Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets for ITV Racing at Ayr and Newbury

Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet for Ayr Gold Cup day

Selections for the competitive Ayr Gold Cup and more

Tips from Katie Midwinter, James Mackie and Alan Dudman

Saturday horse racing tips and insight

"Thunder Roar for the Coyle & Wood partnership looks set to run a big race in this event dropped 1lb to a mark of 93 and getting his beloved juice in the ground.

"The six-year-old is a very up and down character as you can see from his form figures but the key to this horse is the going. His two best runs this season have come on good to soft ground when in March at Doncaster in the Spring Mile he finished first past the post giving the eventual winner 7lbs off a mark of 91.

"When last seen at Ascot over 7f he finished a good fourth behind a very strong field in a Class 2 handicap and has been dropped 1lb for that run to a mark of 93. Thunder Roar has been seen twice at Ayr in his career back in 2023 and went on to win on his first time at the track over 7f on soft ground."

Recommended Bet Back Thunder Roar E/W (4 places) in the 13:15 Ayr SBK 8/1

"Certain Lad for Jack Channon is very much a horse who wants some soft ground. That's the angle with him pure and simple. His three efforts in 2025 have all been on good and all in Group 2 company.

"Indeed, he is a Group 3 winner in France from last autumn and, with only three runs, his campaign has been far from taxing. Trainer Jack Channon has been patient and waiting for rain. Saturday's Doonside Cup is a drop in class and, with the potential rain, we could have a market mover come Saturday."

Recommended Bet Back Certain Lad in the 13:50 at Ayr (8/1 Antepost) SBK 8/1

"During 2022, Alfred Boucher finished second twice at Chester before landing an extended two mile York handicap from a mark of 96. Upped 4lb for that success, the gelding appeared in the Ebor from a rating of 100, narrowly denied by then 101-rated future Gold Cup winner Trawlerman.

"Whilst a leap of faith is required, and he is entitled to improve for the outing, Alfred Boucher is difficult to ignore at odds of 40/141.00 for an in-form yard. Kevin Stott, who is performing at a 50 percent strike-rate for the yard this year, is in the saddle, and could guide the veteran to a promising position."

Recommended Bet Back Alfred Boucher E/W in 14:05 Newbury SBK 40/1

"Ruth Carr-trained Rousing Encore has been performing consistently well, bar a couple of recent efforts, for his current trainer since switching from Richard Fahey for whom he was able to place in the Mill Reef Stakes and finish sixth in the Coventry Stakes as a juvenile.

"Now a five-year-old, the son of Acclamation is running from a mark 4lb higher than his previous success when outrunning odds of 22/123.00 in a competitive York handicap in May. He was only narrowly beaten from a rating of 87 subsequently by future Listed winner Elmojed, now rated 106. "

Recommended Bet Back Rousing Encore E/W in 14:25 Ayr SBK 18/1

"THEORY OF TIDES made an encouraging return from a layoff at York recently and is given a chance to build on that promise. Night Step is a 3-y-o heading in the right direction and is second choice ahead of the consistent Defiance and Almosh'her, who may benefit from this drop in trip. Serenity Blue didn't get the chance to show what he could do at Glorious Goodwood and remains capable of better."

Recommended Bet Back Theory Of Tides to Win 14:40 Newbury SBK 15/2

"Richard Fahey has won two of the previous five renewals of this Group Three contest, and saddles exciting No Nay Never filly Catching The Moon, bidding for his fourth victory in the race.

"A comfortable maiden winner at Beverley when last seen, Catching The Moon appeared to have plenty left in reserve when hardly breaking a sweat, recording a two-length victory over subsequent five-length maiden winner Ophelia Grace and third-placed Dark Angel Star, who has also franked the form.

"On debut, Catching The Moon finished second to now 102-rated Awaken, who had the benefit of valuable experience, including a second-placed finish to top class filly Venetian Sun in the Albany Stakes, in her favour. She couldn't frank the form in the Dick Poole Stakes but it could prove worth forgiving her that run, and she remains a filly on an upward trajectory."

Recommended Bet Back Catching The Moon in 15:00 Ayr SBK 8/1

"Northern Ticker from stall 19 is big plus and his victory at York from 99 saw him defeat Commanche Falls on fast going. Two Tribes was fourth in the race and Jordan Electrics in fifth. Two Tribes is right next to Northern Ticker in stall 18 and I can see Ayr suiting him so much better, especially with some cut in the going to draw out some of his seven furlong form.

"His Moet and Chandon victory at Ascot over 7f certainly highlights how York would have been too much of a speed test last time, and his victory at Goodwood crucially came in good to soft in the Stewards' Cup. He has to be my number one pick."

Recommended Bet Back Two Tribes in the 15:35 at Ayr SBK 6/1

