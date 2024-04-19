- Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland
- Jockey: Rachael Blackmore
- Age: 8
- Weight: 10st 1lbs
- OR: 132
Rachael Blackmore: Whacker Clan can go well in Ayr's Scottish Grand National
Betfair Ambassador Rachael Blackmore has a good chance of landing the Scottish Grand National on Saturday. Read her exclusive views here...
-
Rachael says Whacker Clan is in good form at home
-
Has come out of Cheltenham really well
-
Serial Winners Fund: Rachael raises £250 for charities
15:35 - Whacker Clan
I'm off to Ayr on Saturday, where I ride Whacker Clan in the Scottish Grand National.
He has progressed really well this season, and he ran a big race in the Kim Muir at the Cheltenham Festival, where he finished third under a really good ride from John Gleeson.
Of course, all eyes will be on Willie Mullins' six horses. If Willie was to win it, it would obviously be a big step forward for him in terms of his chances of winning the British trainers' championship.
But I think that our horse can go well. He's in good form at home, he seems to have come out of Cheltenham well, and I think that the step up to four miles could suit him.
