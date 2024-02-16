Rachael Blackmore: Big chance for Lantry Lady at Gowran on Saturday

Really looking forward to Gowran winner Lantry Lady

Hoping Atimetodream can bounce back to form

Aslukwoodhavit will love the ground at Gowran

No. 5 Lantry Lady (Fr) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 8lbs

OR: -

I'm really looking forward to riding Lantry Lady in the Red Mills Trial Hurdle at Gowran on Saturday. She hasn't run in a while, not since she won her maiden hurdle on her racecourse debut at Gowran last March. She was impressive in winning that day, she came clear of Silent Approach, who is a Grade 2 winner over fences this season.

She's in great order at home, and the fact that she's a winner around Gowran is obviously a plus. She should handle the ground, and we're looking forward to seeing how she goes.

No. 15 Atimetodream (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 113

Atimetodream will be having her first run here since November, when she finished well down the field in a mares' handicap hurdle at Thurles. She ran no kind of race that day, it just wasn't her running.

She is better judged on the performance that she put up in winning a handicap hurdle at the Listowel Festival in September, and I hope that she can bounce back to that type of form now. She seems to be well after her break, and she is in good form at home. She is a nicely-bred mare and we think that she has more progression in her.

No. 1 Aslukwoodhavit EXC 1.1 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 130

Aslukwoodhavit was well beaten in the race that Quilixios won at Naas last time, but that was a classy race, and he just didn't jump as well as he can.

He jumped very well on his chasing debut at Punchestown in November when he was an impressive winner of his beginners' chase. Hopefully he will be able to continue to progress now over fences. He'll love the ground, and he's another that we are looking forward to.

