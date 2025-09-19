Ayr Gold Cup Big Race Verdict: Camacho pair can feature in the first four on West coast

Alan Dudman's Big Race Verdict focuses on the Ayr Gold Cup

Two Tribes can gain revenge after York defeat

Balding sprinter the big mover in the betting this week

The headline "13lb well in" horse

Headlines will be dominated by Ain't Nobody ahead of Saturday's Ladbrokes Ayr Gold Cup and his second in the Nunthorpe well and truly puts him in with a superb shout.

However, he bombed out in the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock last time, admittedly armed with a shocker of a draw, and it's back into handicap company with his attractive figure of 99.

But that Nunthorpe run, over five furlongs - and a rapid five on different ground - will be nothing like Ayr's searching six furlongs on soft, as the ground on Thursday certainly rode more soft rather than the official description.

Be aware, pundits will be trotting out this line regularly on Saturday.

Aye Gold Cup market moves

From Thursday evening, Purosangue was the big mover on the Sportsbook with a hefty surge from 20/121.00 into 11/112.00 and he's part of the well-handicapped horse massive. Even the 11s were attractive enough to drag a few more in, as of Friday morning he was at 9/110.00. He raced from 105 in the spring at the start of the campaign, and winless in 2025 means he's dipped below three figures.

Purosangue also has the first dig with the cheekpieces.

Alfa Kellenic also had attracted interest with the 14/115.00 snipped into 11/112.00 and the 4yo filly won the Ayr Silver Cup last term from 93. However. she hasn't raced at all this year and has since joined Ivan Furtado.

Jubilee Walk's move from 20/121.00 to 12/113.00 from Thursday evening is similar to Purosangue, but he's not for me now the 20s has gone and in truth I fancy neither despite the moves.

Can three-year-olds make an impact in Ayr Gold Cup?

Ain't Nobody is part of the age bracket who could have a big say although the last three-year-old winner was in 2019 with Angel Alexander.

Indeed, it's been a poor return backing the age from 2002 onwards with slim pickings. Including Angel Alexander, it's three wins in 22 years.

Milford was one of my antepost picks on Tuesday and has been handed stall 12 and also will be running in the first-time cheekpieces.

Flash Harry is hugely unexposed, Hammer The Hammer is quick but has a doubt for me about lasting home with the six at Ayr and Northern Ticker brings to the table smart York form winning from a mark of 99 last time - and he's up to 104.

Ayr Gold Cup pace map and draw

Front Runners: Hammer The Hammer (8), We Never Stop (21), Run Boy Run (6), Fahrenheit Seven (11), Desert Falcon (5), Kodi Lion? (17).

Prominent Racers: Two Tribes (18), Northern Ticker (19), Jordan Electrics (10), Alfa Kellenic (24), Aramram (13), Commanche Falls (16), Flash Harry (15), We Never Stop (21), Seven Questions (23), Run Boy Run (6), Jubilee Walk (14), Bergerac (25), Kodi Lion (17).

Mid-division Runners: Two Tribes (18), Toyotomi (3), Purosangue (2), Twilight Calls (4).

Held-up Runners: Toyotomi (3), Alfa Kellenic? (24), Aramram (13), Ain't Nobody (1), Strike Red (20), Badri (9), Milford (12), Go Athletico (22).

Draw numbers historically favour high

Ain't Nobody's draw perch in one has to be worry judged on last year's race with the first six home all drawn in double figures and the winner Lethal Levi near side in 20.

In two years from the first 11 placed, only one horse features in the 11 from a single-figure draw.

Northern Ticker from stall 19 is big plus and his victory at York from 99 saw him defeat Commanche Falls on fast going. Two Tribes was fourth in the race and Jordan Electrics in fifth.

Two Tribes is right next to Northern Ticker in stall 18 and I can see Ayr suiting him so much better, especially with some cut in the going to draw out some of his seven furlong form.

His Moet and Chandon victory at Ascot over 7f certainly highlights how York would have been too much of a speed test last time, and his victory at Goodwood crucially came in good to soft in the Stewards' Cup.

He has to be my number one pick.

Ayr Gold Cup 1-2-3-4 Verdict

Alfa Kellenic for a place at 11/112.00 has to be in my first four. The filly won the Silver Cup from 93 12 months ago and beat Aramram and Bergerac in that and while she didn't disgrace herself in Listed company subsequently, she's the one who could push on with more improvement.

The factor of her being off since last term and returning in such a hot handicap has not deterred the backers from 14s into 11/112.00 and she's been handed a potential gold mine of a draw in stall 24.

She has the 7f form which I like, and her win at York last season was a super performance too when taking a fillies' handicap.

Milford with the cheekpieces is on the list in stall 12 and deserves another chance after being hampered twice at the start in Northern Ticker's York race. It was game over too early to judge him on that.

My fourth pick is another Julie Camacho inmate with Desert Falcon. He has the 5lb penalty for beating Pocklington last time, and Pocklington is a sprinter I rate. The draw could be kinder in five, but he's a front-runner that goes with a bit of cut in the turf and also holds 7f form after winning at Haydock.

The sprinter has a decent strike-rate with 6-13 thus far and can still be considered unexposed.

Alan Dudman's Ayr Gold Cup Prediction

Two Tribes Alfa Kellenic Milford Desert Falcon