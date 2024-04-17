Tony Calvin Antepost Tips: Time to back Ramatuelle at 12/1 for 1000 Guineas

Strike now and get Ramatuelle at 12/1 13.00

Price looks too big for 5 May race at Newmarket

She's ground versatile and trainer has decent form

I have been wanting, and waiting, to tip Ramatuelle for the 1,000 Guineas (Newmarket, May 5) for a while now, but my hands have been tied as the Betfair Sportsbook's odds-compilers have had her covered, going bottom price of 12/113.00 when she was as big as 20s elsewhere.

There is no way I could have advised backing her in good faith in those circumstances.

There have been nibbles for her of late and she went into Wednesday's racing at a top price of 16s in the wider marketplace, but it is all change now that Dance Sequence, who was favourite for the Classic on the exchange - she was matched at 3.7511/4 immediately before the Nell Gwyn - has just been beaten by Pretty Crystal (doesn't hold a 1,000 Guineas entry) this afternoon. All is not lost for Dance Sequence, now around 6s on the exchange, but today was a setback.

Ramatuelle remains at 12/113.00 with the Sportsbook - the general price in the marketplace - and now is surely the time to strike.

Her trainer Christoper (I always thought it was Christophe) Head stated his intention to go for the Newmarket Classic immediately after her defeat in her prep race (more of that in a minute) - and I am told this remains the plan - and she surely brings the best form to the 1,000 Guineas table, as it stands.

I wouldn't be too downbeat about her narrow prep defeat in the 7f Prix Imprudence on heavy at Deauville recently, as it was a very encouraging return, and it sounds as if that was a deliberate stepping stone to Newmarket.

And she is the just about form horse on her narrow second to Vandeek in the 6f Prix Morny - yes, even above the favourite and Moyglare winner Fallen Angel , though I see money is coming for Aidan O'Brien's Content - as well as her wide-margin Group wins at Chantilly previously.

That Morny form is red-hot.

The winner went on to win the Middle Park by 2 ¼ lengths; the third, River Tiber, finished third in that Newmarket Group 1; the fourth, Sacred Angel, finished third in the Cheveley Park; the fifth, Valiant Force, was beaten ½ length in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf; and the sixth, Sajir, has won his next two starts, including in a Group 3 on his return.

Ramatuelle will handle the trip

So what about the 1m trip for the selection, given she has only raced over 6f and 7f to date?

Well, she is a Justify filly, and they stay very well, and the dam won over an extended 7f in the States. And Ramatuelle is ground-versatile.

What about the trainer?

Head came over to the UK twice in 2023, with Big Rock sluicing up by six lengths in the QEII and Blue Rose Cen finishing a carved-up fourth in the Nassau.

The race is three weeks away (well, a bit less), but her price of 12s simply looks wrong to me. She is also 13.012/1 on the Exchange as this goes live.

Now, it is the time to strike with her Betfair price in the right ballpark.