- Trainer: Paul Nicholls
- Jockey: Harry Cobden
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 10lbs
- OR: -
Paul Nicholls: Track and trip ideal for Pic D'Orhy ahead of Betfair Ascot Chase
A big day for Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls who has five runners at Ascot on Betfair Ascot Chase day and here he talks exclusively about the chances of each...
-
No surprise if Irish Hill goes very well
-
Threeunderthrufive keeps running tidily and stays well
-
Track and trip ideal for Pic D'Orhy
-
Claim your Completely FREE Bet on Racing Multiples
- Trainer: Paul Nicholls
- Jockey: Harry Cobden
- Age: 8
- Weight: 11st 2lbs
- OR: -
- Trainer: Paul Nicholls
- Jockey: Freddie Gingell
- Age: 6
- Weight: 10st 7lbs
- OR: 125
- Trainer: Paul Nicholls
- Jockey: Harry Cobden
- Age: 9
- Weight: 12st 0lbs
- OR: 152
- Trainer: Paul Nicholls
- Jockey: Harry Cobden
- Age: 9
- Weight: 11st 10lbs
- OR: -
13:15 - Inthewaterside
He looked good when winning stylishly on his handicap debut at Lingfield in deep ground but this novice hurdle looks much tougher for him now that he has an 8lbs penalty. He is in top shape, jumps soundly, and can hopefully progress again.
13:50 - Brave Kingdom
He has won four of his five starts for us, stays well and showed plenty of determination to see off a strong challenge at Newbury last time. We've had this Grade 2 race in mind for Brave Kingdom for a while and he has his chance against some smart novices.
14:25 - Irish Hill
He was handicapped to the limit at the start of the season but has now dropped to a mark of 125 and I've booked our talented conditional Freddie Gingell whose 5lbs claim means that Irish Hill will only carry 10st 2lbs which is a lovely racing weight. He ran really well at Newbury at the end of last year and wasn't disgraced in the Lanzarote last time when he was a bit keen. It wouldn't surprise me if he goes very well.
15:00 - Threeunderthrufive
He keeps performing tidily and despite having to shoulder top weight of 12 stone again he stays well and has a chance over a stiff three miles in this £100,000 race at Ascot on ground that shouldn't be too testing.
15:36 - Pic D'Orhy
He was second in this Grade 1 Chase a year ago to Shiskin and gave Banbridge quite a fright in a tight finish at Kempton last time where a mistake at the last fence proved costly. Pic D'Orhy loves Ascot, the trip is ideal and he looks to have the hot favourite L'Homme Presse to beat.
Now read more Paul Nicholls previews here.
FREE BET EVERY WEEKEND UNTIL CHELTENHAM
Get a free bet from Betfair to have on racing multiples every weekend until the 2024 Cheltenham Festival. You must opt-in to take part. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.