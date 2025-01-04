Saturday Racing Tips Cheat Sheet: Bets for Sandown and Wincanton plus Paul Nicholls insight

Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet for Sandown and Wincanton

Tips from Daryl Carter, Kevin Blake and more

Read Paul Nicholls' exclusive insight on his runners

Watch Paul Nicholls talk to Betfair about his runners

Paul's Ditcheat Decs 📋@PFNicholls discusses a couple of young prospects and an old favourite for Team Ditcheat at Wincanton on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/J5N8nkvZgV -- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) January 3, 2025

Saturday horse racing tips and insight

Daryl Carter: "This can go to Dan Skelton's Etalon--7/24.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook--who caught the eye at Cheltenham last time under a restrained ride. One suspects a return visit to the venue where he was an impressive winner last year for the same prize money as Cheltenham in a less competitive race is no coincidence.

"He was a smart novice last term and recorded an outstanding time figure when bolting up at Sandown, but he has yet to have his favoured soft ground. The ground is highly likely to be an important factor to him as he lacks the gears of those at the top level over 2m, as seen when as short as 7/24.50 for the Haldon Gold Cup on his seasonal return.

"There are a number of angles to consider an improved performance. First and most important is the soft ground at Sandown. His record on soft ground reads 11141 over obstacles, and he has yet to taste such a surface since his victory here last February. The second is the move up in trip. He is bred for this distance, and his sectional splits in multiple races confirm this is the correct move. Thirdly, the return to Sandown and, fourthly, the probable return to prominent tactics.

"He is handicapped to have a big say, having been marked down as one of Britain's best novice chasers last term, and his stablemate is in here to keep him at a fair racing weight as he awaits bigger targets.

"Providing he jumps soundly, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about Etalon's chances. He makes stacks of appeals to return to the winner's enclosure, tackling a race where the similarly rated Hubrisko wants a sound surface, and the remainder would fit into a 0-130.

"Back the selection at 5/23.50 or bigger."

Recommended Bet

13:50 Sandown - Back Etalon SBK 7/2

Katie Midwinter: "In the Listed Mares' Hurdle, Nicky Henderson-trained Aston Martini could be the unexposed improving type capable of posing a threat to favourite Della Casa Lunga, who is clear of her rivals on ratings.

"The six-year-old daughter of Getaway makes only her sixth hurdling start here, her third run of the season, having finished a close second to Might I on her reappearance at Bangor-on-Dee, following a 272-day break, before failing to make an impression in a competitive Newbury handicap when last seen.

"The shorter trip of an extended two-miles may likely have proved too short for her that day, as her pedigree would suggest a step up in trip could bring with it some improvement given she is related to Grand National winner Rule The World and is a half-sister to Landrake, a winner over two-and-a-half-miles who was able to be competitive against Senior Chief over 2m6f.

"During her novice campaign, Aston Martini recorded a hat-trick of wins, which included a bumper victory on debut, with two successes in both of her first two hurdling starts.

"The latter came at Lingfield, in which she was joined on the line by Ooh Betty who has shown a high level of form since, placing in a Grade Two handicap and in a Listed hurdle, before winning twice this term.

"The favourite that day was Gavin Cromwell-trained Only By Night, who suffered a six-length defeat. She has since won twice over fences, most recently in a Grade Two at Cork where she beat a number of talented rivals such as Nara and Zenta.

"Considering the level of form she has shown over hurdles previously, and the fact she could still be improving with the ceiling of her ability yet to be reached, Aston Martini makes plenty of appeal for an in-form yard who recorded a 31 percent strike-rate at the track last season.

"Under Nico de Boinville, this progressive filly should improve for her recent outings, with the step up in trip in her favour. She makes the most appeal at odds of 15/4."

Recommended Bet

Back Aston Martini in 14:25 Sandown SBK 15/4

Paul Nicholls: "He's been a great horse for us, winning 11 of his 29 starts, and it's a bonus that now he has turned 10 he can run in veterans races like this.

"Although Quel Destin has to defy top weight of 12 stone I'm looking for a decent run given that two and a half miles on very soft ground is ideal for him."

Alan Dudman: "Copperhead's Aintree win at this level was as smooth as you like with the way he travelled although there was a brief point in Liverpool when Fortescue was travelling a little better just before the first fence into the straight and once Fortescue was headed, it looked as though he turned it in and downed tools.

"Copperhead gave Freddie Gingell his first ever double under rules at Plumpton last May and Gingell knows the yard favourite well as he has partnered him plenty of times, so it wasn't ever in doubt Gingell was going to eschew the chance of linking up again rather than with Eldorado Allen (whom he rode at Wincanton earlier this season).

"He was over 2m4f last time and returning to 3m again for Saturday is plus with his loping style and while I wouldn't want a ton of rain on Saturday, conditions will suit him well enough."

Recommended Bet Back Copperhead in the 15:00 Sandown SBK 3/1

Timeform: "Kado De Joie has a progressive profile, winning three times since joining Nicky Henderson from France, including on his last two starts at Fontwell and Lingfield.

"He did well to win under the circumstances at Fontwell on his return from six months off, coming from the rear of the field to run down the pacesetter to be cosily on top at the line, only given a hands-and-heels ride on the run-in.

"Kado De Joie followed up in similar fashion at Lingfield last month, again coming from further back than ideal given how the race was run to win comfortably, while also confirming his stamina for two and a half miles.

"The handicapper has raised him 6lb for that success, but he is just the type to stay ahead of his mark for a while yet, and promises to be suited by this slightly longer trip, too. Kado de Joie is another Horse In Focus who needs keeping on the right side for now, well up to completing a hat-trick in this stronger race."

Recommended Bet Back Kado De Joie in the 15:15 Wincanton SBK 2/1

Mark Milligan: "The final race on Sandown's card is a fascinating 2m handicap hurdle and there's no shortage of potential from several in the field.

"Oh My Johnny stands out as the one open to most improvement, and an opening mark of 116 as he steps into handicap company for the first time looks more than workable.

"He's looked plenty green enough on his first three starts and made amends for an unfortunate fall at Bangor (would probably have won) when taking a maiden hurdle at Uttoxeter last time.

"A trait of Oh My Johnny's so far has been a tendency to jump right, though that's best put down to inexperience for now, and a return to a right-handed track should be in his favour.

"He looks open to plenty of progression and can take this on the way to better things.

"Another lightly-raced type, the Dan Skelton-trained mare Hony Tonk Highway may well be the main danger.

"She won a listed novice contest last time, but it probably won't pay to get too carried away with that, the race a one weak for the grade and probably no better than a standard novice hurdle in truth.

"However, she's the type the yard do well with and it would be no surprise to see her make a splash from an opening perch of 119."