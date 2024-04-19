Ryan Moore: Extra distance should suit Chemistry on Saturday

Five rides for Ryan at the Curragh on Saturday

Greenland looking for more Group 3 glory

Chemistry sets the standard and will love the extra 2f

13:35 Curragh - Igor Stravinsky

No. 1 (12) Igor Stravinsky (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: -

He is by No Nay Never out of the dual Guineas winner Hermosa, so the pedigree is there. Nothing in here sets a particularly high standard to aim at, so hopefully he will be competitive, though the heavy ground could be a fair leveller.

14:10 Curragh - Sweetest

No. 5 (1) Sweetest (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

Her sights are lowered after she contested a Group 3 on her return at Leopardstown over 7f and she has her chances on her Dundalk win last season, getting the appropriate weight from the higher-rated horses in this. She has form over 5f, so maybe the trip will suit in the ground.

15:20 Curragh - Uncanny

No. 24 (14) Uncanny (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Donnacha Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -

I don't know much about her at the moment but she is a Churchill filly and the 1m trip looks right for her as a starting point on pedigree.

15:55 Curragh - Greenland

No. 1 (1) Greenland (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: -

This looks a very good Group 3 and several are in with a chance, most obviously Derby third White Birch. My colt has a 3lb penalty for his French win last summer, so he will probably find this pretty tough, but he will handle the conditions and he went well first time up last season.

16:30 Curragh - Chemistry

No. 1 (13) Chemistry (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: -

This Kingman colt shaped well enough on his debut last autumn on this type of ground at Naas, and hopefully he can step forward this year. There are plenty of newcomers in here but he probably sets the standard of those to have raced. The extra 2f here should suit.

