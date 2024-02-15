Daryl Carter's Tips: 6/1 Snipe to relish Haydock Grand National Trial test

Lion ready to roar at Wincanton

Shan Blue is ready to bounce back

Snipe has plenty in hand off lightweight in National Trial

No. 3 Nemean Lion (Ger) Trainer: Kerry Lee

Jockey: Richard Patrick

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

Nemean Lion - 7/24.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - must hold strong claims today after finishing with a flurry in the Lanzarote at Kempton last time, and the move back to 2m is of no concern under today's taxing conditions.

The seven-year-old still has more to offer yet and caught the eye on his penultimate start when an excellent fifth in the Greatwood Hurdle - a race that has worked out very well - and traded as low as 3/14.00 in the running.

His jumping has been his drawback, and he will need to jump better today at this speed-favouring venue. Still, he holds stronger time figures in my book than Colonel Mustard, and Rubaud is surely unfavoured by the soft ground (and 13lbs worse off with Colonel Mustard on their Ayr meeting).

Goshen would be of serious interest again, but they continue to opt for this headgear.

Still, Nemean Lion has done little wrong, and he can deservingly get back to winning ways and 11/43.75 or bigger is a very fair price.

No. 9 Monviel (Ire) Trainer: Harry Derham

Jockey: Paul O'Brien

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: 128

A chance is taken with Monviel - currently 6/17.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who is surely better than his current rating of 128, and this young unexposed hurdler is taken to repeat the feat of his Ascot demolition job in November 2022, now just eight pounds higher.

Harry Derham's runner had been found with an issue after his flop over fences when heavily backed 85 days ago, and providing that is cleared up, confidence remains that he is well treated.

He was an eye-catching second to JPR One on chase debut, and last year, he wasn't beaten far for his former handler Philip Hobbs in the Imperial Cup at Sandown off one pound higher. Good efforts include his eye-catching run in the Betfair Hurdle when doing the best of those from off the pace, and he remains unexposed in handicaps.

Given his age, it's wise to think he has plenty of improvement to come, and now, returning to the track that saw him a wide-margin winner, he could easily prove ahead of the handicapper. This track can play to his strengths in the hope that connections continue with forward-going tactics.

The 85-day break is a positive given his record fresh is excellent, and he appeals at 6/17.00 or bigger, but take BSP given the competitive nature of this race with the shortlist headed by Teddy Blue. Still, the suspicion is that he loves Kempton more than any other track.

No. 6 Soaring Glory (Ire) Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: K. Brogan

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: 132

Speaking of loving tracks, Soaring Glory - 18/119.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - was the third on my shortlist when recording the podcast, and the more I look at this race, the more I want to have him on my side, given his Ascot record.

The nine-year-old is not the horse he once was, and it takes a leap of faith to back him, but he has a consistently good record here at Ascot with form figures reading 1321, and he makes his first visit since winning a listed event in 2021.

He caught the eye at Doncaster when making a move in the re-fitted cheek-pieces three outings ago, and while he failed to back that up, he did catch the eye at Kempton again last time under a tenderly handled ride.

The 50-day break is interesting, considering he has won both of his outings after a mid-season break, and if he is going to come good again, it's highly likely to be here. So, with generous place terms on the Betfair Sportsbook, he may be worth chancing at any double-figure odds - ideally 12/113.00 or bigger.

No. 3 Shan Blue (Ire) Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 143

Shan Blue - currently 6/17.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - put in a much better effort last time here over a trip too short, and the return to this venue now over his optimum distance is good reason to think a further improved performance may be inbound.

The Skelton runner has been in the doldrums since his fall when well clear in the Charlie Hall at Wetherby, but his latest run was the first time this season he has looked as though he may be about to return to form.

They went one hell of a clip early on at Ascot, and he walked through the third fence but stuck to the task gamely in attempting to chase down the long-time leader. His closing sectionals suggested he was outpaced rather than tiring, which gives confidence in backing him today over a more suitable distance.

Last time, the fitting of the cheek-pieces helped, and if they do the job today, he should be hard to kick out of the frame in this company. Ten-year-olds have had a good recent record, winning five of the last seven, and this classy one is still unexposed after just 12 outings over fences. 6/17.00 or bigger looks fair.

No. 2 Victtorino (Fr) Trainer: Venetia Williams

Jockey: Charlie Deutsch

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 146

Victtorino - 7/24.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - was not seen to anything like best effect at Cheltenham, posted wide and outpaced over a trip too short on an undulating track, he can easily be forgiven for that outing.

He had previously looked like a graded horse in a handicap under these conditions twice, and he is hard to let go unbacked with the same scenario.

There's certainly mileage in his rating of 146, and he has taken care of a very well-handicapped rival the last two, while the third gave the form a good boost next time. I could easily make the case that he should be a 9/43.25 chance, and the strong pace set up today will suit, so he must also be backed.

No. 11 Snipe (Ire) Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Tristan Durrell

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 3lbs

OR: 124

Conditions are going to be testing at Haydock today, and that's the only slight concern with column regular Snipe - currently 6/17.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - but he is a very well-handicapped and unexposed runner that must be backed, having clocked excellent closing sectionals at Doncaster last time.

He has done nothing but improve this season, winning at Southwell before shaping better than the bare result at Exeter when fifth of 11 but clocking the fastest final circuit time. He was given a mountain to climb when given an exaggerated hold-up ride 15 lengths off the back of the field. Next time, I saw him finish strongly at Wetherby only to see his rider duck into the rail and find a blocked run.

He has been kept a close eye on race-by-race and scored in what Timeform described as heavy ground at Aintree easily by six lengths, coming from off a slow pace to win going away. He backed that up at Doncaster with an outstanding closing finishing effort when undone by the quicker surface.

Today's step up in distance on all known evidence is a big positive, and he remains only four pounds higher (including Tristan Durrell's claim) than when catching the eye at Exeter four starts back.

He is arriving on the upgrade, and there's undoubtedly more to come from this young, unexposed, well-handicapped horse for whom carrying a lightweight under today's conditions will be a huge plus.

He appeals at his current 6/17.00, but it may pay to hold off for the BSP price. Yeah Man is surely going to be supported, but this deep ground is not a plus to his chances, so he goes into the back pocket for next time.

