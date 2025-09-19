Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets including 50/1 Ayr Gold Cup fancy

Katie Midwinter has selections across three cards on Saturday

Four-year-old gelding Apiarist caught the eye in defeat from a 2lb higher mark at Galway in his penultimate start. From the rear of the field that day, the Kevin Ryan-trained visitor made up ground well late on but was never in a position to threaten for the major honours in a race won by subsequent Group Three winning Princess Child.

Far from disgraced behind Bullet Point when last seen at York, Apiarist can fare better from a rating of 95 in this mile handicap, only 2lb higher than his previous winning mark. He has plenty of experience in big field handicaps in his favour, which should hold him in good stead, and he makes each-way appeal under Tom Eaves.

At a price of 14/115.00, Apiarist is one to note, representing value. On a workable mark, he's capable of making the frame and can improve on his ninth-placed effort in the race twelve months ago, having improved over the past year now lining up as a four-year-old.

Recommended Bet Back Apiarist E/W in 13:15 Ayr SBK 14/1

Making his first start for Owen Burrows, who knows how to get a horse ready to strike following a layoff, nine-year-old gelding Alfred Boucher returns to action for the first time in 406 days in this extended 1m5f contest.

The likeable grey has been scarcely seen in recent years, but if he can prove he has retained ability, he is on a dangerous mark from a rating of 92 based on the form he has shown previously. He was unable to run his race at the Shergar Cup meeting last year in his sole start since being pulled up in the Watergate Cup there years ago, but could fare better for a new yard this time around.

During 2022, Alfred Boucher finished second twice at Chester before landing an extended two mile York handicap from a mark of 96. Upped 4lb for that success, the gelding appeared in the Ebor from a rating of 100, narrowly denied by then 101-rated future Gold Cup winner Trawlerman.

Whilst a leap of faith is required, and he is entitled to improve for the outing, Alfred Boucher is difficult to ignore at odds of 40/141.00 for an in-form yard. Kevin Stott, who is performing at a 50 percent strike-rate for the yard this year, is in the saddle, and could guide the veteran to a promising position.

Recommended Bet Back Alfred Boucher E/W in 14:05 Newbury SBK 40/1

Ruth Carr-trained Rousing Encore has been performing consistently well, bar a couple of recent efforts, for his current trainer since switching from Richard Fahey for whom he was able to place in the Mill Reef Stakes and finish sixth in the Coventry Stakes as a juvenile.

Now a five-year-old, the son of Acclamation is running from a mark 4lb higher than his previous success when outrunning odds of 22/123.00 in a competitive York handicap in May. He was only narrowly beaten from a rating of 87 subsequently by future Listed winner Elmojed, now rated 106.

The course-and-distance winner has run well in two previous outings at this venue, and, with course form in his favour from a workable mark, Rousing Encore can put in a bold bid in this competitive handicap.

Recommended Bet Back Rousing Encore E/W in 14:25 Ayr SBK 18/1

Richard Fahey has won two of the previous five renewals of this Group Three contest, and saddles exciting No Nay Never filly Catching The Moon, bidding for his fourth victory in the race.

A comfortable maiden winner at Beverley when last seen, Catching The Moon appeared to have plenty left in reserve when hardly breaking a sweat, recording a two-length victory over subsequent five-length maiden winner Ophelia Grace and third-placed Dark Angel Star, who has also franked the form.

On debut, Catching The Moon finished second to now 102-rated Awaken, who had the benefit of valuable experience, including a second-placed finish to top class filly Venetian Sun in the Albany Stakes, in her favour. She couldn't frank the form in the Dick Poole Stakes but it could prove worth forgiving her that run, and she remains a filly on an upward trajectory.

With Group One form in the family, Catching The Moon could show a huge amount of progression and prove herself in this company. Her dam, Riches And Rubies, is a half-sister to Pearl And Rubies, who once finished second in the Cheveley Park Stakes, and the pair are out of a Pretty Polly Stakes winner in Diamondsandrubies, daughter of Group One winning Quarter Moon, who placed in three Classics.

