Saturday ITV Racing Tips: Three to back at Sandown at up to 13/2

Triple Trade looks well handicapped

Copperhead one of the day's best bets

Johnny starts life in handicaps from fair mark

The country is going through a cold snap at present, but Sandown remain confident that their Saturday ITV card goes ahead and let's hope that's the case as there are some decent bets to be had.

We'll start off with this 2m 4f handicap chase, which sees Hunter Legend - who did this column a good turn over the Christmas period - make a relatively quick turnaround.

Venetia Williams' charge was a smooth winner at Leicester last week and he should go well again, though an 8lb hike in the weights and stepping into a stronger race than last time both temper my enthusiasm for a follow up.

Etalon looks to have been brought along steadily this season for the Skelton team, and it would be no surprise were he to bounce back to his useful novice form, but preference is for Triple Trade, who's easing down to an attractive mark.

Joe Tizzard's nine-year-old was a winner at Ascot last season off 135 just over a year ago and now gets to race off 127 having not really hit his straps so far this term.

However, there has been some encouragement to be gleaned from his last couple of starts at 2m and he looks sure to be suited by stepping back up in trip here, particularly with the likely testing ground placing the emphasis on stamina.

Recommended Bet Back Triple Trade SBK 13/2

I'm siding with the Tizzard team again in the 3m veterans' handicap chase, where Copperhead looks to have a really solid chance as he steps back up to his optimum trip.

The 11-year-old retains plenty of enthusiasm and recorded a hat-trick of wins between May and October, while his two runs since then have resulted in runner-up finishes.

The latest of them came over 2m 4f, where he rallied and went down only narrowly, whilst shaping as if the step back up to this sort of trip will see him to even better effect.

Copperhead looks to have been trained specifically with this race in mind and he rates one of the most solid bets on the card.

Of the opposition, stablemate Eldorado Allen may emerge as the biggest threat.

His two runs this season have both been good placed efforts, but he does have a bit to find with Copperhead based on their second and third place finishes at Cheltenham last time, for all a pull in the weights will aid his cause.

Recommended Bet Back Copperhead SBK 3/1

The final race on Sandown's card is a fascinating 2m handicap hurdle and there's no shortage of potential from several in the field.

Oh My Johnny stands out as the one open to most improvement, and an opening mark of 116 as he steps into handicap company for the first time looks more than workable.

He's looked plenty green enough on his first three starts and made amends for an unfortunate fall at Bangor (would probably have won) when taking a maiden hurdle at Uttoxeter last time.

A trait of Oh My Johnny's so far has been a tendency to jump right, though that's best put down to inexperience for now, and a return to a right-handed track should be in his favour.

He looks open to plenty of progression and can take this on the way to better things.

Another lightly-raced type, the Dan Skelton-trained mare Hony Tonk Highway may well be the main danger.

She won a listed novice contest last time, but it probably won't pay to get too carried away with that, the race a one weak for the grade and probably no better than a standard novice hurdle in truth.

However, she's the type the yard do well with and it would be no surprise to see her make a splash from an opening perch of 119.