Saturday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two picks from Ayr up to 10/1

James Mackie picks out two E/W bets from Ayr on Saturday

Thunder Roar can hit the frame in Ayr opener

Red ready to Strike in Ayr Gold Cup

The opening contest at Ayr on Saturday sees a 14 runner Class 2 Handicap over a mile and the Sportsbook are offering four places to each-way customers and I am one of them.

Thunder Roar for the Coyle & Wood partnership looks set to run a big race in this event dropped 1lb to a mark of 93 and getting his beloved juice in the ground.

The six-year-old is a very up and down character as you can see from his form figures but the key to this horse is the going.

His two best runs this season have come on good to soft ground when in March at Doncaster in the Spring Mile he finished first past the post giving the eventual winner 7lbs off a mark of 91.

When last seen at Ascot over 7f he finished a good fourth behind a very strong field in a Class 2 handicap and has been dropped 1lb for that run to a mark of 93.

Thunder Roar has been seen twice at Ayr in his career back in 2023 and went on to win on his first time at the track over 7f on soft ground.

The gelding has plenty going for him on Saturday now only 2lb higher than his last winning mark, and with the four places on offer I think he can go close.

Recommended Bet Back Thunder Roar E/W (4 places) in the 13:15 Ayr SBK 8/1

The feature race at the Scottish track on Saturday is the Ayr Gold Cup over 6f and you need a sprinter who is going to enjoy testing conditions.

The one that sticks out to me with the six places on offer is Strike Red for Richard Fahey, with the trainer winning it 10 years ago.

The seven-year-old is more exposed than a lot of these rivals but he is a horse that needs give in the going and he will get that at the weekend.

Like Thunder Roar he is a very up and down character and you need to catch him on a going day, but two starts ago at Glorious Goodwood he put up a superb performance.

The gelding finished second to the reopposing Two Tribes in the highly competitive Stewards Cup off a mark of 94 and on Saturday he gets 8lbs compared to just the 1lb in that contest.

Racing off just 1lb higher than run, he does have to reverse the form from his last race at York with some of these but now getting his preferred ground I think he can fill the frame.

This is his fourth attempt over C&D and the first time he will be running with soft in the description.

Saturday could be his day and he has been backed accordingly since the 48hr decs.

Recommended Bet Back Strike Red E/W (6 Places) in the 15:35 Ayr SBK 10/1

