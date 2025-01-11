Saturday Racing Tips Cheat Sheet: Bets for Ffos Las, Newcastle and Chelmsford

Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet for Ffos Las, Newcastle and Chelmsford

Tips from Daryl Carter, Katie Midwinter and more

Read Rachael Blackmore's exclusive insight on her chances

Place £10 bet on any sport on the Betfair Exchange to start your Free Bet Streak

Racing... Only Bettor Podcast - Listen here!

Saturday horse racing tips and insight

Saint Davy was a beaten third in the Betfair Esher Novices' at Sandown behind Handstands, but it says something that Jonjo O'Neill was happy to put him into a Grade 2 on his chase debut and for an inexperienced horse, he didn't perform too badly four lengths behind.

Pauling has described Handstands as "not a slow horse", and Pauling's chaser's pace was clear as day compared to Saint Davy who got caught flat-footed going into the straight and messed up fences three and two from home.

He still has the look of a raw chaser but stayed on, and that looked in keeping with his hurdles' profile as two wins over the smaller obstacles came over 3m on soft and good to soft.

At the prices we are playing with the improvement here, as Handstands can of course improve again, but Saint Davy will suit a stiffer test and soft conditions with a rating just as good as his chief market rival over hurdles.

I will be the first to admit I find it difficult to find winners from the O'Neill yard, but it's hard to knock this season's numbers with 53 on the board and a recent 40% strike-rate from the last two weeks with six from 15.

Recommended Bet

Back Saint Davy in the 13:15 Ffos Las SBK 7/2

6 Lets Go Champ (Ire) J: Rachael Blackmore

Rachael Blackmore T: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Henry de Bromhead, Ireland F: 12/323-163 SBK 13/2

EXC 7.8

Rachael Blackmore: "I ride Lets Go Champ in the Dan & Joan Moore Memorial Handicap Chase. It's a really competitive race, but we hope that he can go well

"He was very good in winning a competitive handicap chase at the Punchestown Festival in May, and he ran well for a long way in the Galway Plate. He put up another really good performance in the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham in November, when he finished a good third behind Il Ridoto and Ga Law.

"He has just turned 10, but he's very lightly raced for his age. He has been in good form at home since Cheltenham, and we're hoping for a good run."

Mark Milligan: "We've also got all-weather coverage from Chelmsford and Newcastle on ITV, and it's to Gosforth Park we head for the third and final selection.

"With a couple of forward going types in the field, this 1m 2f handicap should be run at a solid gallop and hopefully that will set things up for Sol Cayo to follow up a recent C&D success.

"Fionn McSharry's gelding was a winner off 82 when trained by James Horton as a juvenile and took advantage of a mark that had dropped to 75 when landing his first win since then for his current stable last time.

"He's back up to 82 for this contest but has already proven he's capable of scoring from that type of perch, and with Lerwick and Midnight Lion likely to be knocking heads up front, he can be produced late by Sean Kirrane to land the spoils.

"I thought Lerwick was quite interesting given he shaped well making the running into a strong headwind when fourth last time, but this trip is right at the upper limit of his stamina and he may find his reserves running dry late on.

"I'll be keeping an eye out for him back at a mile if he runs well here."

Recommended Bet Back Sol Cayo in the 14:00 Newcastle SBK 5/2

David O'Meara-trained Riot has been running well in recent months without success, often staying on strongly in the finish but too late to have an impact on the major honours. He is proven at the track, and there should be enough pace in this race to set it up nicely for the eight-year-old, who usually comes with a late effort in the straight.

Now 3lb lower than his last winning mark, Riot is an attractive proposition available at generous odds of 16/117.00 with five places available on the Betfair Sportsbook.

Whilst he'll likely need luck in running, as he's usually ridden quietly towards the rear before mounting a late challenge, if he can avoid any traffic issues, he should be able to make the frame if on a going day.

Returning to familiar surroundings here, where he holds a decent record with form figures of 3153211348403, often in competitive handicaps, could allow him to finally return to the winners' enclosure, but should at least hold him in good stead under Jason Watson.

From a workable mark, at an enticing price, Riot could prove worth siding with each-way for an in-form yard.

Recommended Bet Back Riot E/W in 14:40 Chelmsford SBK 16/1

Daryl Carter: "It would be surprising if Rosscahill could not defy the handicapper's opening assessment of 120 under optimal conditions now moved up to a more suitable distance for this handicap debut.

"Nigel Twiston-Davies' runner has made a perfect start over hurdles, winning both of his starts here at Ffos Las. Despite the latest drop in trip proving against him, he battled on strongly and won going away. The move up to 3m for the first time is a strong avenue for improvement on his pedigree, and this three-mile point-to-point winner will undoubtedly end the season rated higher.

"He is proven under what will likely be testing conditions today, and his unexposed profile in this race against mainly exposed runners is highly appealing.

"The six-year-old faces his toughest test yet, but he slammed a 115-rated Rebecca Curtis runner on his debut over 2m6f here, and his easy five-length point-to-point victory has worked out very well. The third is rated 123 with Gordon Elliott, and the fourth, Good N Kind, was a point winner next time by 28 lengths, and he was second to the smart Port Joulain in a bumper at Gowran Park.

"The selection is proven under today's conditions at this venue and looks well treated for this move to a trip that will see further improvement. He ticks plenty of boxes for a double-staked play.

"The opening 2/13.00 looks a little defensive and with this field a competitive one it's wise to hold off for BSP looking for around 5/23.50."