Tuesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 2/1 Horse In Focus at Yarmouth
Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Yarmouth, Redcar and Wolverhampton on Tuesday...
-
Espona Bay can open his account
-
More to come from Ryka
-
Sam's Hope can resume winning ways
14:55, Yarmouth - 'Horse In Focus' Espona Bay open to progress
Espona Bay (Ire)
- J: James Doyle
- T: Michael Bell
- F: 0662
Espona Bay is a nice type physically who looks set to show his true colours now in handicaps judged by the promise of his nursery debut at Chelmsford last month and he makes plenty of appeal.
He had shown glimpses of ability in his first three starts, particularly on his qualifying run over five furlongs at Windsor in July, and he's bred to be quite a bit better than an opening mark of 63.
Espona Bay was shorter in the betting than previously last time and very much caught the eye, ridden in contrasting fashion to the thriving favourite, but doing some good late work and pulling clear of the remainder.
The step back up to seven furlongs is sure to suit and a subsequent 2lb rise in the weights likely underestimates the level of improvement he's open to.
17:05, Redcar - Ryka well treated from same mark
Ryka (Ire)
- J: David Nolan
- T: David O'Meara
- F: 174-1012
Ryka has shown much improved form this season, winning two of her four starts, encouraging that she handled a test of speed when making a winning handicap debut over a mile at Newmarket on her return given the stamina on the dam's side of her pedigree.
Ryka didn't figure in the Sandringham at Royal Ascot afterwards, but she bounced right back to form a couple of months later when resuming winning ways at Ayr, relishing the step up to a mile and a quarter.
She was value for extra than the winning margin on that occasion and she shaped particularly well in defeat over a mile and a half at Doncaster last week. That was a stronger race than this and she was only beaten a short head, the longer trip triggering further improvement as expected, and she looks well treated on that effort racing from the same mark just four days later.
The drop in trip shouldn't pose any issues and she seems sure to launch another bold bid.
18:30, Wolverhampton - Murphy an interesting jockey booking
Sam's Hope
- J: Oisin Murphy
- T: Martin Dunne
- F: 27924242
The booking of Oisin Murphy on Sam's Hope catches the eye and is perhaps a sign of intent from connections.
Indeed, it will be the first time that Murphy rides for Martin Dunne and, while Sam's Hope hasn't got the best strike rate (just one win in 25 starts), she did shape well over this trip at Chelmsford last time.
She gave the winner too much rope that day, staying on to take second place but having no chance with the winner who had already flown. Sam's Hope has the Jockey Uplift Flag with Murphy taking over now and, under a more positive ride, she's fancied to prove herself well handicapped (she's now 8lb below her last winning mark).
Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here.
Recommended bets
