Higgins, General Manager, the Irish Injured Jockeys: ''We're delighted to be part of the Betfair Serial Winners Fund with our UK colleagues the IJF. Thanks to Betfair for generosity and Rachael for her winners.''

Watch Serial Winners|Rachael Blackmore...