Paul Nicholls: Risk can go well at Haydock while Rubaud has strong chance at Wincanton

Haydock

No. 4 Red Risk (Fr) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

He ran a cracker at Wetherby first time up this season when he was a close second to Botox Has, stays well, and the Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot last time was probably asking a bit too much of him. This is a more suitable target for Red Risk who relishes heavy ground which he will get at Haydock.

No. 6 Isaac Des Obeaux (Fr) SBK 11/4 EXC 4 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

He is an exciting chasing prospect who is progressing nicely over hurdles this season, learning all the time, and shaped at Cheltenham recently as if he will appreciate this step up to three miles. It's a tough looking race but he handles the ground and will not be disgraced.

Wincanton

No. 5 Onethreefivenotout (Ire) SBK 4/5 EXC 1.99 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Daryl Jacob

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

He'd been progressing nicely this season and I've no idea why he ran so poorly at Sandown recently. We ran some tests afterwards and nothing came to light. I'm putting cheek pieces on to try to sharpen him up and hoping they will help him bounce back racing on a flat track.

No. 9 Soir De Gala (Fr) SBK 14/1 EXC 14.5 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Lorcan Williams

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

A big, backward type, he is taking time to develop and will be going chasing next season. He hasn't shown much over hurdles so far and needs more experience.

No. 2 Rubaud (Fr) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Lorcan Williams

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

He's a classy type and I can't wait to see him over fences in October. He is smart over hurdles, too, and finished second at a respectful distance behind Constitution Hill at Kempton over Xmas. Rubaud would prefer drier ground but this race has been the plan for a while and he will enjoy returning to a right-handed track after running another solid race at Cheltenham last time.

No. 3 Toothless (Fr) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.6 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Daryl Jacob

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 112

He's been disappointing so far this season but has only three opponents here and has been schooling nicely over fences at home. It's time for him to show some improvement and I'm hoping cheek pieces will help on his chasing debut, though I'm not convinced he wants the ground as soft as it is likely to be at Wincanton.

No. 5 Individualiste (Fr) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Lorcan Williams

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 113

He won tidily over hurdles at Taunton at the end of December before disappointing a week later at this track. I've freshened him up and am looking for this switch to fences and a first time tongue tie making a difference.

No. 5 Pentire Head (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Lorcan Williams

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 106

He's progressive, ran all right last time at Exeter against some useful novices, looks as if he has been crying out for this step up to three miles, and should be competitive back in calmer waters in this novice handicap.

No. 6 Paddy De Pole (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 7.8 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Lorcan Williams

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 101

He took his time to win a Point-to-Point in Ireland and has found life quite challenging at a modest level over hurdles since joining us. This is his first handicap off a realistic mark of 101 and although he is wearing cheek pieces for the first time I suspect he would prefer better ground conditions.

