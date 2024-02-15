Paul Nicholls: Track and trip ideal for Pic D'Orhy ahead of Betfair Ascot Chase

No surprise if Irish Hill goes very well

No. 2 Inthewaterside (Fr) Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

He looked good when winning stylishly on his handicap debut at Lingfield in deep ground but this novice hurdle looks much tougher for him now that he has an 8lbs penalty. He is in top shape, jumps soundly, and can hopefully progress again.

No. 1 Brave Kingdom (Fr) Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

He has won four of his five starts for us, stays well and showed plenty of determination to see off a strong challenge at Newbury last time. We've had this Grade 2 race in mind for Brave Kingdom for a while and he has his chance against some smart novices.

No. 12 Irish Hill (Ger) Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Freddie Gingell

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 7lbs

OR: 125

He was handicapped to the limit at the start of the season but has now dropped to a mark of 125 and I've booked our talented conditional Freddie Gingell whose 5lbs claim means that Irish Hill will only carry 10st 2lbs which is a lovely racing weight. He ran really well at Newbury at the end of last year and wasn't disgraced in the Lanzarote last time when he was a bit keen. It wouldn't surprise me if he goes very well.

No. 1 Threeunderthrufive (Ire) Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 9

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 152

He keeps performing tidily and despite having to shoulder top weight of 12 stone again he stays well and has a chance over a stiff three miles in this £100,000 race at Ascot on ground that shouldn't be too testing.

No. 3 Pic D'orhy (Fr) Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

He was second in this Grade 1 Chase a year ago to Shiskin and gave Banbridge quite a fright in a tight finish at Kempton last time where a mistake at the last fence proved costly. Pic D'Orhy loves Ascot, the trip is ideal and he looks to have the hot favourite L'Homme Presse to beat.

