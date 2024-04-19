Rachael Blackmore: Whacker Clan can go well in Ayr's Scottish Grand National

Rachael says Whacker Clan is in good form at home

Has come out of Cheltenham really well

No. 22 Whacker Clan (Ire) SBK 14/1 EXC 23 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 1lbs

OR: 132

I'm off to Ayr on Saturday, where I ride Whacker Clan in the Scottish Grand National.

He has progressed really well this season, and he ran a big race in the Kim Muir at the Cheltenham Festival, where he finished third under a really good ride from John Gleeson.

Of course, all eyes will be on Willie Mullins' six horses. If Willie was to win it, it would obviously be a big step forward for him in terms of his chances of winning the British trainers' championship.

But I think that our horse can go well. He's in good form at home, he seems to have come out of Cheltenham well, and I think that the step up to four miles could suit him.

