Saturday ITV Antepost Horse Racing Tips: Targeting another winner with bets up to 20/1 in Ayr Gold Cup

There is no doubt about the big punting race of the weekend with the Ayr Gold Cup, so I'll start with my selections for that one then look elsewhere on the card. It is a high risk high reward race as we're already 6/17.00 the field as of Tuesday morning on the Betfair Sportsbook.

Traditionally I've often gone with a horse who likes cut in the ground and can stay a little further than the taxing six and we've got plenty of rain for the week.

We're a little tight in terms of price with antepost column chum Two Tribes (he delivered for these parts at a whopping 25/126.00 in August at Ascot) who is a big runner here at 8/19.00.

He's up to career-high territory in terms of his mark of 103, but he's got 7f form and his win in the Stewards' Cup, which was arguably better than his Ascot success, came with cut in the ground.

Two Tribes has to reverse York form with Northern Ticker, who heads the Betfair Sportsbook market at 6/17.00. I think Two Tribes can do that as he wasn't beaten far at York in fourth and certainly had less of a clean race than the aforementioned winner.

Track position was crucial on the Knavesmire, and Two Tribes' seven furlong form was his hindrance at a speed track as he got himself behind early. Northern Ticker had more pace and breezed across handy to the stands' rail. Two Tribes made up plenty of ground, got in a bit of a muddle with Pocklington and ended up even further away.

He ran the fifth furlong in 11.04 seconds compared to Northern Ticker's 11.45, and was quicker at the final furlong despite being edged further away.

Ayr will suit him more and I have to include him. When Two Tribes won at Ascot I attempted to watch the race from high up in the Transylvanian mountains. On Saturday I'll be in Milton Keynes. Adventure and error go together.

Recommended Bet Back Two Tribes in 15:35 at Ayr SBK 8/1

The Ayr Gold Cup is worthy of a second pick at an each-way price and Milford can be forgiven for his poor effort in the same Northern Ticker/Two Tribes York contest.

He was hampered at the start, not once but twice, and the interference meant he was a never a factor. Prior to York he'd posted good handicap runs at Goodwood and Ascot - crucially his Ascot run coming from off the pace in the Shergar Cup to stay on well under Hollie Doyle in the face of some woeful tactical rides elsewhere.

Milford's efforts at Chester have all been solid this season with 732 form figures, and a couple of 7f and with cut in the ground.

As a three-year-old progressive, and off 96, I am keen to explore the avenue of a stiffer 6f here and York was a complete write-off.

Recommended Bet Back Milford in 15:35 at Ayr E/W SBK 20/1

The Doonside Cup at 13:50 starts the Ayr ball rolling and there's a couple in this field with a touch of a "faded grandeur" about them.

Ancient Wisdom is certainly one. He ran as if in steelcapped espadrilles in the Epsom Coronation Cup in the summer. He does have some form with soft and he stays much further as he won the Bahrain Trophy last term over 1m5f in soft from the front.

He's a year older since that Newmarket triumph but ran second in the Gordon Richards at Sandown in the spring on good ground over 1m2f, and either way, he's surely going to make the running here.

I don't think he's a bet at the prices, though.

Certain Lad for Jack Channon might be at 8/19.00 but he is very much a horse who wants some soft ground. That's the angle with him pure and simple.

His three efforts in 2025 have all been on good and all in Group 2 company.

Indeed, he is a Group 3 winner in France from last autumn and, with only three runs, his campaign has been far from taxing. Trainer Jack Channon has been patient and waiting for rain.

Saturday's Doonside Cup is a drop in class and, with the potential rain, we could have a market mover come Saturday.

Recommended Bet Back Certain Lad in the 13:50 at Ayr SBK 8/1

The handicaps on Mill Reef day take most of my interest at this early stage and once again we have to base any bet on soft or at least good to soft with a wet forecast predicted for the week in Berkshire.

Rain is also due on Saturday. Master Builder is becoming a regular for this column and was one of the antepost each-way tips at 16s for the Old Borough Cup two weeks' ago. And like all good each-way bets, missed out on the fifth spot in sixth.

He's down another 1lb to 91, his lowest of the season, and he is now too well treated to ignore again. Master Builder finished second in the Great Metropolitan in April off 96. Haydock was at least a small step in the right direction.