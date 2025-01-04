Saturday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including tips with a Horse In Focus Flag

Copperhead can launch another bold bid

Kado de Joie arrives unexposed

Oh My Johnny on a good mark

Copperhead was destined for much better things earlier in his career, rising through the chasing ranks as a novice in 2019/20, winning the Grade 2 Reynoldstown Novices' Chase at Ascot by 17 lengths.

He never did quite fulfil his true potential, going the wrong way afterwards, but as a result he crashed back down the weights, and he's been revitalised by Joe Tizzard of late.

Copperhead recorded his first win for over four years at Plumpton in May and has returned from a break in similar form, making it three handicap wins in a row in a veterans' chase at Aintree, beating the reopposing Fortescue by 14 lengths. He has finished runner-up on his last two starts in similar company, beaten only a neck at Cheltenham last time, and doing well to go as close as he did over an inadequate two and a half miles.

Copperhead was given the Horse In Focus Flag for that effort, describing him as a horse to look out for when back over three miles. He gets that test now and, with ground conditions no problem, he's expected to get back on the up for a yard enjoying a very good season.

Recommended Bet Back Copperhead in the 15:00 Sandown SBK 3/1

Kado De Joie has a progressive profile, winning three times since joining Nicky Henderson from France, including on his last two starts at Fontwell and Lingfield.

He did well to win under the circumstances at Fontwell on his return from six months off, coming from the rear of the field to run down the pacesetter to be cosily on top at the line, only given a hands-and-heels ride on the run-in.

Kado De Joie followed up in similar fashion at Lingfield last month, again coming from further back than ideal given how the race was run to win comfortably, while also confirming his stamina for two and a half miles.

The handicapper has raised him 6lb for that success, but he is just the type to stay ahead of his mark for a while yet, and promises to be suited by this slightly longer trip, too. Kado de Joie is another Horse In Focus who needs keeping on the right side for now, well up to completing a hat-trick in this stronger race.

Recommended Bet Back Kado De Joie in the 15:15 Wincanton SBK 2/1

Philip Hobbs & Johnson White are easily having their best season since taking out a joint-license, well on course to record their highest tally of winners, and Oh My Johnny appears to have excellent claims in the closing handicap at Sandown.

He has a good pedigree - his dam is a half-sister to very smart hurdler and high-class chaser Vinndication - and was purchased for £65,000 after falling on his sole outing in points (he was upsides when a last-fence faller).

Oh My Johnny has made a promising start under Rules, too, building on his debut promise when having the race in his grasp before falling at the final flight at Bangor in November, and gaining compensation in good style at Uttoxeter last month.

That may not have been the strongest race of its type, but he got the job done in style, while also leaving the impression he's not yet the finished article. The handicapper may have taken a chance with his opening mark of 116 - he tops Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and also has the 'Timeform small p' attached to his rating, denoting he's open to further improvement. Oh My Johnny can prove too progressive for his rivals.

Recommended Bet Back Oh My Johnny in the 15:35 Sandown SBK 11/5

