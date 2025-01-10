Saturday ITV Racing Tips: Mark Milligan with three to back at up to 10/1

Handstands the day's best bet

Let's Go Champ a sporting each-way play

Sol can warm things up at Newcastle

With Wetherby falling victim to the big freeze, their feature race of the day, the Grade 2 Towton Novices' Chase, has been moved to Ffos Las, and we should get to see it with South Wales expecting positively balmy temperatures on Saturday compared to recent times.

I was most impressed by Handstand's win in the Grade 2 Esher Novices' Chase last time and am a little surprised he's been put in as big as 2/13.00 on the Sportsbook - I fully expected him to be shorter and am confident he will be by the off time.

Ben Pauling's five-year-old was none the worse for an unfortunate fall on his chasing debut at Wincanton, quickly putting that behind him with a good round of jumping at Sandown and coming home over three lengths to the good of Resplendent Grey and Saint Davy.

Saint Davy tries his luck again and he should strip fitter for that run (was returning from nine months off there), but such was the authority that Handstands went about things that I find it difficult to see Jonjo and AJ O'Neill's charge reversing that form.

Dan Skelton sends out the mare Cherie D'am as she attempts to follow up her recent Warwick success, but for me she's a touch on the short side at 9/43.25 and will need to take a bit of a step forward to get the better of Handstands.

Recommended Bet Back Handstands in the 13:15 Ffos Las SBK 2/1

If the weather forecast proves correct, there shouldn't be any issues with Fairyhouse going ahead and we have a cracking 2m 1f Grade 3 handicap chase to look forward to on ITV.

American Mike and Hunters Yarn are sharing favouritism on the Sportsbook at the time of writing, and it would be no surprise were either of them to go in, though whether there's any value to be had is debatable.

I'm more interested in Henry de Bromhead's Let's Go Champ from an each-way perspective, particularly as we have four places to go at.

The selection may well be into the veteran stage now, but he's been solid in this sort of race of late and shaped well when third to Il Ridoto in the Paddy Power Gold Cup last time, jumping well before possibly just getting a little bit tired making his first start for four months.

He might not have the sort of profile of some of his younger rivals, but he should run his race and it will be a disappointment if he's not up to at least making the frame.

Recommended Bet Back Let's Go Champ in the 13:45 Fairyhouse SBK 10/1

We've also got all-weather coverage from Chelmsford and Newcastle on ITV, and it's to Gosforth Park we head for the third and final selection.

With a couple of forward going types in the field, this 1m 2f handicap should be run at a solid gallop and hopefully that will set things up for Sol Cayo to follow up a recent C&D success.

Fionn McSharry's gelding was a winner off 82 when trained by James Horton as a juvenile and took advantage of a mark that had dropped to 75 when landing his first win since then for his current stable last time.

He's back up to 82 for this contest but has already proven he's capable of scoring from that type of perch, and with Lerwick and Midnight Lion likely to be knocking heads up front, he can be produced late by Sean Kirrane to land the spoils.

I thought Lerwick was quite interesting given he shaped well making the running into a strong headwind when fourth last time, but this trip is right at the upper limit of his stamina and he may find his reserves running dry late on.

I'll be keeping an eye out for him back at a mile if he runs well here.