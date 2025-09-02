Saturday ITV Antepost Horse Racing Tips: 16/1 Old Borough Cup pick a standout bet on the Betfair card at Haydock

Last year's performance in the Betfair Sprint Cup a key indicator

The 14:25 Betfair Plays In A Different League Handicap over 1m6f is the starting point for the first bet of Saturday's superb card at Haydock and Circus Of Rome looks ready for the step up in distance.

This race was immediately mentioned as the target by his trainer Richard Hughes after his three-year-old won in the Racing League - giving a much-needed win that day for Team Ireland, and he couldn't have been more impressive.

That's twice now he has visually taken me aback and the elemental drivers in both performances were his finishing efforts when unleashed.

Both were similar rides visually, ie tucked inside, mid-division off the pace, and his injection at Newcastle from two out saw the injection - running 11.88 to Gran Descans' 12.05 seconds - and was superior in the final furlong to that rival (who reopposes) with a 12.34 to 12.75.

His final two furlongs at Newbury were almost identical and the two quickest again in the field when he came off the rail and with him finishing so strongly, a nice flat 1m6f at Haydock could be just what he craves to chisel out some more progression.

This fellow is progressive winning off 80 and 86 and now up to 97.

His sire Frankel is the holder of an impressive record at Haydock over 1m6f with his runners with a win rate of 25% and a placed one of 44% too.

Recommended Bet Back Circus Of Rome in the 14:25 at Haydock SBK 4/1

More 1m6f races please! Haydock is delivering for the fan of the stay and the Betfair Exchange Old Borough Cup Handicap over the distance at 15:00 promises to be one of the biggest betting races of the afternoon on ITV.

Twenty-five hold entries with a maximum field of 17 and the Sportsbook pay four places each-way for a punt at this stage.

Master Builder won on this card (and the previous three-year-old 1m6f race) 12 months ago and he looked a horse to follow for staying trips with a dazzling near three-length win.

His firm and measured strides finally came to the fore inside the final three furlongs - and had to as he was asleep at the start conceding many lengths and his last-to-first run on the outside was all about momentum.

It was officially good ground that day, and while he acts with cut as he was a winner at Salisbury in heavy, I don't think we should have to worry too much about the ground conditions as he finished a fine third off a mark in the 90s at York last autumn over 1m6f in soft.

This season has been relatively quiet with just three runs, and his trainer, the excellent David Menuisier has been a bit low key too with just 16 winners this season and with three-year-olds on the turf 1-27. His four-year-olds have fared a little better this season with a record of 4-41 with 14 places, with 10 runner up spots in that number.

Menuisier however has started to run in a little form with 4-14 at 29% in the last fortnight and he does have a 34% placed record at Haydock from his 35 runners at the track.

I can readily forgive Goodwood last time as he was always behind and with his mark now dropping to 92, that gives him a serious chance back at a track he likes and a distance that suits.

Recommended Bet Back Master Builder in the 15:00 at Haydock E/W SBK 16/1

Rage Of Bamby and Sky Majesty have been supplemented for the Group 1 Betfair Sprint Cup at 15:35 and the presence of the two French runners in Lazzat 2/13.00 and Beauvatier 16/117.00 gives more oomph to a terrible division.

Indeed Lazzat as the Royal Ascot Golden Jubilee winner will take a bit of stopping if he gets anywhere near to replicating that level of form.

But with the sprinters this term it is a big if.

No Half Measures won the July Cup at 66/167.00 and this will be her first run since, and Ain't Nobody was second in the recent Nunthorpe at an even bigger 100/1101.00 and it seems could eschew the chance of running 13lb well-in for the Ayr Gold Cup and take in another Group 1 rather than the west coast heartlands.

Those prices replicate a brief snapshot of a division fraught with danger. In last season's Betfair Sprint Cup, six-year-old Montassib was a winner at 25/126.00.

Favourite Lazzat is just too short for me, but I like the idea of his fellow Wathnan-owned mate in Kind Of Blue at 12/113.00.

He was second 12 months ago to Montassib in the race but did almost everything right to win. He tracked the pace and travelled best - indeed when he took it up inside the final couple of furlongs he traded at 1.211/5 in the run.

Montassib came from a lot further back and wider and perhaps Kind Of Blue went too soon but it was hard to knock a performance with the way he travelled and he subsequently came out to win at Ascot on Champions Day to confirm himself at the top level.

In two runs this year he has been very poor in Group 3 races at Newcastle and in France, but there was a bit more spark last time in Ireland in the Group 3 Phoenix.

He came good last autumn and hopefully James Fanshawe can deliver him in peak shape now he hasn't got the task of conceding a Group 1 penalty in lesser races.