Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets at Sandown includes 18/1 tip

Carbon King is no forlorn hope for Evan Williams

Seven Barrows can continue their good form with progressive mare

Popular grey is the class angle in Veterans' Chase Series Final

Place £10 bet on any sport on the Betfair Exchange to start your Free Bet Streak

Racing... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.

Evan Williams-trained Carbon King has been on the radar for a while, ever since he made the switch to Wales from Declan Queally's yard in Waterford.

Supporters of the gelding were rewarded with two victories at odds of 14/115.00 and 16/117.00, respectively, last season, and, although he is yet to fire this term, he is one to note who has proven he can outrun his odds on occasion.

Despite being well beaten on his return to action at Ffos Las in the Welsh Champion Hurdle, the eight-year-old was able to improve somewhat for the outing when fourth at Uttoxeter on his subsequent start, before shaping with promise in tough company at Ascot when back over fences last month. He finished fourth at odds of 33/134.00 that day, failing to land a blow on the main protagonists but travelling well into the race from the rear.

Dropped 2lb for the effort, he is now 3lb above his last winning mark but only 1lb higher than when recording his first victory for the yard over Fine Casting thirteen months ago.

The son of Malinas previously showed a good level of form in Ireland, beating now 154-rated Buddy One by twelve-lengths in a Limerick hurdle, as well as inflicting defeat upon now 122-rated By Your Side, when giving away 15lb.

Although this level has proved beyond him over the past year, he possesses the ability to compete from his current rating on a going day, and shouldn't be discounted at an each-way price of 18/119.00.

Recommended Bet Back Carbon King E/W in 13:50 Sandown SBK 18/1

In the Listed Mares' Hurdle, Nicky Henderson-trained Aston Martini could be the unexposed improving type capable of posing a threat to favourite Della Casa Lunga, who is clear of her rivals on ratings.

The six-year-old daughter of Getaway makes only her sixth hurdling start here, her third run of the season, having finished a close second to Might I on her reappearance at Bangor-on-Dee, following a 272-day break, before failing to make an impression in a competitive Newbury handicap when last seen.

The shorter trip of an extended two-miles may likely have proved too short for her that day, as her pedigree would suggest a step up in trip could bring with it some improvement given she is related to Grand National winner Rule The World and is a half-sister to Landrake, a winner over two-and-a-half-miles who was able to be competitive against Senior Chief over 2m6f.

During her novice campaign, Aston Martini recorded a hat-trick of wins, which included a bumper victory on debut, with two successes in both of her first two hurdling starts.

The latter came at Lingfield, in which she was joined on the line by Ooh Betty who has shown a high level of form since, placing in a Grade Two handicap and in a Listed hurdle, before winning twice this term.

The favourite that day was Gavin Cromwell-trained Only By Night, who suffered a six-length defeat. She has since won twice over fences, most recently in a Grade Two at Cork where she beat a number of talented rivals such as Nara and Zenta.

Considering the level of form she has shown over hurdles previously, and the fact she could still be improving with the ceiling of her ability yet to be reached, Aston Martini makes plenty of appeal for an in-form yard who recorded a 31 percent strike-rate at the track last season.

Under Nico de Boinville, this progressive filly should improve for her recent outings, with the step up in trip in her favour. She makes the most appeal at odds of 15/4.

Recommended Bet Back Aston Martini in 14:25 Sandown SBK 15/4

Likeable grey Eldorado Allen is seeking his first victory since February 2022 but has run well in defeat on a number of occasions since then, including in competitive races.

This season, the eleven-year-old has put in two good efforts in second and third, respectively, and has dropped 1lb to a mark of 149.

On his seasonal return at Warwick, the Joe Tizzard-trained gelding lost little in defeat to a better handicapped rival in Torn And Frayed, giving away 25lb, 3lb less with the claim of Freddie Gingell, to the eventual winner. He then stayed on well in third at Cheltenham from top-weight over a shorter trip of an extended two-and-a-half-miles, showing he still possesses plenty of ability and can cope with a hefty weight.

Although he faces stiff opposition in the form of stablemate Copperhead, the son of Khalkevi is the class angle in the race and could make it third time lucky this term. Brendan Powell is aboard once again, and this step back up to three-miles is in his favour.

In 2018, Eldorado Allen won his maiden hurdle at the course, and could return to the winners' enclosure over four years later in this series final.

Recommended Bet Back Eldorado Allen in 15:00 Sandown SBK 4/1

Eldorado Allen makes the most appeal for win purposes, but eleven-year-old Fortescue is an each-way alternative, capable of making the frame from a lowly mark.

Currently rated 130, with 3lb claimer Hugh Nugent in the saddle, the experienced gelding 13lb below his last winning mark and had performed well when rated much higher last season.

He finished fourth to subsequent Welsh Grand National winner Nassalam on his return at Chepstow at the beginning of his last campaign from a mark of 139, before finishing second to Robyndzone at Haydock from 138.

The son of Shirocco then placed second to both Highland Hunter and Fidux, respectively, on separate occasions at Newbury, running from a mark of 135 on both occasions under Harry Cobden.

Although unable to land a blow on eventual winner Copperhead on his reappearance in Aintree, Fortescue shaped with promise, and has often improved for a run following a break in the past.

No forlorn hope in this contest, a price of 17/29.50 represents each-way value for the Henry Daly-trained runner who is well treated at the weights.