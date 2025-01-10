Daryl Carter's Tips: At 9/4 he's a stand out Saturday bet at Ffos Las

Two selections on Saturday (Maybe one to add)

Pauling's classy runner can score at Ffos Las

Look to a well-treated handicap debutant at Ffos Las

Racing... Only Bettor Podcast - Listen here!

This can go to the useful Handstands - 9/43.25 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who should be shorter than his current price, but thanks to talk of Cherrie Dam this week, he is excellent value.

The selection was a ready winner at Sandown over Saint Davy, and today's move back from 3m to 2m3f will be of no inconvenience to the Ben Pauling runner, who holds a class edge. His effort at Sandown was his first crack at three miles and effectively his chasing debut, having departed at Wincanton at three out when making headway. Before that, he did little wrong over today's trip, including scalping Jango Baie this time last year in the Sydney Banks at Huntingdon. Jango Baie is a Grade 1 performer and perhaps a winner in waiting in that grade, and the selection is still entirely unexposed and on the upgrade.

He jumped well at Sandown and won with plenty in hand, showing a bright turn of foot that put Saint Davy to the sword. The angle to confirm that form is the drop in distance, as I see Saint Davy as a national-type horse in the future. The selection is speedy, likes today's conditions, and is progressive, so it gets a confident vote under a penalty to secure another victory.

Cherie d'Am will be primed for this as connections look to move her on and get value for money. However, her latest win was little of note, and the form of her Carlisle third has taken some knocks. She has plenty to prove against the boys, having not won outside Mares's only company since her Novice Hurdle in November 2023. Her Point to Point saw her beat a horse called Pep Talking by 20 lengths, and that same horse fell 66 lengths short of Handstands at Hereford. That's a loose form line to add to the already strong claims of Handstands.

This has been the target for the selection since his Sandown victory, and he is more than classy enough to put in a 150-type performance to see these off. He rates the day's best bet at 13/82.63 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 13:15 Ffos Las - Back Handstands SBK 9/4

It would be surprising if Rosscahill could not defy the handicapper's opening assessment of 120 under optimal conditions now moved up to a more suitable distance for this handicap debut.

Nigel Twiston-Davies' runner has made a perfect start over hurdles, winning both of his starts here at Ffos Las. Despite the latest drop in trip proving against him, he battled on strongly and won going away. The move up to 3m for the first time is a strong avenue for improvement on his pedigree, and this three-mile point-to-point winner will undoubtedly end the season rated higher.

He is proven under what will likely be testing conditions today, and his unexposed profile in this race against mainly exposed runners is highly appealing.

The six-year-old faces his toughest test yet, but he slammed a 115-rated Rebecca Curtis runner on his debut over 2m6f here, and his easy five-length point-to-point victory has worked out very well. The third is rated 123 with Gordon Elliott, and the fourth, Good N Kind, was a point winner next time by 28 lengths, and he was second to the smart Port Joulain in a bumper at Gowran Park.

The selection is proven under today's conditions at this venue and looks well treated for this move to a trip that will see further improvement. He ticks plenty of boxes for a double-staked play.

The opening 2/13.00 looks a little defensive and with this field a competitive one it's wise to hold off for BSP looking for around 5/23.50.