Having made a significant impression so far, Catching The Moon is a filly to keep onside and could be tough to beat at odds of 8/19.00, particularly considering the trainer's recent record in the race.

Recommended Bet Back Catching The Moon in 15:00 Ayr SBK 8/1

Irish-raider Go Athletico will enjoy softer conditions on track in the Ayr Gold Cup should the forecast rainfall arrive, and can make it a fruitful trip across the Irish Sea for Ado McGuinness.

The seven-year-old is 8lb higher than his previous winning mark when defying odds of 20/121.00 at the Curragh in July, but is capable of performing from this higher rating having shown form at Stakes level in the past, including when placing at Listed level last term.

A classy performer on his day, Go Athletico still retains plenty of ability and can make his presence felt in a handicap of this nature. Whilst he'll need a favourable trip, the seven-year-old warrants each-way consideration in a highly competitive contest, making appeal at odds of 33/134.00 under Oisin Orr.

Recommended Bet Back Go Athletico E/W in 15:35 Ayr SBK 33/1

From a sliding mark of 96, one of the outsiders of the field Seven Questions could improve on his latest handicap efforts on his return to a softer surface.

In two runs of soft ground, the gelding was able to win a novice event at Ripon and finished third to Kerdos in the Group Two Temple Stakes last year. He has run twice in ground described as heavy, finished a half-a-length third to Arrary in the Mill Reef Stakes as a juvenile before performing with credit when fifth to future July Cup winner No Half Measures in a Newbury Group Three twelve months ago.

An ease in ground conditions could allow him to become more involved than he has been able to in handicaps this year. He was equipped with a first-time visor last week at Doncaster, which remains on here, and he is no forlorn hope for Robert Cowell.

His latest win came in Group Three company on his British reappearance last year, and Seven Questions has the class to make the frame in handicap company on a going day.

Recommended Bet Back Seven Questions E/W in 15:35 Ayr SBK 50/1

Equipped with a first-time visor, Karl Burke-trained Our Mighty Mo appears ready to strike from a mark of 80, 4lb higher than his latest success at Haydock twelve months ago when ridden by 7lb claiming Sam Feilden.

The likeable type has run well since from a higher rating, notably when half-a-length fourth to El Burhan in a higher class Chester handicap from a mark of 82, and, in calmer waters here, he can make his presence felt.

The son of Kodiac won twice as a juvenile, shaping with promise, and, although he is yet to record a success as a three-year-old, this appears to be a feasible opportunity for Our Mighty Mo, with the easier conditions on track likely to be in his favour.

Our Mighty Mo holds solid claims and should be capable of putting in a bold bid under 5lb claimer Jack Nicholls.

Recommended Bet Back Our Mighty Mo in 17:15 Ayr SBK SP

Twelve months ago, Qitaal, the final ride of Franny Norton's professional career in a race named in his honour, beat He's A Gentleman by eight-lengths to justify 2/13.00 favouritism in this contest. The runner-up can go one better this time around from a 7lb lower mark with 7lb claimer Jay Mackay, who is two from three at the track during his career so far, in the plate.

The third-placed horse from last year's contest, Mr Swivell, is now rated 21lb higher having recorded three wins, plus three placed efforts from a second-place finish to Lord Rapscallion at Chelmsford in April when rated 75 to a recent second to Shout at Ascot from a mark of 93.

The Hugo Palmer-trained grey makes plenty of appeal at the weights from a 1lb lower rating than his previous success at Wolverhampton in January, 4lb lower than when victorious at Ayr six months prior. He hasn't been seen to best effect in recent runs but has had excuses, including when anticipating the start which put him in a tricky position here recently.

One to note in the finale, He's A Gentleman has plenty in his favour as he bids for a sixth career success, and the son of Dark Angel can strike from a workable mark.