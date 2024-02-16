Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Betfair Ascot Chase and more

Nicholls' Pic D'Orhy aims to win Betfair Ascot Chase

Tony Calvin backs Ahoy Senor at 5/1 6.00

"He was second in this Grade 1 Chase a year ago to Shiskin and gave Banbridge quite a fright in a tight finish at Kempton last time where a mistake at the last fence proved costly. Pic D'Orhy loves Ascot, the trip is ideal and he looks to have the hot favourite L'Homme Presse to beat."

No. 1 Ahoy Senor (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6 Trainer: Lucinda Russell

Jockey: Derek Fox

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

"Considering his tendency to jump right, this test could suit him Ahoy Senor, although I am not totally sold on that angle to be honest - as could a forcing ride over the 2m5f trip - and I am willing to risk a few quid on him.

"He could fold if really clouting one but he has the raw talent and ability to give these much more of a fight than the odds suggest. He is 5/1 with the Sportsbook but 6s and 11/2 in the wider marketplace, so do what you have to do, but I am happy to back him at that 5s or 6.0 or bigger on the Exchange."

No. 3 Pic D'orhy (Fr) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.05 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

"I'm happy to side with last year's runner-up Pic D'Orhy at the prices, with a repeat of his last run sure to put him in with a strong chance of turning over L'Homme Presse.

"I'm also hoping Harry Cobden can get him into a good rhythm, and then his usual fluent jumping should be enough to expose any chinks in the favourite's armour.

Ahoy Senor will likely be the one to catch, but whether his own jumping will hold up remains to be seen, though he isn't entirely ruled out.

This looks a fabulous race and good luck whichever way you decide to play.

Haydock

No. 4 Red Risk (Fr) SBK 3/1 EXC 4 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

"He ran a cracker at Wetherby first time up this season when he was a close second to Botox Has, stays well, and the Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot last time was probably asking a bit too much of him. This is a more suitable target for Red Risk who relishes heavy ground which he will get at Haydock."

No. 11 Snipe (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 7.8 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Tristan Durrell

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 3lbs

OR: 124

"Conditions are going to be testing at Haydock today, and that's the only slight concern with column regular Snipe - currently 6/1 on the Betfair Sportsbook - but he is a very well-handicapped and unexposed runner that must be backed, having clocked excellent closing sectionals at Doncaster last time.

"He has done nothing but improve this season, winning at Southwell before shaping better than the bare result at Exeter when fifth of 11 but clocking the fastest final circuit time. He was given a mountain to climb when given an exaggerated hold-up ride 15 lengths off the back of the field. Next time, I saw him finish strongly at Wetherby only to see his rider duck into the rail and find a blocked run."

