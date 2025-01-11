Alan Dudman's Big Race Verdict: Davy a saintly pick for rearranged Towton on Saturday

A field of seven expected for Saturday's Grade 2

With good news there is often bad, and the re-routed Towton Novices' Chase at Ffos Las on Saturday and a move that must be commended, is another under threat with the cold snap, and the inspection does put a dampener on things considering the virtual blank week of jumps' action.

It's why keeping these races, especially for novices is vital. The likes of Weird Al, Blacklion and Ahoy Senor are past winners and we'll be dealing with quite the test if the card gets the go-ahead as Ffos Las is not only a much stiffer track and taxing finish, but the ground is as taxing as anywhere.

Handstands installed as the 13/8 2.63 Sportsbook favourite

Ben Pauling had Handstands in the Warwick Hampton Novices' Chase this weekend so he's turned left to make the long journey to Ffos Las for some more experience en route to the Scilly Isles next month in Esher, which is a race under consideration.

Pauling was a confident voice this morning about his chances. He said "The decision came down to whether we ran here on the way to the Scilly Isles or just waited, but hopefully he'll take this race well - and if he doesn't, we'll have to have another think about where we go.

"Dan's (Skelton) horse Cherie d'Am looks the biggest danger but she's got a penalty and I think he should be up to it."

His chasing win at Sandown last time came in the Grade 2 Esher Novices' and while he stood off one fence early - as he had a good look at the second, he jumped the Railway fences well on both laps and jumped the one he stood off early much better on the second circuit. He saved his best until last with a mighty soaring effort from a field that were struggling with his injection of pace into the straight.

Despite a fall at Wincanton on his chase debut in November, he looks a good jumper judged on Sandown and wouldn't have any fears for Saturday on that score.

The only hole is really to do with how well he travels in his races and whether that will translate to a tougher track. He certainly travelled well in the Sidney Banks last term over hurdles with a stylish win - but that was over 2m4f on a sharper circuit.

The one to beat on Sandown form, yes.

Can Saint Davy reverse Sandown form?

Saint Davy was a beaten third in the Betfair Esher Novices' at Sandown behind Handstands, but it says something that Jonjo O'Neill was happy to put him into a Grade 2 on his chase debut and for an inexperienced horse, he didn't perform too badly four lengths behind.

Pauling has described Handstands as "not a slow horse", and Pauling's chaser's pace was clear as day compared to Saint Davy who got caught flat-footed going into the straight and messed up fences three and two from home.

He still has the look of a raw chaser but stayed on, and that looked in keeping with his hurdles' profile as two wins over the smaller obstacles came over 3m on soft and good to soft.

At the prices we are playing with the improvement here, as Handstands can of course improve again, but Saint Davy will suit a stiffer test and soft conditions with a rating just as good as his chief market rival over hurdles.

I will be the first to admit I find it difficult to find winners from the O'Neill yard, but it's hard to knock this season's numbers with 53 on the board and a recent 40% strike-rate from the last two weeks with six from 15.

Range weak on the Sportsbook for Sam Thomas

Outsider, or a de facto outsider, Range was notably friendless on Friday and was out from 17/29.50 to 10/111.00 on the Sportsbook but could outrun those odds granted slower ground.

Conditions were way too fast for him last time at Kempton (good ground) which pressured his jumping, and at a slower pace at Ffos Las rather than going hell for leather at Kempton will be more to his liking.

While he wasn't as good over hurdles as Handstands and Saint Davy, he should make up into a Saturday chaser over 2m4f to 3m judged on his Chepstow win earlier in the season off 123 by six lengths.

The form didn't look the strongest at the time but he got back on track after falling on his chase debut at the same track and could be a key horse here as he made all for the win.

Thomas has shown himself well up to training for a nice prize, notably at Wincanton this season.

Skelton mare expected to lead in tactical Towton?

Handstands will want a lead here I am sure. While he effectively made all at Sandown, he wasn't helped with Cadell's early slip in that race and was almost leading by default.

I expect Range to do what he did at Chepstow in November and lead from the front, while Saint Davy will be happiest just off the pace to get into a rhythm with his jumping. He won held up at Ludlow last term over hurdles but was more prominently ridden for a Sandown hurdles' win - and he'll be happiest to allow others to go on.

Cherie d'Am for Dan Skelton and second favourite here at 9/43.25 won the Lady Godiva Mares' Novices' Chase at Warwick last time by an emphatic seven lengths and is likely to be ridden forward here as she made all at Skelton's local track for Listed honours there.

Notably she was fairly exuberant and set off quickly against her fellow mares. And while Harry Skelton looked at times to try and slow her down, she was having none of it and had the field in trouble turning for home. She almost blew her chance with a bad error two from home, but recovered well to jump the last spring-heeled, and Warwick's fences do take some jumping.

Skelton senior described the ride as "masterful" on her that day in race that promised a lot of pace in terms of rivals and delivered none. Skelton schooled her in the autumn and was underwhelmed then, but has improved a lot. The Feltham was mentioned as a target so they must believe she's capable of a trip and a certain class of race.

She's certainly a big mare and looks as though she'll get 3m down the line and was a third in the Sefton last term - a race that has worked out well already with The Jukebox Man (placed at Aintree) winning a Grade 1 over fences.

I can see her being backed too from that 9/43.25 price, but Saint Davy could benefit here if there's a strong pace.

Karuma Grey won in heavy at the track last time with hold-up tactics, but that was off a mere mark in a handicap from 119, while Hillcrest may have had a lot of promise in his younger days he unsurprisingly doesn't look the same horse after his near 1000-day absence.